26 Easy Wall Art Ideas For An Instagram-Worthy Nursery

When it comes to nursery wall decor, everyone has ideas for the essentials (crib, dresser, glider, etc.), so the idea of decorating can be overwhelming when piled on top of everything else we need to do before baby arrives. Nursery wall art is important not only for making the room complete, but also to give BB something stimulating to look at while they spend all those hours in their room. (That is, if we can ever get them out of our room!). Babies see contrasting patterns and bright colors first (speaking of, buying a crib mobile is a must), so choosing wall art that fits that mold is a safe bet. Some of the most popular ideas that work include a safari, neutral, or woodland theme, and you can incorporate it into everything from the crib sheets to the nursery decor.

That said, deciding on a theme for the nursery is the first step in cutting through the million online options. Other things to consider are how much wall space needs to be covered and whether to get stick-on wall decals, art prints, cartoon images, or drawings. (Don’t worry, we’ve narrowed down the choices even further!) One tip to consider when hanging wall art: Think about investing in frames that have shatterproof plexiglass instead of real glass. (It’s all fun and games until your toddler starts kicking the wall mid-tantrum!) Most art available online does not come framed, so looking for ready-to-hang canvas prints is another option.

We all know art can get expensive, which is why shopping at places like Etsy — where prints are available as instant downloads and can be customized in whatever size works for the nursery — is ideal. This should be the fun (read: NOT STRESSFUL) part of getting ready for Baby! So go ahead and pick that (safari? )theme you love and go wild!

Nursery Animal Wall Art

LamourFouPrintShop Farm Nursery Prints, Set of 6 Creating a gallery wall of adorable baby animals will make both you and Baby smile every time you walk into the nursery. Who doesn’t love fluffy chicks, baby pigs, and sweet-faced lambs? These realistic Farm Nursery Print images from LamourFouPrintShop on Etsy are just too cute. The simplistic, yet kid-friendly images will last far from the baby years well into elementary school. Available in 9 different sizes that you can easily mix and match for a styled wall. $28 AT ETSY

Minted Baby Animal Ox Print Artist Cass Loh from Minted has created the perfect nursery animal wall art series “baby animal” prints, which offers 35 different animal options to choose from in 8 different sizes. This Baby Animal Ox print is also considered part of Loh’s ‘Chinese zodiac’ series, which features all different baby animals representing the different zodiac years. FYI 2021 is the year of the ox! $44 AT MINTED

Cherry Creek Farm Friends Peel & Stick Wall Art Cherry Creek’s reusable wall decal stickers included in this fun farm friends scene will brighten up the nursery, encourage baby’s curiosity, then double as life-size colorforms for the toddler years. The peel and stick wall decals can be moved and relocated without damaging your walls and are so easy to maneuver, even our toddlers can do it! (Just what they need, one more reason to avoid nap time!) $11.99 AT AMAZON

HopAndPop Under The Sea Nursery Wall Art These Under the Sea digital download prints from the HopAndPop shop on Etsy will have your LO wanting to set sail. The colors are bright and fun with sweet, friendly designs that will be right at home in an ocean-themed nursery. The digital download of these prints comes with all 6 prints in 4 different sizes, allowing for custom printing of each image to meet the needs of any sized nursery. $12 AT ETSY

Designs By Maria Inc Set of 6 Woodland Animal Portraits These Woodland Animal Prints work perfectly for a baby boy nursery, neutral nursery, or girl nursery. This 8×10 set has a sharp white background and can be sized up into a matted frame or kept at 8×10 for whatever works in the space. One mama shared, “I bought 11×14 matted frames to give the prints more of a substantial look on the wall of my 2 little girls’ nursery. Hung 3 prints above each crib. My 1 year old daughter loves animals and she is OBSESSED with these prints.” $18.99 AT AMAZON

Nursery Wall Art For Girls

Wayfair Peony Flowers Wall Decor Let it be spring all year long with Simple Shape’s Peony Flowers Wall Decal. This large-sized wall decal is both bold and elegant art for a girl’s nursery. The peonies would be beautiful behind Baby Girl’s crib or to spruce up an accent wall with fresh and bright colors. The vintage pink palette is so pretty, but it’s also available in 8 other color options from soft peach to black and white. $124 AT WAYFAIR

LamourFouPrintShop Set of 2 Bunny Nursery Prints, with Flower Crown LamourFouPrintShop from Etsy’s Set of 2 Bunny Prints with Flower Crown blends the best of both worlds: This sweet and snuggly woodland creature will engage Baby’s curiosity, plus it has a touch of fantasy with the detail of the pink flower crown. We also love that this set takes the fresh perspective of the front and back of the bunny to show Baby both sides. Available in 17 different sizes, these can be framed in large sizes for above the crib or as small accents near the changing table or glider. $18 AT ETSY

Trubetter 3D Butterfly Removable Mural Stickers Wall Stickers Decal This 24-piece stick-on butterfly mural will brighten up any bare nursery wall with a pop of 3D color. They’re available in 7 different colors so if you’re trying to avoid the traditional baby girl pink, there are some unique options (like silver or red). One reviewer shared, “There are a few sizes in the package, so they don’t all look the same. I had them all on the wall in less than 10 minutes. Super easy to use.” $6.99 AT AMAZON

PapaKit Large Round Polka Dot Confetti Wall Decal Perfect for commitment-phobes, PapaKit’s peel-and-stick polka dot confetti wall decals add bright bursts of color to Baby’s space in a way that’s easy to apply and adjust (phew!) These are available in three different options from bright and bold colors to more muted champagne gold. Either way, it’ll give the nursery constant celebration vibes … which is fitting, if you ask us! $11.97 AT AMAZON

BBholmesdesign Ballerina Wall Art, Set Of 3 Any tiny dancer will love this dainty and inspiring set of 3 ballerina prints from BBholmesdesign from Etsy. Before your little one is even ready for toddler ballet classes, these beautiful watercolors will have visions of sugar plums dancing in their head. These ballet prints play right into the room decor theme of tulle, pink, and glitzy chandeliers for a nursery you may just want to sleep in! $50 AT ETSY

Nursery Wall Art For Boys

KelseyMDesigns Set of 6 Construction Vehicle Prints These watercolor Construction Vehicle Prints from KelseyMDesigns on Etsy come in a customizable set of 6 so your LO (or you) can choose their favorites from an orange crane truck, to a police car, and everything in between. These are not only bold and colorful to capture Baby’s attention, they will easily transition to the big kid room when the time comes! $35 AT ETSY

ArtPrintsFactory Neutral Nursery Space Print Set ArtPrintsFactory on Etsy’s Neutral Nursery Print Set is Baby’s first STEAM introduction, presented in cute and calming designs. These print-at-home files can be printed on card stock, canvas, or wood hangers to make a completely unique look for the nursery. The download packet comes in 6 different sizes that can be mixed and matched to create a neutral nursery that is out of this world. $6 AT ETSY

GULIGULI Dinosaur Wall Decal These dinosaur wall decals look like they’re painted on the wall in a painstaking process, but they’re actually peel-and-stick simplicity. For that stenciled-on look with the ease of stickers, you can create a dinosaur wonderland that Baby Boy will enjoy from day one through elementary school. One reviewer shared this pro tip for application: “I used painter’s tape ripped into pieces to “map out” how I wanted the prints to go, which was very helpful.” You can thank us later! $12.98 AT AMAZON

Silly Goose Buffalo Plaid Deer Tractor Truck Themed Children Wall Decor Who doesn’t love the country look of buffalo plaid and that wintery mountain lodge feel? Bring that cozy style to BB’s nursery with these Silly Goose Buffalo Plaid Deer Tractor Truck Prints. We can just see the buffalo plaid theme now… laundry basket, gilder throw, and cozy stuffed bear in the corner. (We might be slightly obsessed.) $16.99 AT AMAZON

Timber Artbox Dreamy Forest Nursery Wall Decal Feeling that outdoor vibe for Baby Boy’s nursery? Timber Artbox Dreamy Forest Art Decals will bring a taste of the Great Outdoors inside. The 58 peel-and-stick stickers are sure to turn heads with stylish floor-to-ceiling stylish designs. These stickers are a great way to add color to the nursery (especially if you’re renting) without needing to paint. $18.95 AT AMAZON

Elephant Wall Art For Nursery

ElmAveCollective Nursery Wall Art Elephant Elephants are the gentle giants that bring awe and wonder to both kids and parents alike. This wall art baby elephant offers ease and simplicity, plus the ability to personalize it with our LO’s name, which adds a little something extra to the nursery space. This would make a perfect baby shower gift, whether or not elephants are the theme. Also, we’ve always heard a trunk pointing up is a sign of good luck! $51 AT ETSY

LuluBluePhoto Elephant Nursery Wall Art Decor Showing Baby human faces is a great way to promote social development. This elephant photo collage from LuluBluePhoto on Etsy combines both the sweet childishness of an elephant with the personal touches of a unique piece of art for Baby that incorporates our own photos. This elephant wall art would be especially great for a second or third child’s nursery so that images of your older ones (or pets) bring early smiles to their face. $55 AT ETSY

World of Eric Carle™ Elephant Mother Wall Art Eric Carle is synonymous with babies and early childhood education. Why not give your LO a daily dose of Carle’s unique style with this World of Eric Carle™ Elephant Mother Wall Art? Baby will be drawn to the bright and bold stripes early on, but there’s also a heartwarming mother and child message. As a bonus, the ink used on this stretched canvas work is GREENGUARD Gold Certified, making it extra safe for Baby. $89 AT POTTERY BARN KIDS

GESTYZ Dream Big Little One Elephant Wall Decal “Dream Big Little One,” is a message we all want our LO to internalize and realize. The positive daily reminder of this decal looks lovely on an accent wall or above the crib. Available in three different color schemes to work with any paint color, this peel-and-stick decal can be moved from nursery to playroom (or big kid room) when the time comes. $25.90 AT AMAZON

Smile Art Design Cute Baby Elephant Animal Bubble Gum Art The theme of baby animals popping bubbles with their gum is having an entire moment in the world on online wall art. (Seriously, Google it.) The teal gum adds a bright splash of color to any room, balancing out the sweet and cuddly nature of the baby elephant. If you’re looking to do a whole animal-with-bubble-gum nursery collection, there are 30 different animal prints to choose from! Who knew? $19.99 AT AMAZON

Safari Nursery Wall Art

LamourFouPrintShop Safari Nursery Prints, Set Of 6 Prints Safari nursery wall art is a must-have for a gender-neutral room, but the problem is, how do you know what to choose? There are so many different takes on jungle cats that the options can be overwhelming. These prints from LamourFouPrintShop on Etsy are striking and realistic, and they combine positive messages that are unique to each animal. After all, we could all use a little giraffe in our lives reminding us to stand tall and a zebra reminding us to be unique! $28 AT ETSY

Thenobleowl Watercolor Painting Baby Nursery Animal Wall Decor We love, love, love these bright watercolor safari theme prints from Thenobleowl on Etsy to liven up BB’s space! This fresh take on jungle animals offers different perspectives and engaging, brightly-colored patterns that both Baby and Mama won’t be able to stop staring at. We can even see these prints standing the test of time and making it into BB’s first apartment when the time comes. Isn’t that a scary thought? $97 AT ETSY

Biufo Jungle Animals Wall Art These cute canvas prints from Biufo brighten up any nursery space with positive and inspiring messages with cuddly jungle friends. The 12×12 size is perfect for smaller spaces like above the changing table, whereas the 16×16 size would work nicely for above the crib. As an added bonus, these prints come ready to hang, so that’s one less thing we need to think about before BB arrives! $32.99 AT AMAZON

Cryptonite Personalized Name Jungle Animals Baby Nursery Wall Decals This Jungle Friends Personalized wall art decal adds color and fun to any nursery wall, plus it’s specially made with your child’s name. The decal can be printed with any number of characters (bring on those double names!) and can be designed in a variety of colors to match any paint scheme you have in your nursery. $31.50 AT AMAZON

MoniqueLaserDesign Set of 3 Geometric Animals Nursery Wall Art Decor These 3D geometric safari animal shapes from MoniqueLaserDesign are laser cut out of birch wood or plexiglass, depending on your preference. We love the sophisticated look of these jungle favorites with the bold lines that will draw Baby’s eyes and the geometric patterns will encourage that brain development, all while viewing their furry animal friends. Available in 4 sizes, there is something that will work for any nursery space! $75 AT ETSY

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.