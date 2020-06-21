8 Berry Best Smoothie Essentials For National Smoothie Day— June 21st!

Just in time for the official kickoff of summer, Sunday, June 21 is National Smoothie Day! This national holiday is a godsend for parents. As you know if you’ve ever had the pleasure of feeding a toddler, it’s not exactly easy encouraging a preschooler to eat their fruits and veggies. (It’s enough to drive a mom to drink a cocktail… or at least reach for an extra cup of her morning coffee.) But smoothies are the ultimate Trojan Horse! Blend some fruits and vegetables and your picky eater will never know they’re being sneak-attacked with a one-two punch of nutrition.

Popular smoothie chains like Smoothie King and Tropical Smoothie Café certainly make it easy to enjoy healthy smoothies on the go, but with a few key kitchen essentials, you too can become a queen of making smoothies at home.

Aside from totally tricking your little ones into sucking down some vitamins, smoothies are convenient and make for some easy clean-up, too. You don’t need a lot to nail your smoothie recipes. Whether you’re blending up a tropical strawberry banana smoothie, green smoothie, or the healthy smoothies of your choice, you’ll need the best blender for smoothies, delicious produce, and some smoothie-friendly cups and bowls. That’s all!

Ninja Personal Blender for Shakes and Smoothies If you are going to get your smoothie groove on, Mama, then you better have the best of the best blender for smoothies. Ninja is a brand name in smoothie-making you can trust, as they’ve been making top-rated blenders for years. This Ninja Personal Blender is ideal for shakes, smoothies, frozen blending, and even food prep, but what you’ll love about it is that the blender itself also moonlights as your to-go cup. Sure, the blender – which features a 700-watt power pod with pulse technology – also comes with three other to-go cups and lids but imagine the convenience of being able to drink out of the same container you blended in! You know what that means, Mom: less dishes for you, which ultimately means, less work for you! This Ninja starter kit comes with four 16-ounce Nutri Ninja cups, four sip-and-seal lids, and a recipe inspiration guide chock-full of over 30 delicious blending recipes. This baby isn’t just cutting-edge, it’s dishwasher safe and extracts the hidden nutrition from fruits and veggies so you can ensure you’re getting the full dose of vitamins and minerals from your now-blended produce. $129 AT AMAZON

Daily Harvest Acai + Cherry Tropical Smoothie Bowl (Small Box Plan- 9 Smoothies) If you are wishing, hoping, thinking, and praying that homemade smoothies are your meal ticket to a healthier lifestyle (for both you and your kids), Daily Harvest is about to be your new obsession. There’s no need to jump in the car and drive over to Smoothie King or Tropical Smoothie Café when you could have Daily Harvest’s many smoothie, smoothie bowl, and acai bowl recipes delivered straight to your door. Healthy and convenient! The Acai + Cherry berry acai bowl is one of Daily Harvest’s best-sellers and kids will love it because you can’t even taste the greens. Fortified with the beautifying, immunity-boosting, and anti-inflammatory properties of organic cherries, blueberries, bananas, raspberries, acai, and kale, even one sip of this smoothie is higher in antioxidants and Omega 3’s that you’ll find at any fast-casual smoothie spot. Once it arrives at your door, simply add a liquid base – milk, almond milk, coconut water, or water – toss it all in the blender, blend and pour everything back into the Daily Harvest cup. There you have one of the tastiest, healthiest, most convenient smoothies you could possibly make at home! $70 AT DAILY HARVEST

Smoothie Recipe Book, Smoothie Project: The 28-Day Plan to Feel Happy and Healthy Catherine McCord is the mastermind recipe developer behind Weelicious, the mom-friendly nutrition brand that has become known for successfully sneaking fruits and veggies into kids’ meals. AKA – she’s your new BFF. All of the healthy smoothie recipes in this smoothie guru’s cookbook, “Smoothie Project”, McCord suggests are helpful with digestion, increasing energy, reducing stress and anxiety, and most importantly for moms, to help encourage kids to eat healthfully. Her mantra in the “Smoothie Project” is to help families change their lives (and their less than healthful eating habits) in just 28 days… using only a blender! You’ll find healthy smoothies galore, from strawberry banana recipes and green smoothies to smoothie recipes specifically formulated for pregnant and breastfeeding mamas. Some of these recipes even suggest to help with healthy and strong skin, hair, and nails. Basically, make a habit of drinking McCord’s smoothie recipes and you and your fam will be drinking delicious-ness for 28 days, and loving the variety that comes along with it. (Who says to stop at 28 days, btw?) $17 AT AMAZON

Okey Kitchen Vietnamese Coconut Smoothie Bowls & Spoons (Set of 4) Who says smoothies have to be drunk? They can be scooped up like yogurt or ice cream, too! In fact, smoothie bowls have become super popular in recent years, breathing a whole new life into the smoothie genre. Here’s the key to making a kick-a** smoothie bowl: adding a frozen banana to your smoothie. The texture will be more ice cream-esque (technically, the vegans call it “nice cream,” so long as it’s made with a plant-based milk) and therefore can be served in a bowl and eaten with a spoon. Now that you know the secret to making smoothie bowls or nice cream bowls, you’ll need the best bowls. This set of four Vietnamese bowls and spoons are made from 100 percent natural coconut. The coconuts are grown by a local artisan in Vietnam, then handcrafted into bowls and spoons locally. These are the real deal. The bowls and spoons are 100 percent natural coconut shell that will not fade over time (just hand-wash them) and are completely unique. So, as you sit on the back porch eating delicious smoothie bowls and nice cream with your family, revel in the fact that nowhere else in the world is a bowl and spoon exactly like yours. $24 AT AMAZON

ZOYOLIFE Portable Blender Smoothie Maker If there is one thing we know about moms, it’s that they are always on the go. That’s why smoothies are such a convenience for parents: you get all the nutrition you need while never sacrificing your trips to the gym, bank, school, and supermarket. For the mom that just can’t sit still and basically lives life in her car (at least in a pre- and post-COVID world), the ZOYOLIFE portable blender is an absolute godsend. This blender isn’t your standard blender. The ZOYOLIFE is a mini personal blender that is rechargeable by USB, so you can legitimately make smoothies in your car! There’s no contact charging required, as this baby is made for long battery life with a contactless, magnetic charge. It can be fully charged within two to three hours by power bank, car, laptop, or any other USB-enabled devices. The portable design is beyond convenient, as it can fit into a backpack, cooler, shoulder bag, or even a purse. $34 AT AMAZON

Daily Harvest Banana + Greens Tropical Smoothie Bowl (Small Box Plan- 9 Smoothies) Green smoothies may be a grown-up’s go-to – after all, we understand how healthy they really can be – but try getting a kid to suck down a drink made of leaves? We triple-dog-dare you. Well, with the Banana + Greens smoothie from Daily Harvest, it might be a lot easier than you’d think. Made with bananas, cucumbers, spinach, kale, lemon, and wheatgrass – all of which are organic ingredients, so you can feel good about what you’re feeding yourself and your family – no one would ever know that this is a “green smoothie.” You know, except for the color giving it away. The bitterness of the kale? The grassy taste of the cucumber? Trust us, it’ll all be gone by the time you add in your liquid base, blend it all together, and pour it back in the included Daily Harvest cup. The Banana + Greens smoothie cup is cleansing, energizing, and immunity-boosting, which kids might not care about, but it’s something grown-ups can sure get behind! This green smoothie has all the benefits of your local vegan café’s wheatgrass shot – without the nasty taste! $70 AT DAILY HARVEST

ECO Reusable Bamboo Smoothie Mason Jar Lids with Straws Those yummy smoothies have to go somewhere, right? They might as well go into a cute and stylish, functional and sustainable, reusable smoothie cup. Moms will go gaga for this package of two bamboo mason jar lids with straw holes, two stainless steel straws, and a straw cleaning brush. Add these bamboo lids to any standard mason jar for the ultimate smoothie that can be taken on the go, inside or outside, or even in the car. These lids (and straws) are compatible with all your standard jars – Ball, Kerr, Bernardin. The wide-mouth jar lid works with all smoothie cups, drinking glasses, and food storage cans with a 72-82mm mouth. The other lid works with 58-68 mm mouths, so no matter what jar you’re drinking out of, these lids immediately make it a convenient drink on-the-go. We also love just how eco-friendly these lids are. Made from sustainable bamboo, you can feel good about giving your kids these lids to drink out of (although you may want to watch them with a glass jar!). You’ll never find BPA, phthalates, or PVC in these lids and straws. And they’re just as convenient to wash as smoothies are to make. Just pop off the silicone ring and wash it to prevent mold. $14 AT AMAZON

Raw Generation Produce Delivery Box for Tropical Smoothies Love the idea of juicing and making smoothies each day but don’t love the idea of trekking to the grocery store to grab more produce? We hear you. Luckily, Raw Generation makes it so freaking easy. Raw Generation has a Produce Delivery option in which they ship you fruits and vegetables straight to your door. It’s so much easier to blend up a smoothie on the daily when you don’t have to get in the car and drive to Whole Foods, right?! All Produce Delivery boxes are $80, whether you opt for the 25-pound Fruit Box, Vegetable Box, or Combination Box. All of the produce in your box is full of crisp fruits/and or veggies, all of which are seasonally sourced. Every box will be different, but you can bet there will be no shortage of delicious, blendable produce to make your smoothies with each AM. $80 AT RAW GENERATION

