10 Products That Quick Change Your Bathroom Into A Spa-Like Retreat

In an ideal world, we’d all be able to go to the spa for some self-care whenever we wanted, but in reality, busy schedules (and budgets, not to mention k-i-d-s) don’t always allow for it. But that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy some quick moments and calming amenities by bringing the spa to your own bathroom. Plus, think about all the time you’ll save when you just have to throw on your favorite robe and travel down the hallway.

Turning your bathroom into a relaxing space doesn’t have to be overly complicated. Whether your idea of R&R includes a great shower head, scented bath bombs, hydrating beauty products, or a luxuriously soft towel, it only takes a few products to make the space feel more relaxing than it did before (towels on the floor and mis-matched bottles of product can live in the kids bathroom, thank you). Think of this as your own personalized spa that you can visit in your own time, in the comfort of home. Besides, where you choose to unplug and reset is less important than finding the time to do it, even if it’s just a short — but uninterrupted — bath or shower.

Here are 10 products that can help transform your bathroom into a spa-like escape… at least until your kids or spouse discover where you’re hiding out.

SparkPod Rainfall Shower Head There’s an easy way to upgrade your regular shower into a spa-worthy one, and that’s a rainfall shower head. The SparkPod shower head has 90 jets that will release a high-pressure “rain” of water to create a relaxing (and efficient) shower. You can tilt it to your angle of choice, and it’s easy to install and connects to any standard shower arm. Even if your busy schedules only allow for short showers these days, this shower head will make the most of it. One reviewer said, “This is a very nice shower head. It was easy to install, only requiring a crescent wrench. The “rain” design allows the water to cover more area as opposed to the small somewhat direct stream I had before. The high pressure rainfall also helps to rinse hair more thoroughly which is a must. The design is nice, it looks good in the shower and I am enjoying this purchase.” $26 AT AMAZON

Royal Craft Wood Luxury Bathtub Caddy Tray Baths are a luxurious way to get some quality alone time, so maximize them. Read a book, sip on a glass of rosé, and keep your favorite bath products within reach all with this waterproof bathtub caddy. It’s extendable to fit over the top of most bathtubs and has silicone grips to prevent it from sliding around. It also has a book or tablet holder, two removable trays, a phone slot, and wine glass slot to let you enjoy your soak until your fingers get at least a little pruney. One reviewer said, “Perfect gift for the bath lover, and great way to make a bath look more thoughtful and designed even when not in use. Our tub is deep and has handles that this tray fits perectly on. The ability to slide it apart makes it easy to customize to the right width. When not in use the trays and holders are a perfect place to store bath accessories (bubble bath, candles, etc.) that keep the tub area from looking like a hoarders pile.” $50 AT AMAZON

Brooklinen Super-Plush Bath Towels You may think towels are just towels, but try a set of high-quality ones, and that might change your mind. The super-plush bath towels by Brooklinen are, as their name suggests, designed to be super soft and luxurious, as well as “extra thick for spa-like comfort.” Wrapping yourself in one of these towels after a shower or bath will give you a cozy hug before you have to go deal with whatever to-do tasks are waiting for you outside the bathroom. The towels are made with 100 percent Turkish cotton, come in six neutral colors (ranging from white to black), and measure 30” x 58”. There are also ultralight or classic versions if plush towels aren’t your thing. The set comes with two, so you may want to order an extra set if you’re not the sharing type. One reviewer raved that “These towels are super soft, thick, and comfy. Feels so luxurious to step out of the shower into one of these bad boys.” $69 AT BROOKLINEN

Zadro Ultra Large Luxury Bucket-Style Towel Warmer Having a warm towel right when you get out of the shower is a treat you’ve probably experienced at a spa or hotel. Create that little luxury in your own bathroom with a bucket-style towel warmer. This Xadro extra large warmer can fit up to two 40” x 70” towels and has a built-in timer to evenly heat your towels for 15, 30, 45, or 60 minutes inside. You can also toss in a robe, blanket, PJs, or whatever else you want to be just a little toastier. There’s an auto shut-off feature for safety and the warmer is lightweight and compact so it can be easily moved around to other rooms. One reviewer said, “This does an awesome job of keeping up to two bath sheet sized towels warm. Several time settings. This is awesome to get out of the shower and have. I won’t go back to not having heated towels – it’s amazing!” $140 AT AMAZON

OUAI Chill Pills Bath Bombs Life gets stressful, and sometimes you probably wish you could give everyone around you a chill pill. Easier said than done. Well the next best thing is to give one to yourself, in the form of these OUAI chill pills, which are jasmine and rose scented bath bombs. In addition to their calming floral scent, they’re infused with jojoba seed oil, safflower seed oil, and hemp seed oil to help moisturize, nurture, and calm your skin. Drop one in the tub during your next bath and let the outside world (temporarily) melt away. They’re also vegan, cruelty-free, and free of sulfates, parabens, and phthalates, so you can relax and feel good about it. And they’re color-free so they won’t leave behind any unwanted colorful residue. One reviewer said, “These chill pills make the bath water literally feel like silk. They smell amazing and my skin was super smooth after. A lovely Sunday afternoon treat.” $30 AT SEPHORA

NEST Fragrances Classic Candle Use a scented candle to transport yourself to a zen state of mind. The NEST candles are made with a premium cosmetic-grade wax and have a burn time of 50-60 hours. They come in simple glass jars that won’t add any unnecessary clutter to your bathroom counter. The apricot tree scent combines apricot, black tea leaves, bergamot, and golden amber. There are also various other fragrances, such as Bamboo, Lemongrass & Ginger, Grapefruit, Vanilla Orchid & Almond, and more, the candles come in three different sizes (three-wick, classic, and votive). One reviewer said, “This candle is fantastic. For a one wick soy based candle, I couldn’t be more impressed. It burns clean. The throw is noticeable throughout my home, which is a two story. I am sensitive to strong fragrances, but this candle fragrance does not bother me. A great Winter candle. Even on the third day the wax has barely diminished…You get so much more burn time, clean, and wonderful fragrance. The candle jars and packaging is a plus. Highly recommend this brand.” $42 AT AMAZON

Lord Jones High CBD Formula Bath Salts After a long day (or sometimes just a few long hours with kids), treat your tired body to a well-deserved soak with these Lord Jones high CBD bath salts. They’re formulated with hemp-derived broad-spectrum CBD (i.e, it’s non-psychoactive), Epsom and Himalayan pink salts, and natural flower petals and essential oils such as Arnica flower, Eucalyptus, and citrus oils, all to help soothe, calm, detox, and relax your mind and your body. One scoop has about 20 mg of CBD, and each container has about 12 scoops. The bath salts are suitable for all skin types and are also free of sulfates, parabens, phthalates. One reviewer said, “In a word: Obsessed. I’m not a big bath person, but am feeling the strain in my shoulders from a recent home move and a day job that has me hunched over a computer all day. The packaging feels high-end and counter-worthy and the scoop inside the jar is a nice touch. The scent is that of a serene, earthy spa versus an overwhelming patchouli bomb. Post-bath, my skin feels soft and my muscles feel less achy. Relaxation nation, party of 1.” $65 AT SEPHORA

Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker Blast your favorite tunes in the bathroom without worrying about splashing water damaging any electronics. The Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 speaker is waterproof, Bluetooth-enabled, and compact in size. It also floats and can be submerged in up to one meter of water for up to 30 minutes, in case you do happen to accidentally drop it in the sink or tub. There’s a button on top that lets you play, pause, and skip with just one touch. It has immersive 360-degree sound and a battery life of up to 15 hours, enough time to get through your entire morning or evening playlist for a few days. One reviewer said, “I own many Bluetooth speakers including the Boom 2, Megaboom, Bang & Olufsen P6, and the BOSE Revolve. Of all of these, this BOOM 3 really is the best all around Bluetooth speaker of this size. I literally take this with me all over the place, I can take it from my office to the beach literally. The sound quality is great and the low range I find is better than the others mentioned above. It is stylish so I can really keep in my office and it’s small enough to fit in my bag. The speaker is almost indestructible as I really tested the floating capability and it works with no issues. It is also drop proof as I dropped it off the table from 3 feet and no issues (it’s also dust proof). As for battery life, I got 12 hours on loud volume and it took about 2.5 hours for a full charge from empty.” $120 AT AMAZON

Bambusi Bamboo Shower Bench Stool with Shelf This Bambusi shower bench stool is made with 100 percent quality bamboo and has a waterproof finish, so this stylish piece of furniture can be used inside your shower as a seat or outside to rest your towels. It measures 19” x 10” x 18” and won’t take up too much real estate in your bathroom, and it has a gently concave seat and a lower slatted storage shelf to hold towels, books, or other bathroom products you want within arm’s reach. Assembly is also simple and hassle-free — the bench comes with all parts and tools you need to put it together. One reviewer said, “This is an awesome bench. My shower is pretty large so it fit nicely. Great for shaving your legs or just sitting in shower and chilling for a few minutes. It was very easy to put together and is very solid.” A place to sit and rest in peace? Novel idea, mamas. $56 AT AMAZON

Pure Daily Care NanoSteamer Large 3-in-1 Nano Ionic Facial Steamer We all love a good facial, but it’s hard to find time to actually go get one. This facial steamer will bring the spa to you. It can generate 30 minutes of nano-ionic steam to open up your pores and hydrate your skin; you can then use the included five-instrument kit to clean out impurities or put on a face mask or serum. When you’re not steaming your face, you can also use the 3-in-1 device as a humidifier or small towel warmer. “A couple people had mentioned to me how much they love facial steaming but their suggestions were close to $150 and I didn’t want to spend that to try out a fun skincare product. I have not gone a day without steaming since I got this! It’s amazing! Helps my skin feel so clean and hydrated and sometimes I put in some tea tree essential oil if I’m feeling extra. I love skincare but admittedly spent too much on things I hardly ever use. But I think this will continue to be a frequently used item. I like that after I’m done steaming I can turn it to the humidifier mode and use it as an essential oil diffuser. Would recommend!” $50 AT AMAZON

