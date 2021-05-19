We Found The Trendy Home Decor That’s All Over Instagram — And It’s All Under $100

Amazon / Overstock

After scrolling Instagram for what probably adds up to hours a day (we’ll talk about that issue later), there is no way you haven’t been “influenced” even a little. Personally, half of my feed is home inspiration, decor, and influencers — basically, another Pinterest board — and there are quite a few spring and summer trends that have already emerged. Lots of natural accents, odd vases, statement wall art, and TONS of plants. It’s safe to say that more people have really gotten into decorating their homes the way they actually want after being stuck inside for a year. So hey, props to us.

If you are someone who likes to stay up-to-date on what’s new and trending in the decor world (at least according to Instagram), you’ve come to the right place. There are lots of things in style that will be gone tomorrow, but these are the few things that will make a lasting impact in your home. Check out all the trendy, cool home decor below!

Best Trendy Home Decor

ERLYEEN Chunky Knit Blanket Nothing says “Sorry, I’d rather be home watching my favorite Hallmark movies” than a nice cozy blanket. This trendy chunky knit blanket comes in a variety of shades and is a perfect addition to bedding or the living room couch. One Amazon reviewer raved, “This amazing looking, huge Chunky knitted plush blanket is so beautifully made and very plushie. [It’s] like a piece of art but to wrap you around and make you feel comfortable.” $51.19 AT AMAZON

INGLENIX White Ceramic Vase Raise your hand if your new found obsession is filling your home with vases! Trust me, you aren’t the only one, Mama. This vase is all over Instagram being used for flowers or minimalistic shelf decor. If you really want to get crafty, because this vase is ceramic and white, it’s super easy to paint and add your own style to as well! I feel a new DIY project coming on. $34.90 AT AMAZON

Felt Letter Board with Wood Frame This changeable letter board would work great anywhere in the house. A cute mantel sign, decor in the kitchen, you name it! You can never go wrong with a sign that can match your mood. Some parents have even used it for baby updates. “My new favorite toy!” said one reviewer. “I thought it would be fun for our family bathroom and everyone could put different sayings on it to surprise each other. It’s really cute!… The little emojis are lots of fun to play with! Over all, I think it’s a great purchase.” $28.97 AT AMAZON

Décor Therapy Natural Pouf Poufs are a must-have for families. This one from Décor Therapy can be used as a seat cushion, tray, or kick your feet up and use it as an ottoman! At this price, you can definitely get more than one. $50.46 AT AMAZON

Boston Loft Furnishings Shaw Wall Mirror Sometimes, you feel like you’ve reached your limit with the amount of family photos on the wall (you’ve been in the house with them 24/7 for over a year, after all). When you’ve got an empty space on the wall and don’t know what to add, a statement mirror is always a great option. This particular one with the rope fringe is one we’ve noticed in a lot of homes of Instagram. It’s so bold, it works perfectly as a solo piece! $89 AT LOWE'S

Kumi Stone Diffuser If you don’t want to drop $100 on an essential oil diffuser, there are tons of options that come in the same trendy stone style. This particular one from Kumi is only $50 and gives you up to three continuous hours (or 7 hour intervals) of relaxing, uplifting essential oils. Grab your favorite scent, add a few drops inside, and enjoy! One Amazon reviewer said, “I love this diffuser! It’s aesthetically pleasing and does what it’s supposed to do. I will definitely be buying another for my bedroom.” $49.99 AT AMAZON

FACE TWO FACE 3-Piece Duvet Cover It seems as though all white bed sheets are becoming more and more popular because, well, they go with literally everything. Swap out your decorative pillows and bam! You’ve got a new look. And while we’d love those super expensive linen sheets, it’s not always in the budget. This 3-Piece set is all cotton, all comfort, and half the price. It comes with two pillow cases and one duvet cover! $49.88 AT AMAZON

48" Pampas Grass A newer decor trend that has been popping up in the last couple of years is pampas grass. Yes, that stuff along the highway can help turn a room into a cozy boho dream. This pack comes with 3 huge and fluffy stems that would be perfect for an entryway, an empty corner, or a vase next to your night stand! Here’s a tip from many reviewers: leave them out in the sun for a while so they can even bigger and fluffier! It’ll make a huge difference in the appearance. $45.99 AT AMAZON

Bubble Candle by BrighterSky If you haven’t seen these bubble candles on Instagram, you haven’t made your way into the deep hole of Instagram home influencers. These things are everywhere! And honestly, I get it. They are small, easy decor that smells amazing! With the particular collection from Brighter Sky, you’ve got your choice between five scents and six colors. (And it’s totally okay if you want them all *hint hint*) $19.98 AT AMAZON

Americanflat Framed Gallery Wall Art Set Gallery walls are something you see in homes all over Instagram. Start your own in one fell swoop with this 6-piece wall art set from AmericanFlat! Each piece comes framed too, which is a huge bonus in my book. If you’re looking for something a bit more colorful than the black and white photography here, there over 20 other options of different wall art sets. From abstract paintings, travel photography, even a “Little Explorer” theme for the kids! Reviewers are in love with how their set looks in person and they’re all raving about the quality. “Happy with this item. The pictures are surprisingly heavy duty which I didn’t expect, are packaged well and the prints themselves are high quality and very vibrant. I would recommend buying this if you’re looking to add a little color to any room,” said an Amazon reviewer. $99.95 AT AMAZON

MUDEELA Indoor Plant Stands, 2 Pack Give your plants a lift with these wooden plant stands! There are two in each pack, but the cool thing is that you’ve also got the option to stack both of them to save space, or just leave them separate! To make sure it matches the rest of your furniture, you’ve got the choice between, brown, black, and natural colors. “I am so excited about these holders,” said one reviewer. “They are the simplest thing in the world to put together and adjust and they look so dang chic I upped my indoor plant game another notch with something so simple. I like that you can flip it upside down for two different level designs.” $37.99 AT AMAZON

BlueMake Woven Seagrass Belly Basket The great thing about this seagrass basket is that it can be uses for almost anything. Need a cute way to store blankets? Here you go. Kiddos need some place to throw their toys? This works great! Need a plant pot? This one is adorable. It also has over 6,000 reviews on Amazon so i’m not the only one who’s obsessed. Customers are raving about the high quality and versatile sizing. $16.99 AT AMAZON

Female Form Body Vase I’ve seen the female form as a candle, a mug, a pillow, and most commonly, a vase! If you throw a few flowers in it looks like a blooming head which is a pretty cool idea. It’s time to embrace our body, ladies and there are different shaped and skin tone vases that do just that. $21.95 AT AMAZON

Koyal Wholesale Natural Palm Leaf Hand Fans, 12-Pack Hand fans as wall decor? Um, yes! It’s one of the easiest (and cheapest) ways to decorate a home and Instagram home decor gurus have definitely caught on. In between the gallery walls, hanging baskets, and vined plants are these palm leaf fans. One Amazon reviewer said it reminded her of decor back in the day — and who doesn’t love a vintage look? “I actually bought these to do a wall decor arrangement so the fact they are slightly different in size is an artistic touch,” the reviewer said. “We used fans like this (and larger) to do wall art back in the 70’s and 80’s and they’re not easy to find anymore so I was thrilled to come across these at a very reasonable cost.” $29.95 AT AMAZON

MIULEE Velvet Throw Pillow Covers Set Lucky velvet pillows are in style now, because I’ve had them for quick a while. They’re super comfortable to lounge on and this cover set from MIULEE gives you tons of different color options. They’ve also got multiple dimensions to ensure it fits your pillow perfectly! Among the 46,000+ reviews, one Amazon customer said, “The velvet fabric is sooooo soft! And equally important, they are very well made. Each was perfectly sewn with a nice size zipper opening.” $16.99 AT AMAZON

