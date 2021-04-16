The Best Toddler Jean Jackets, Because Even Tiny People Should Be On-Trend

Getty Images / Ana do Amaral

If you thought toddlers in jeans were cute, get ready, because teeny toddler jean jackets are on another level. A classic denim jacket is one trend that will never, ever go out of style, no matter how old you are. It’s the perfect piece to throw on over a spring dress or a pair of leggings, especially when the weather seems to fluctuate every 10 minutes. Can (and should) you go full-on mini-me matching” with your kiddo? Yes and yes. Jean jackets are the ultimate unisex, multigenerational fashion staple, and can be found in a wide range of colors, sizes, fabrics, and styles.

Since kids often hate the feel of structured, constrictive clothing, we’ve rounded up the softest and most comfortable styles of both boy and girl toddler jean jackets. Odds are still decent that your little one will rip it off right after you snap a pic, but at least they will look adorable for a few minutes, first.

Best Toddler Boy Jean Jackets

The Children's Place Toddler Jean Jacket This adorbs stonewashed jacket is perfect for baby’s first rock concert (or just family pictures). Amazon reviewer JR says, “This jacket is super cute. Easy to clean and durable. Thick fabric.” This jean jacket tends to run large, so it’s great for layering and sleeve-cuffing. $12.48 AT AMAZON

LJYH Hoodie Jean Jacket Because some days you don’t want to choose between a jacket and a hoodie, reach for this and get the best of both worlds. Amazon reviewer Natasha says “LOVE this jacket! I wish I could order a Momma’s version for myself,” and we agree. With its cozy sweatshirt sleeves and hoodie, this jean jacket is the perfect blend of warm and stylish. $29.99 AT AMAZON

Levi's Trucker Jean Jacket What’s more classic than a jean jacket? A vintage-style trucker jean jacket. Amazon reviewer Sabrina says: “I love this jacket on my son. It fits well, keeps him warm, and looks stylish!” With a whopping 19 different styles to choose from, everyone can choose to rock their favorite color. AT AMAZON

Abolai Distressed Toddler Jean Jacket With 5 stars and over 600 reviews on Amazon, this distressed toddler jean jacket is what your mini John Bender needs. Pair with mesh fingerless gloves and a pair of Ray Bans for optimal cool. Amazon reviewers say it runs true to size and (thankfully) has snaps instead of buttons. $23.90 AT AMAZON

Best Toddler Girl Jean Jackets

Hellomama Toddler Girls Lace Jean Jacket Collars are often kind of a pain, so ditch the extra fabric and go for this swingy toddler girl jean jacket. Whether your kiddo chooses to pair it with a party dress or pj’s, this dress works for a variety of occasions. Choose the style with lace details to make it extra fancy. $18.99 AT AMAZON

EYIIYE Toddler Girls Sequin Jean Jacket A huge sequin heart plus a scatter of metal studs make this denim number the perfect balance of sweet and sassy. Sizing starts at 9-12 months and goes through 5T, so plan to order multiple sizes for your tiny fashionista. $10.49 AT AMAZON

Yao Toddler Girls Denim Set Because why not? Have your toddler go as big as Texas with this Western-inspired denim jacket and pants set. Cowboy boots optional, but highly encouraged. Given the level of bling, it is hand-wash or dry clean only, so plan meals accordingly. $31.99 AT AMAZON

Levi's Toddler Girls Jean Jacket For the best variety of colors and themes, you can’t go wrong with a classic Levi’s jean jacket. Susan Schneider says, “Great price for a brand new Levi’s jacket. Unisex style will let it be passed down to all my grandkids, boys and girls.” Made of 99% cotton, this jacket is soft, comfortable, and a cinch to wash. $20.67 AT AMAZON

MA&BABY Black and White Toddler Jean Jacket Nothing celebrates sunny days more than a crisp white jacket promoting the paradise that is L.A. on the back. With its cheery polka dots and lightweight fabric, this jean jacket is perfect for layering or mixing patterns. Complete with a rainbow, your kiddo will shine like a star on the walk of fame. $16.99 AT AMAZON

