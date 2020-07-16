9 Best Jogging Strollers To Push Through The Marathon Of Motherhood

You don’t have to run marathons to push a jogging stroller…heck you don’t even have to jog! But let’s face it, being a mom is running a marathon. Every. Single. Day.

So what’s the difference between a traditional stroller and jogging stroller? The standard 4 plastic-wheeled carriages include a wide range of styles like the super light compact umbrella stroller and the sit and stand stroller which are perfect for casual walks on paved flat surfaces. In contrast, joggers sport three super-sized rubber wheels set in an aerodynamic triangular position to glide over most surfaces paved or not. And since kids grow like weeds, joggers are also great since they have pretty high weight limits (some hold up to 75 pounds). Many even offer travel systems for infant car seats, too.

Got 2 kids? Double jogging strollers still offer the easy roll and maneuverability of single joggers. Pushing two little humans around is hard work, you’ve gotta choose the stoller that makes doing it as easy as possible. Plus, many of the double strollers are expanded versions of tried and true mom faves – so you already know they are great!

So mamas (or dads), go ahead, lace up your sneakers and take one of these joggers for a stroll, a run, or a latte….we won’t judge.

Baby Trend Expedition Jogging Stroller Who’s sick of overpaying for baby things? (Raises hand.) You are going to love and appreciate the well priced Baby Trend Expedition Jogger. So what’s the catch? There is no catch. We repeat: there is no catch! This affordably priced jogger sports large bike tires with a front swivel wheel that can remain unlocked for effortless maneuverability or locked for easier handling when running. The Baby Trend Expedition features a 5 point harness, reclining padded seat, adjustable sun canopy, large storage basket, and even a snack tray. Parents of multiple kids are often even bigger bargain hunters. Look no further than the Baby Trend Expedition Double jogger. Still all the bells and whistles with an unbelievable price tag at under $200. Can you say bang for your buck? $101.19 AT AMAZON

Baby Jogger City Mini GT2 Jogging Stroller Ever notice the hoards of Baby Jogger City Mini strollers all over airports and theme parks? That’s because parents who travel know what is up! The City Mini is lightweight, durable, and truly easy to fold. This ultimate crossover jogger has unpoppable, forever air rubber tires and all wheel suspension providing effortless maneuverability. Yes, that means you can actually steer with just one hand, freeing up the other for a dog leash, child’s hand, or even an iced coffee. Coming in at just 21.4 pounds, the newly updated City Mini GT2 has a small footprint with a roomy interior big enough for larger kids – it’s kind of mindblowing. “The size is great: not too small, not so large that you can’t take it on a trip.” says Mido on Amazon. “This is a great and versatile stroller.” $299.99 AT AMAZON

Chicco TRE Jogging Stroller This ultimate all-terrain carriage is functional for the trail, yet has all the baby and parent comforts a family could ask for. Sporting a unique control console with dual handbrakes, a 3 position padded handle, and a parent tray (for the phone, duh). Heck, even the front wheel can be locked and unlocked from the console for on-the-go adjustments (your back will thank you). It is also compatible with the Chicco KeyFit and Fit2 infant seats. It’s like Chicco asked parents what they want in a stroller and they actually listened. We feel so heard! One Amazon Customer wrote, “I absolutely LOVE this thing. It is so easy to push, it’s very sturdy, and handles bumps and gravel like it’s nothing. It is very easy to collapse and put in the car. Just a button and twist of the handle and boom done.” $379.99 AT AMAZON

Thule Urban Glide 2 Jogging Stroller Pretty much the Cadillac of joggers, the Thule Urban Glide 2 is a hearty stroller with a super smooth comfortable ride. Plus the enhanced safety features secure your little one so you can focus on your run. Imagine that…a mom actually being able to think about herself for a little while! In addition to the reflective tape on the wheels and canopy, a handbrake, and wrist strap for added safety, this chariot has amazing storage. The Urban Glide 2 is the only top rated jogger to offer a large zip-top cargo basket and tons of additional storage. Dimples on Amazon shared, “Running with it is a dream. There’s even mesh pockets on the sides of the seat so my daughter can store a toy or two next to her. And there’s a mesh pocket behind the seat. I forgot a banana in there, folded the stroller, and the banana was fresh and unbruised the next day.” $500.00 AT BACKCOUNTRY.COM

Joovy Zoom 360 Ultralight Jogging Stroller The folks at Joovy know that just because you are active shouldn’t mean you have to lug around a boat of a stroller. Made of 6061 aircraft aluminum, the Joovy Zoom 360 Ultralight weighs just 25.7 pounds. And we all know that high tech brakes, off road suspensions systems, and extra large air filled tires aren’t light. With it’s 75 pound weight limit you could practically push around a 4th grader in this thing! Nicholas wrote on Amazon, “This is an AMAZING jogging stroller. I walked 4 miles with it yesterday and today we ran 2 miles with it. Very light, easy to maneuver and great suspension!! Not to mention that large canopy which I really wanted on a stroller.” $269.99 AT AMAZON

Baby Jogger Summit X3 Double Jogging Stroller We’ve all seen (and been) those parents— Loaded down with multiple kids, a ginormous diaper bag, and a tank of a double stroller that doesn’t even fit through a doorway. That was before Baby Jogger entered the twin stroller game. Go anywhere at any pace with the all-terrain Baby Jogger Summit X3 Double jogging stroller. The Double Summit X3 has a 100 pound weight limit and still manages to offer easy cruising with your kiddos. “This stroller is AMAZING” reviews Shannon on Amazon. “We are forever a Baby Jogger family. They drive like a luxury vehicle, are light weight (the Summit is MUCH lighter and easier to maneuver than others), easy to collapse and overall a fab stroller. We have this in addition to the City Select and the City Tour – they’re just the best strollers!” It’s an investment, we get it, but one you’ll really use (unlike some of those shoes and handbags in your closet). $649.99 AT AMAZON

Graco FastAction Fold Jogging Stroller Travel System Moms have tons of extra time on their hands – yeah right! Don’t waste the precious little time you do have as a parent fiddling and fussing with your stroller. The Graco FastAction Fold jogging stroller is exactly that, fast and easy! This jogger has a one-second, one-hand folding system with automatic storage lock and can stand by itself when folded – Hello Easy! Plus it is fully compatible with the entire line of Graco infant seats. Yup, that means no additional adapters needed to use your Graco carseat with this little beauty. Just click your little one in (thanks to Click Connect Technology) and the two of you will be out the door as fast as you can tie your shoes. MacyMay2011 reviewed, “This is such a good buy!!!! The quality is fabulous. Do yourself a favor and buy this stroller!!!! P.S. It was also very easy to assemble.” Save even more time and energy and go for the travel system, which comes bundled with the ever popular SnugRide 35. $284.99 AT AMAZON

Britax B-Lively Lightweight Jogging Stroller Not a runner? We hear you (life is too short to exercise that hard), but you can still enjoy the great maneuverability and smooth ride of a jogger even if your idea of exercise is breaking a sweat power shopping. The Britax B-Lively is a dependable solid stroller with all the features you need to cruise town or take a stroll. Of course it is Britax car seat compatible and is even sold as a travel system with the Britax BSafe Ultra or BSafe35 car seats. “Simply Awesome” states J. Holcomb, “Love, love, love this stroller! Very light weight and packs very compact so it’s easy to transport. Love the way it folds up so quickly. Rolls extremely smooth. We have had a different stroller with every kid (3 now) and this is by FAR the best stroller we have ever had!” $218.14 AT AMAZON

BOB Revolution Flex 3.0 Jogging Stroller The stroller, the myth, the legend – the BOB. Easily the most notorious jogging stroller brand on the market, BOB strollers tackle the trails as easily as the sidewalk. The parent loved BOB Revolution Flex 2.0 jogging stroller is designed for the hardcore runner. “The best stroller on planet earth (seriously)”, raves Williams89 on Amazon, “This is literally the best baby product we have ever bought! I was a little skeptical when it came to spending so much money on one baby item… but WOW! It is worth every penny!” But Wait! Don’t click yet! Meet the newly released BOB Revolutions Flex 3.0 – as if perfection could actually be improved upon. The Revolution Flex 3.0 updates the wildly popular 2.0 with: silent magnetic window closure, an expanded storage basket with 6 pockets for your little one to fill with stuffies and sticks, and a ventilated seat back and canopy (remember the XL canopy is already 50+ UPF). All of this while still providing an ultra-smooth ride with all wheel suspension, fully adjustable handle bars (tall and short parents rejoice), and it is travel system ready. “So final thoughts? Love it. 5/5 Would definitely recommend. Swipe Right.” There, LazyUnicorn has said it all. $459.99 AT AMAZON

No matter if you are an avid runner or just making your way through the marathon of motherhood, these joggers will keep your day running smooth as can be. Check out our other kids gear to help make this rat race a little bit easier.

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.