Target Is Now Selling Porcelain Harry Potter Dinnerware

Clear a space in the china cabinet, because that’s the only place these gorgeous Harry Potter dishes belong

It can be tough to be an adult who’s a diehard fan of something like Harry Potter, yet wants to combine that fandom with more sophisticated design sensibilities. Good thing we have Target, because our favorite store has the perfect solution for this common conundrum.

Target is currently offering a 16-piece dinnerware set that is made of real porcelain and features delicate gold leaf designs inspired by one of our favorite pieces of Harry Potter lore: The Marauders’ Map.

Yes, we said real porcelain. These dishes are fancy enough to use for a special dinner party with family, a Friendsgiving, even a wedding — they look like they’re straight out of the Great Hall. Clear out some space in your china cabinet, because you’re going to want to keep these on display next to all your other fancy, high-quality dinnerware.

Can you just picture this Harry Potter-inspired goodness in your kitchen? Here, let us help.

The 16-piece set comes with four pieces each of dinner plates, salad plates, bowls, and mugs, meaning it has everything you need to host a four-person dinner party that even the Dursleys wouldn’t be able to turn their noses up at.

The bowls and mugs each feature the Marauders’ Map insignia over an illustration of the Hogwarts castle — including the Whomping Willow and several of the secret paths that lead out of the castle into the Forbidden Forest, Hogsmeade, and beyond. Harry Potter and his crew would basically be able to use these dishes if they ever misplaced the real Marauders’ Map.

The salad plates feature the same design, but with more gold metallic detailing around the edges. It makes these pieces look both aged and elegant at the same time, guaranteeing they’ll look right at home next to any other nice china you own.

The dinner plates might be the real stars of this set. They feature the same gold detailing around their edges, but with the words “Mssrs. Moony, Wormtail, Padfoot, and Prongs are proud to present…” and then there’s the open center of the plate. The Mssrs. are presenting your dinner — get it?

Because these dishes are made of real porcelain, they’re not dishwasher or microwave safe. They also come with a slightly hefty price tag: $120 for the set. But that’s a small price to pay for bringing this kind of Harry Potter magic to all your special occasions — or just weeknight dinners, as long as you’re OK with doing the dishes by hand.

And if Harry Potter isn’t your thing, worry not — Target also offers equally stunning dinnerware sets inspired by different Disney princesses. Is setting the table our new favorite chore? It just might be.

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.