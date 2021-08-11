The Best Toothbrush Holders To Contain Your Bathroom Clutter

Amazon

Toothbrush holders are a key part of organizing your bathroom (almost as essential as those extremely helpful bath toy organizers that corral all your kids’ bath stuff). If you and your partner aren’t lucky enough to have your own kid-free bathroom, and especially if you have a small vanity, bathrooms can get cluttered very easily. And with the help of toothbrush holders to contain (some of) the mess, it’ll be much easier for you to enjoy your precious “me time” and relax with those spa bathroom products and luxe towels you bought a while ago.

The toothbrush holders below run the gamut from basic to fancy and will hold your electric toothbrushes, your kids’ toothbrushes, toothpaste, and more. Some are wall-mounted, while others sit on your sink counter; some are covered, while others aren’t. One of them even kills germs with UV light! The one thing these toothbrush holders won’t do is make your kids actually want to brush their teeth. (My mom-tip for that: light-up timer toothbrushes!)

So if your bathroom is in need of some clutter containment, check out the best toothbrush holders below!

Best Toothbrush Holders

Luxspire Resin Toothbrush Holder You have two size options here — a three-slot toothbrush holder with spots for two electric or non-electric brushes and a toothpaste tube, and a five-slot holder that has spaces for four brushes plus toothpaste. This would be a perfect fit for a white bathroom — or any bathroom with white trim. It’s handcrafted from a sturdy resin material that has a stylish marble look and is hand-polished. Bonus: There’s a drainage hole at the bottom to make cleaning easier. If your bathroom needs a few more accessories to be complete, note that several coordinating items are available, including a cotton swab holder, soap dish, vanity tray, and more. (Scroll down the page on Amazon to see them all.) One happy customer shared this: “Works perfectly for my two battery operated toothbrushes and toothpaste. There is enough room for all items to be placed without being snug or sloppy. The resin look has a very clean line to it.” $18.99 AT AMAZON

Joseph Joseph EasyStore Toothbrush Holder This toothbrush holder has six compartments that fit electric toothbrushes, regular toothbrushes, toothpaste, and more. (The customer-submitted photos show that it can hold a lot!) It’s a basic and sturdy design, so it’s a great choice for the kids’ bathroom. The holder comes apart to make cleaning easier — the divider portion simply lifts out of the base. It also has non-slip feet so that you won’t have to deal with it skidding all over a wet sink. While the product description doesn’t mention that it’s dishwasher-safe, some of the reviewers note that they regularly put it in the dishwasher for cleaning. With 4,000+ reviews (!), it has a 4.8 out of 5.0 rating at Amazon. One reviewer wrote, “I was looking for an organizer that would fit my electric toothbrushes, wouldn’t rust or collect mold, and that was aesthetically pleasing. The large toothbrush caddy fits my needs and more!” $15.99 AT AMAZON

Gold Flamingo Kyler Mercury Glass Toothbrush Holder If you could call a toothbrush holder “sophisticated,” this one would definitely fit the bill. Mercury glass has two layers surrounding a design that’s created by a silvering solution — and the chrome details on the top of this holder complement the glass well. Of course, this toothbrush holder isn’t exactly kid-proof, so it would be best for using in your own bathroom. If this design caught your eye, you’re in luck: Gold Flamingo has a whole line of mercury glass bathroom accessories, like this tumbler and lotion dispenser. The toothbrush holder has a lot of positive reviews, including one that notes, “Perfect and just like the photo. It’s a high quality item and looks perfect.” $26.99 AT WAYFAIR

Dahey Wall-Mounted Wooden Toothbrush Holder If you’re looking for something that does double-duty (and frees up bathroom counter space too), this wall-mounted toothbrush holder with a towel bar underneath could be just the thing. The description uses the words “rustic” and “farmhouse,” which are good ways to characterize this, and the dark brown color looks great against the white wall in the images. (A pale yellow wall would complement it well, too!) The toothbrush holder can fit both electric and regular brushes as well as various toiletries, and the metal rack has a black plastic tray underneath to make cleaning easier and prevent the wooden box from staining. One reviewer wrote, “Nice wall shelf/toothbrush holder. Perfect solution to reclaim the small counter area we have at our sink, while also having a place for our toothpaste, etc.” $24.99 AT AMAZON

Pursonic S2 Wall-Mount UV Toothbrush Sanitizer Worried about the stuff that flies out of the toilet going onto your toothbrush because your family members don’t shut the lid? Worried about germs on your brushes in general? This toothbrush sanitizer means no more worries. (Well, toothbrush-related ones, that is.) The sanitizer uses UV light to zap up to 99.9% of the bacteria on your toothbrushes — it starts automatically when you shut the cover and takes 5-8 minutes. Easy! You can store up to five brushes neatly inside it, including electric toothbrush heads (it also has a handy compartment for a tube of toothpaste). You can either mount this on the wall or set it on the bathroom counter. One reviewer, who included a helpful photo, wrote, “Easy to mount to the wall, works great holding multiple toothbrushes. UV light has turned on reliably each time the door is closed. Simple to clean too.” $19.95 AT AMAZON

Best Electric Toothbrush Holders

ULG Steel Toothbrush Holder This toothbrush holder, which is made from stainless steel, has lots of storage, which means it’ll contain a lot of clutter, including both electric and regular toothbrushes. You can use it to store everything from toothpaste to hand soap to lotion, and the clear rubber feet keep it in place on your bathroom counter. It’s also wall-mountable, although you’ll have to buy the screws separately. The narrow spaces between the metal bars at the bottom prevent things from falling between them (which would be extremely annoying), and the fact that the bottom isn’t solid stops water from building up and getting gross. (Anything that requires less cleaning deserves its place in my house!) One parent raved, “This caddy was better than I imagined. It is very roomy, very sturdy, and came with rubber tips on the bottom, and a spare set! This caddy won’t slide around or scratch the sink. It’s compact and doesn’t take up too much room.” $15.99 AT AMAZON

MobileVision Bamboo Toothbrush & Toothpaste Holder Here’s a well-designed and nice-looking toothbrush holder/organizer that’s also eco-friendly — it’s made from bamboo. It sounds like the company has improved on their original model, as they’ve made it bigger and built the slots wider so that they’ll fit electric toothbrushes. There’s even a helpful list on the product page that tells you which brands/models are compatible. Besides your brushes, you can use this to store toothpaste, floss, and replacement brush heads. It’s easy to clean and has non-slip rubber feet to keep it in place. Bonus: The company is a woman-owned small business (something that’s always nice to support!) and offers a one-year warranty for the product. One reviewer noted, “Very nice and the cutouts are large enough for our electric toothbrushes. We just stuck the charger on the bottom shelf and insert the brush through the top and into the charger.” $18.95 AT AMAZON

Best Covered Toothbrush Holders

OXO Good Grips Stainless Steel Toothbrush Holder When you buy something from OXO, it’s a pretty good bet that it’s high quality. (It’s also nice to know that the company supports environmental nonprofits with 1% of its annual sales.) You might not expect OXO to make something like toothbrush holders, but this one has thousands of positive ratings and is a bestseller on Amazon! It’s made from stainless steel, has a very simple design (great for a bathroom with modern decor — or, you know, no decor), and holds four toothbrushes and a tube of toothpaste. This has a couple of features that will make cleaning easier, too: The divider piece is removable, and there are air vents at the top and bottom to help the brushes dry. (Otherwise, this could be a mold situation waiting to happen.) One happy customer wrote, “I am beyond pleased with this product. … It’s well vented, so no mildew buildup, and water drains out. The inner piece is removable so it can be easily scrubbed and the inside cleaned with a bottle brush.” $20.94 AT AMAZON

Pretigo Wall-Mounted Toothbrush Holder You can’t really call this thing “just a toothbrush holder,” because it does a lot more than hold your brushes. This wall-mounted organizer, which is an Amazon bestseller, holds three plastic cups (with magnets), six toothbrushes, and small items in the drawer (cotton swabs, etc.). The cups hang upside down so that they can drain. You can also store additional things on top, such as mouthwash or lotion. It even has an automatic toothpaste dispenser, a thing I did not know existed until seeing this product! One review noted, “This product works perfectly. … I was honestly skeptical before I got it. I didn’t understand how the toothpaste tube would actually be able to be emptied. I was so wrong. It squeezes the tube thinner than I would be able to by hand. … This is a fantastic product.” $18.99 AT AMAZON

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.