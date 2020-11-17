These Are The Best Scooters For Toddlers

Target

A scooter is more than just a fun toy used to pass the time. The best toddler scooters out there are ones that help little ones learn balance and coordination (while also, of course, entertaining them for hours on end). While older kids will be able to master two- wheel scooters fairly easily, toddlers between the ages of two and five should opt for a three wheel scooter: they’re more stable and sturdy, and allow them plenty of room and space to learn while also keeping them safe. Consider the scooter their graduation from the push car or tricycle. Pretty soon, you’ll be looking big kid bikes for your little.

A three wheel scooter for kids has so many other advantages aside from just helping toddlers learn gross motor skills. When a toddler learns how to do something like ride a scooter, which is really challenging for them, it helps them build confidence, which gives them the self-esteem boost they need to take on difficult tasks in the future. It also gets them outside for some fresh air and activity time that’s safe (as long as it’s socially distanced from other kids or solo) and fun.

Aside from all of that, though, scooters are just fun for the little ones. They’re a new way for them to zip around without being strapped in a stroller or a play car, and they help them feel more independent and happy. What more could you want for your kids as they grow up?

Below are a few options for the best scooters for kids out there that are safe, versatile, and fun.

Best 3-Wheel Scooter for Kids:

Radio Flyer My 1st Scooter This Radio Flyer is a classic beginner scooter that has been a favorite among parents and kids for years. The two front wheels are placed for a clear kick-path so that they have plenty of room to learn, and there’s a specially designed turning radius that keeps them safe. The deck of the scooter is nice and wide for stability, which is important even for small feet. And it’s just a bonus that this scooter also happens to be adorable. $33.69 AT AMAZON

Hurtle 3-Wheeled Scooter for Kids This 2-in-1 scooter has a really nice feature: a removable flip-out seat and foot pad that gives your child the option to either sit and scoot (which is great if they get tired!) or stand and scoot. It’s also super lightweight, portable, and compact, with removable handlebars for easy storage. The adjustable handle height makes this work for kids of all sizes, and the extra wide deck allows them to have both feet up at once. As for safety, there’s the lean-to-steer technology that gives them more control while promoting balance and coordination, and wheels that glide over bumpy roads. $59.99 AT AMAZON

Lascoota 2-in-1 Kick Scooter The popular Lascoota option is really comparable to the Hurtle above because of the removable seat feature. But it has plenty of its own features to point out as well, like the fun light-up wheels that flash as kids ride, and the fact that the flip-out seat has two different height options. It’s also safe, with a grippy wide deck and a wide rear brake, as well as lean-to-steer technology and a durable body. $59.95 AT AMAZON

Den Harven Deluxe Scooter For Kids If you’re not looking for special features like light-up wheels or a flip-out seat, the Den Harven scooter is a really great option. For a fairly inexpensive price, this one is made with a sturdy and durable aluminum frame so it will last for years, even when your kids beat it up a bit. It has adjustable height handlebars, a wide deck, and a simple rear brake, as well as super smooth wheels with bearings that reduce annoying vibrations. You can opt for green and black or pink and black depending on what you’re looking for. $29.98 AT AMAZON

Skidee Scooter for Kids The Skidee Scooter grows with your little one due to the foldable and removable flip-out seat, and it has all of the features: the wheels light up as kids ride, it folds for easy and convenient storage, and the handlebars have comfortable rubber on them for a nice grip. A wide rear brake pedal makes it easy for kids to slow down, and the lightweight aluminum alloy makes it nice and sturdy. $79.95 AT AMAZON

Radio Flyer Scoot 2 Scooter Most toddler scooters are suitable for kids at the age of 2, but this Radio Flyer is perfect for toddlers as young as 1. It starts out as a little ride-on scooter that allows them to kick themselves along with a secure and comfortable seat (not to mention a cute spot for their toys). Once they’re ready to move on, the seat can be removed, and it turns into a three wheel scooter to stand and scoot. It’s adorable and versatile. $29.99 AT TARGET

Razor Jr. Lil’ Kick Scooter This adorable scooter makes the process of learning how to use a scooter nice and comfortable. There’s a wide, slip-resistant deck for accident-prone feet, a padded handlebar for easy gripping, and extra-large wheels for stability. One thing to note: Unlike a lot of three-wheel scooter options, this one has one wheel in front and two in the back, which could make it a little more difficult for beginners. $34.99 AT AMAZON

Sakar Unicorn 3D 3 Wheel Scooter This adorable scooter is ideal for the toddler who is obsessed with unicorns: between the unicorn head near the base and the rainbow color, it’s just really, really cute. But aside from that, it’s also safe and sturdy. There’s a wide deck, safe-roll wheels that keep your little one in control, and a unique self-balancing design that ensures the scooter will stay upright. This one makes it easy for kids to learn on, but keep in mind that it’s recommended for kids 3 and over, and not 2 and over like some other options. $29.99 AT TARGET

Fisher-Price Retro Popping Scooter You know the classic Fisher-Price popping walker that babies use to push themselves around as they learn to walk? Well, think of this scooter as the upgraded version of that for slightly older kids. The sound of the Fisher-Price Dome ball poppers makes this scooter even more fun for toddlers, but if they get sick of it, it can easily be turned off as well. There’s also a sturdy design, thick plastic on the wheels for extra balance, and a wide deck. $39.99 AT TARGET

Globber Go-Up Sporty Scooter with Lights You probably never imagined that a toddler scooter could look chic, right? Well, this one proves you wrong. It’s sleek and adorable all at once, with fun battery-free LED front wheels that kids will love. It grows with your child as well, with a wide and comfortable seat that can be removed with the push of a button. There are two different seat heights and three heights for the T-bar, making this pretty much fully adjustable. $109.99 AT MAISONETTE

Scoot and Ride Highway Kick 1 Convertible Scooter With a sort of funky, futuristic design, this versatile scooter is definitely on the more unique side. It also grows with your child: a 2-in-1 kickboard gives your little ones a seat so it’s comfortable to sit and scoot as long as they need to (this can be used as young as 1). That seat can easily be removed tool-free when they’re ready to start standing. It also comes in several different bright color options so you can pick what you like best. $120.00 AT THE TOT

YBike Kids Cruz 3-Wheel Kick Scooter This YBike scooter is just a simple scooter without any big special features or anything like that—and sometimes, that’s exactly what you’re looking for. Bright and colorful, it features a curved handlebar that may make balancing easier for the little ones. There’s an easy-to-use rear foot brake, super wide rear wheel for extra stability, and a nice sized grippy deck so they don’t slip off. $89.00 AT MAISONETTE

6KU 3-Wheel Kick Scooter This 6KU scooter has a lot of the same features as some other more expensive options here, and it comes in at a lower price point. There are the LED flashing front wheels that go off when it’s spinning, as well as a four-height adjustable handlebar with padded handles, a wide deck and extra wide wheels for plenty of stability, and a durable body. The handlebars can also come off completely for super easy storage. The deckplate can also be swapped out if they want to play around with different colors. It’s a great, slightly more budget-friendly option that has lots of nice features. $49.97 AT AMAZON

BeebeeRun 5-in-1 Kick Scooter This versatile 5-in-1 scooter will grow with your child. Thanks to the removable seat, a small toddler can either sit and be pushed or sit and scoot themselves. That seat is also nice because it has a back to make it even more comfortable. Once the seat is gone, it can easily be used as a regular scooter. It has adjustable handlebars, flashing wheels, and a wide deck, and feels safe and sturdy. $45.99 AT AMAZON

WV Wonder View Kick Scooter Want a super stable scooter that will put your mind at ease? This WV Wonder scooter is made with a unique stainless steel base to keep it extra sturdy and durable. Dual rear wheels help with traction, and a rear brake makes it easy for your little one to come to a full stop. It also features fun light-up wheels, it’s height adjustable, and it has a wide deck. $55.99 AT AMAZON

