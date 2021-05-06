The Best Twin Car Seats For Towing Two Around Town

Getty Images/ JGI/Jamie Grill

The best twin car seats aren’t double units like twin cribs and bassinets or twin strollers, but they do have certain features that make them more desirable if you’re prepping for two babies. Buying big-ticket baby items like car seats for one baby is stressful enough, and if you’re purchasing this super important piece of equipment for two, it can feel even more overwhelming. When shopping for the best car seats for twins, there are twice the amount of factors to consider: You not only want to purchase a car seat that has top-notch safety ratings and stellar customer reviews, but you also want to choose an affordable brand since you’re spending twice as much. When purchasing twin car seats, you also have to consider the size of the car seat, seeing as you will be stuffing two car seats into your car as opposed to one.

The good news is, that there are so many wonderful car seats on the market that are designed to be used in a vehicle with more than one car seat, whether you have twins or more than one child who still rides in a car seat. What’s more: So many of the car seats on the market are safe, durable, have all the desirable bells and whistles, and pass the test of time.

Here are the mom-approved car seats that are most ideal for twins.

Best Car Seats For Twins

Graco SnugRide SnugLock 35 XT This car seat is great for so many reasons. It’s safe, comfortable, super user-friendly, and it’s easy to install and reinstall, thanks to its hassle-free three-step installation process that utilizes your vehicle’s seat belt or LATCH system. Its adjustable base offers 4 different recline positions and it comes with a sun protection canopy that comes in handy if you plan on attaching it to your stroller. At just under 15 pounds, it’s also lighter than many car seats, which makes the whole twin thing a little bit easier. $179.99 AT AMAZON

Safety 1st Grow & Go 3-in-1 Convertible Car Seat With 12 different styles and plenty of features, this car seat is designed to last you through the years. It accommodates rear-facing use from 5 to 40 pounds, forward-facing use from 22 to 65 pounds, and becomes a belt-positioning booster for kiddos from 40 to 100 pounds. It’s super safe, thanks to side-impact protection, and has an easy-to-use harness that lets you adjust the headrest at the same time. $238.22 AT AMAZON

Chicco KeyFit 30 Infant Car Seat Twins are often born weighing less than their singleton friends, which means they may fall under the weight limit recommendations for many car seats. This one holds infants weighing as little as 4 pounds and will accommodate them up to 30 pounds, which is a really nice feature. It even comes with a special insert for preemie-sized infants. It’s also nice that this car seat comes in so many color configurations—8 total. $199.99 AT AMAZON

2018 UPPAbaby MESA Infant Car Seat Parents love and trust UPPAbaby — especially their strollers — but their car seats are also impressive. This one, especially, is ultra-lightweight, so it’s ideal for parents of twins. It’s easy to install, thanks to the SmartSecure System, which has self-retracting latch connectors. Its fabric is made out of Merino wool, which keeps Baby comfortable in both hot or cold temperatures. It is ideal for babies as small as 4 pounds and comes with an infant insert to accommodate the smallest babes. $299.99 AT AMAZON

Graco SnugRide SnugLock 35 Elite The Snug Lock Technology designed with this car seat ensures an easy, three-step installation for the rear-facing position from 4 to 35 pounds. It has an adjustable base with 4 different recline positions and a bubble level indicator to let you know when it’s ever off balance. It’s not the lightest car seat on the market, but hardly the heaviest, clocking in at 18.8 pounds. $195.99 AT AMAZON

Britax Boulevard ClickTight Convertible Car Seat Just as its name suggests, this car seat is easy to install with its patented Click Tight Technology and a harness indicator that lets you know if it’s ever too tight. It works rear-facing from 5 to 40 pounds and forward-facing from 20 to 65 pounds. Also, this car seat comes in more than a dozen color and pattern configurations, which makes yours feel more unique and you. $324.99 AT AMAZON

Diono Radian 3RXT 4-in-1 Car Seat You can tell by just looking at this car seat that it’s not like most other varieties on the market. It features four different riding positions and is safe for use from birth all the way to 10 years old (120 lb). It features a 2-in-1 infant positioning liner that comes with an integrated newborn travel high wedge, which is ideal for smaller babies since it helps reduce head slump and keep airways open. It’s also aircraft certified (FAA approved), which makes it safe and easy to travel with. $279.99 AT AMAZON

Graco Grows4Me 4-in-1 Convertible Car Seat Since you need two car seats to begin with, you shouldn’t have to buy more than 2 the entire time your children need to ride in them. That’s why this car seat is a top choice, especially for parents of multiples. It features a 4-in-1 design, meaning it gives you 4 different positions that allow for 10 years of use. It transitions from rear-facing to forward-facing and then from a highback booster to a backless booster. It also has a 10-position headrest and a 6-position recliner. $179.99 AT AMAZON

Looking for more mom-approved baby gear? Check out our baby gear page.

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.