 Make A Giant Twinkies Cake With This Party Size Baking Kit From Walmart

Make A Giant Twinkies Cake With This Party Size Baking Kit, Because Why Not

by November 9, 2020

twinkies cake

If Twinkies aren’t one of your favorite nostalgia snacks, then, sorry, we can’t be friends. Eating a Twinkie takes me back to my ’90s childhood, which was hardly supervised (hence, all the Twinkies), nor did it follow any kind of guided nutritional regimen (hence, all the Twinkies). Every once in a while, I’ll pick up a two-pack at the gas station and bite into a cake, savoring the pastry and creme that can only be described as “Twinkie flavored.” Now, you can enjoy you Twinkies on an even more intense level: You can buy a baking kit and bake your own giant Twinkies cake loaf.

Walmart is selling a kit that includes cake mix, a cream filling mix, baking pan, and instructions. All you need at home is vegetable oil, eggs, water, and heavy cream. The good news is that you can buy all of that sweet, sweet goodness for $14.98.

Hostess® Party Size Twinkies Holiday Baking Kit

$14.98 AT WALMART

The bad news is that it’s selling FAST. Literally every time I check the Walmart page, it always tells me there are only seven or six left. Which is why I included some alternatives, if you want to make Twinkies desserts in your own kitchen (no, I’m not suggesting you make them from scratch, I am not a psychopath).

Like this Twinkies pan set, which comes with a decorating kit (including a syringe so you can inject your Twinkies with cream).

Norpro Cream Canoe Pan with Bonus 9 Piece Decorating Set

$26.99 AT AMAZON

This isn’t Twinkies cake mix — it’s better! It’s pudding. And it comes in a three-pack (six servings each — although you get to be the judge of that).

Hostess Twinkies Dessert Kit - 3-Pack

$21.72 AT AMAZON

So, while you enjoy your Twinkies cake or pudding at home, you can also brew yourself some Twinkies-flavored coffee (they also sell a “Honey Bun” flavor from Hostess). It’s technically just vanilla, but we bet it’s delicious.

Twinkies Coffee K-Cups

$9 AT AMAZON

And finally, the OG box of Twinkies. Well, six of them. Lucky for us it takes like 5,000 years for Twinkies to go bad.

Hostess Twinkies - Pack of 6

$17.94 AT AMAZON

For more present ideas (even if they’re for yourself), check out our gift guides.

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.
SHOP THE STORY
stroke red
Hostess® Party Size Twinkies Holiday Ba...
$14.98
AT WALMART

Norpro Cream Canoe Pan with Bonus 9 Piec...
$26.99
AT AMAZON

Hostess Twinkies Dessert Kit - 3-Pack
$21.72
AT AMAZON

Twinkies Coffee K-Cups
$9
AT AMAZON

Hostess Twinkies - Pack of 6
$17.94
AT AMAZON