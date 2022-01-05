The Best Toilet Brushes, According To Amazon Reviewers

Scary Mommy and Peter Dazeley/Getty

No one *wants* to clean their toilet, just like no one wants to organize the bathroom or deal with that soggy bath mat. But if you want a spa bathroom experience, someone has to step it up, and having the right tools for the job is key. For a pristine bowl, you need one of the best toilet brushes on the market, because let’s be honest, they make this dirty job way less intimidating. Some toilet brushes even come with disposable heads for the most hygienic experience possible.

If you own a toilet which, we’re assuming you do, you’re going to need a toilet brush, but not just any toilet brush. You need a toilet brush that can tackle even the nastiest of markings and one that is durable enough to stand the test of time (otherwise, you’ll be buying a new one like every month).

Some modern-day offerings are far more high-tech than the crusty ones our parents kept on the sidelines of our toilet seat for the better part of our childhood. They use scratch-free, silicone bristles that don’t soak up bacteria and are more user-friendly so that they’re less of a pain to use. They also tend to come with convenient little caddies to keep the yuckies away while we’re using the bathroom.

Ready to shop the best toilet brushes on Amazon? You may even want to score a few if you have more than one bathroom in your home.

Best toilet bowl brush

TreeLen Toilet Brush You can’t beat the price on this toilet brush and holder set in all of its sleekness. It is discreet, comes in neutral colors that go with most modern bathrooms, and is a compact size so it won’t take up too much room. It features non-scratch rubber and an ergonomic handle that makes it easy to reach all areas of your toilet. Plus, it has a built-in rim cleaner for getting those hard-to-reach places. One reviewer noted, “The brushes and holders look more durable and more expensive than the normal toilet brush you’d find at your local hardware store.” $8.97 AT AMAZON

OXO Good Grips Compact Toilet Brush & Canister When it comes to household products, OXO just does things right—and their toilet brush and canister is no exception. When you lift the brush up, the canister door opens automatically which makes for a seamless and clean process. It features sturdy bristles that get into all the crooks and crevices easily. It’s also a plus that it doesn’t take up too much room in your bathroom. $16.99 AT AMAZON

Clorox ToiletWand Disposable Toilet Cleaning System If you don’t like the idea of reusing something that you clean poop with, you’ll want to consider this disposal cleaning system that comes equipped with a toilet wand, storage caddy, six disposable refills infused with Clorox, and 10 “Rainforest Rush”-scented refills. The head of the toilet bowl brush is hexagon-shaped, which actually makes it easier to reach some of the more tucked-away areas of your toilet bowl. $15.94 AT AMAZON

simplehuman Toilet Brush with Caddy Here’s another well-known household brand that ceases to disappoint. Though simplehuman’s toilet brush might be one of the more expensive on the market, there’s a reason it comes with a 5-year warranty. It has a unique crescent-shape design that cleans hard-to-reach areas and stiff, nylon bristles that stand up to tough stains. It also magnetically locks into placement in the caddy to minimize any tip-overs that cause a mess. Another perk: When the brush head is too dirty, simply unscrew it and replace it! $29.99 AT AMAZON

Best toilet brush and plunger set

MR.SIGA Toilet Plunger and Bowl Brush Combo If you’re also in the market for a toilet plunger, you’ll likely find this plunger-brush combo to be a steal for the price and convenience. The caddy stores both devices to save room in your bathroom and keep things clean. The handles on both the plunger and brush are easy to hold and reach tough spots in your toilet. The nylon bristles on the brush can get out tough stains and you’ll be impressed with the suction capacity of the plunger. $21.98 AT AMAZON

Mr. Clean Combo Plunger and Bowl Here’s another brush and plunger set, but this one from Mr. Clean comes with a more affordable price tag. The non-slip caddy contains both devices, which are ergonomic in their design and effective at reaching tough corners and crevices. $14.79 AT AMAZON

Best toilet brush holder

mDesign Slim Compact Modern Plastic Toilet Bowl Brush and Holder If you’re looking for a classic toilet brush and toilet brush holder, this is a great option. It has a simple design that takes up minimal space and comes in myriad of colors, from white and black to marble and bronze.The brush holder is made from strong, durable plastic that’s rustproof. It’s also shatter resistant, which will come in handy when someone in your family knocks it over. $10.99 AT AMAZON

ToiletTree Products Deluxe Toilet Brush with Lid Although this toilet brush and caddy is a bit less discreet in its design, users love the fact that it keeps the brush head totally tucked away when not in use. The round bristles sneak into hard-to-reach corners and its ventilated corners help prevent bacteria buildup. $17.95 AT AMAZON

Best silicone toilet brush

BOOMJOY Toilet Brush and Holder Set What draws most people to this toilet brush and holder set is its sleek design that takes up minimal space and blends well with most bathroom decors. But perhaps its best feature is its silicone bristles that don’t scratch your toilet, but are tough enough to rid the sides of dirt and grime. The pole attached to the brush is made of stainless steel so it won’t rust over time. It even comes with a concealed tweezers for getting stray hairs and other debris. $10.59 AT AMAZON

Sellemer Toilet Brush and Holder Set for Bathroom One great thing about silicone is that it is naturally antibacterial, which means that it kills germs and bacteria that could pose harm. The brush head is unique in that it is flat, but this quality comes in handy when trying to reach tough angles. In the holder, there are ventilation slots that prevent bacteria from building up and the silicone handle prevents the type of rusting that would happen to metal over time. $13.99 AT AMAZON

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.