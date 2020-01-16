Let Them Eat Cake! 100+ Delicious Cake Quotes That Are Sweet As Sugar

There’s something really special about cake. Whether it’s one you’re making from scratch for a birthday party full of kindergartners (good luck!), or yet another slice of unicorn cake marking a celebration, or even just a piece smuggled in between Netflix and chilling. The universal truth is that cake is bae. With that in mind, here are 101 cake quotes that celebrate everyone’s favorite dessert.

“Let’s face it, a nice creamy chocolate cake does a lot for a lot of people; it does for me.” — Audrey Hepburn

“A lot of movies are about life, mine are like a slice of cake.” — Alfred Hitchcock

“Cakes are special. Every birthday, every celebration ends with something sweet, a cake, and people remember. It’s all about the memories.” — Buddy Valastro

“Freedom is… not to be bound by my wounds. And to be able to eat cake every day.” — Amanda de Cadenet

“I love eating chocolate cake and ice cream after a show. I almost justify it in my mind as, ‘You were a good boy onstage and you did your show, so now you can have some cake and ice cream.’” — Steven Wright

“A great empire, like a great cake, is most easily diminished at the edges.” — Benjamin Franklin

“In my experience, entrepreneurship tends to be kind of cumulative, like a layer cake. Taking some time away can make it hard to rev up.” — Andrew Yang

“If you’re trying to create a company, it’s like baking a cake. You have to have all the ingredients in the right proportion.” — Elon Musk

“All I ever wanted to do with my life was own a little house. I did that way back with ‘Rocky,’ so now everything I do is just icing on the cake.” — Mr. T

“You know you’re getting old when you get that one candle on the cake. It’s like, ‘See if you can blow this out.’’ — Jerry Seinfeld

“Because the sweeter the cake, the more bitter the jelly can be.” — Lady Gaga

“You have to have really wide reading habits and pay attention to the news and just everything that’s going on in the world: you need to. If you get this right, then the writing is a piece of cake.” — Terry Pratchett

“Would ye both eat your cake and have your cake?” — John Heywood

“I don’t really cook much. I’m more of a baker. My favorite things to bake that everybody loves, and I can only keep in the house for about ten minutes, are 7-Up cake and Pineapple Upside-Down cake.” — Jada Pinkett Smith

“The most dangerous food is wedding cake.” — James Thurber

“All the world is birthday cake, so take a piece, but not too much.” — George Harrison

“I want people to fall in love with themselves and to be really proud and full of joy for the space they take up. If someone else appreciates the space you take up, then that’s icing on the cake.” — Jonathan Van Ness

“My music is like a baby pink frosted cake with sprinkles, but when you cut into it, there’s a gooey, dark chocolate center.” — Melanie Martinez

“I could be hit by a Sara Lee truck tomorrow. Which is not a bad way of going: ‘Richard Simmons Found in a Freeway in Pound Cake and Fudge, With a Smile on His Face.’ Let’s face it. We don’t know anything.” — Richard Simmons

“Music’s been around a long time, and there’s going to be music long after Ray Charles is dead. I just want to make my mark, leave something musically good behind. If it’s a big record, that’s the frosting on the cake, but music’s the main meal.” — Ray Charles

“I would say some of the food I talk about that I really enjoy, like cake and bacon, I eat a lot less than I portray in my act. But that stuff that I dislike, it’s pretty sincere.” — Jim Gaffigan

“During difficult times, it’s best to cut down on sweets like cookies, cake and candy. Satisfy your sweet tooth with fruit to help prevent blood sugar dips and spikes.” — Karen Salmansohn

“You can freeze a nice sponge cake and then have a strawberry shortcake any time.” — Lidia Bastianich

“Having a birthday cake squashed into your face by young kids? Delicious. I always don a Santa suit at Christmas. Remaining childish is a tremendous state of innocence.” — John Lydon

“When I got to France I realized I didn’t know very much about food at all. I’d never had a real cake. I’d had those cakes from cake mixes or the ones that have a lot of baking powder in them. A really good French cake doesn’t have anything like that in it — it’s all egg power.” — Julia Child

“It’s so much fun that the money is just icing on the cake. There seems to be a lot of icing.” — Ken Jennings

“All my grandchildren bake. On a Saturday, Annabel’s boys, Louis and Toby, always bake. Louis makes a chocolate cake, Toby makes banana or lemon drizzle. They’re 12 and 10, and they can do it totally on their own. My son’s twin girls, Abby and Grace, are 14; they make birthday cakes and like to do it on their own with Mum out of the way.” — Mary Berry

“For me, the end of childhood came when the number of candles on my birthday cake no longer reflected my age, around 19 or 20. From then on, each candle came to represent an entire decade.” — Yotam Ottolenghi

“I have a very big sweet tooth and I love treating myself to something that I wouldn’t necessarily eat during the tournament such as a nice-sized cake.” — Maria Sharapova

“You can have your cake and eat it too and follow your passions, have a family, and be happy.” — Ayesha Curry

“Success is not like a cake that needs to be divided. It’s more like a heap of stones – a cairn. If someone is successful, they add a stone to the cairn. It gets very high and can be seen from all over the world. That’s how I see it.” — Maeve Binchy

“I’m not saying I don’t enjoy the days that I’m not eating chocolate cake. But I do particularly like those days when I am eating chocolate cake.” — Trisha Yearwood

“My husband is such a healthy eater. Except when it comes to sweets. He never consumes anything except fruit until noon. And then from noon on he might have some brown rice and some tofu, and then, come eight or nine at night, he orders three mud-pie double-chocolate pieces of cake and eats all three of them.” — Sara Blakely

“Let’s be honest, the physical attracts me first. Then if you get to know the man’s mind and soul and heart, that’s icing on the cake.” — Lana Turner

“I have the biggest sweet tooth! You name it, I will eat it. My all-time favorite is my mother’s butter cake. Every time I go home, my mom will already have the cake made because I love it so much. This makes my siblings mad because they think she favors me. I don’t care because she probably does!” — Michael Strahan

“Always give them the old fire, even when you feel like a squashed cake of ice.” — Ethel Merman

“If the theory turns out to be right, that will be tremendously thick and tasty icing on the cake.” — Brian Greene

“Why not question what can or can’t be a layer in layer cake?” — Christina Tosi

“We’ll take the cake with the red cherry on top.” — Navjot Singh Sidhu

“When I was a child, she’d have me wash the lettuce ten times or open walnuts by hand to make a cake. I was like, ‘Mom, this is ridiculous.’ But now? I run my kitchen the same way.” — Daniel Humm

“I’d say I have more shoes than anything else; they’re a good way to update a look. Bags and shoes – it’s like decorating a cake.” — Alexa Chung

“I’m pretty healthy, so I eat a lot of vegetables and fish. But I’m a huge sweets fan. It’s really bad. I love ice cream and cookies and cake and all that stuff. So on the weekends, I will definitely indulge.” — Shanina Shaik

“It’s possible to be satisfied with a day’s work or a cake, but a life… what is a life but a history of events badly remembered?” — Kevin McCloud

“Cake is a very beautiful thing.” — Milly Shapiro

“I wanted to be the next Dana Carvey. This was my ultimate goal. If I ever cut into a birthday cake and made a wish, I would wish to be on ‘Saturday Night Live.’ If I threw a coin into a fountain, I would wish to be on ‘Saturday Night Live.’ If I saw a shooting star, I would wish to be on ‘Saturday Night Live.’” — Jimmy Fallon

“It’s fine to eat dessert when I want to eat dessert because that will give me the peace of mind I need. I’ll know that if I ate chocolate cake, maybe I won’t the next day.” — Camila Mendes

“I’m amazed. When I was 40, I thought I’d never make 50. And at 50 I thought the frosting on the cake would be 60. At 60, I was still going strong and enjoying everything.” — Gloria Stuart

“I bake a chocolate cake from scratch every week.” — Victoria Osteen

“Making cake is one of the easiest things in the world.” — Paul Hollywood

"'Cake Boss' does massive, massive things, which are great." — Maisie Williams



“For reasons that aren’t quite clear I derive a weird and almost inappropriate pleasure from making a cake that looks like a decomposing log. Essentially, that’s what a Buche de Noel is supposed to look like, complete with meringue ‘mushrooms’ poking out of the chocolate buttercream ‘bark.’” — Claire Saffitz

“I think it’s true – economically, you want to bake a bigger cake rather than slicing up an existing cake differently.” — Jacob Rees-Mogg

“What can cake teach you about life? That practice makes perfect, and if you try something once, it probably won’t be perfect, and you have to keep working on it if you want to be good at it.” — Nicole Byer

“I’ll do almost anything for cake – even trample little children!” — Gayle King

“I like the concept of ‘have your cake and eat it, too.’” — Jesse Itzler

“A few years ago, I got to a point where I realised that the only way you can tell someone’s age is how they live their life. The candles on the cake mean absolutely nothing.” — Rob Lowe

“I myself am not particularly interested in restaurant cooking. I don’t really want to learn how to make a napoleon. I’d much rather learn how to make a very good lemon cake, which you can make in your own home. I like plain, old-fashioned home food.” — Laurie Colwin

“Part of life and part of the enjoyment of life is a croissant and a chocolate cake and eggs and milkshakes and oatmeal. There’s so many things, you have to learn to appreciate it all. When I don’t eat as much as I should, I’m not fun to be around; I’m fussy.” — Nina Dobrev

“I was never the kind to throw parties for my birthday. I remember how embarrassed I used to be when they’d make me cut a cake on the sets, and the unit would sing ‘Happy Birthday.’” — Hema Malini

“Most recently, I learned another hobby: baking. It’s so much fun to mix all the ingredients and to see the cake come out nice. It’s so rewarding when the cake comes out great and tastes great. “ — Yani Tseng

“I just love cake, confetti cake, to be specific. It has little colored candies inside the cake, and then you get the confetti icing, which is really hard to find sometimes. It’s really hard to explain to people, because it’s not icing with sprinkles on top. It’s icing that actually has candies inside of it. It’s Funfetti icing.” — Channing Tatum

“Architecture is the beginning of something because it’s – if you’re not involved in first principles, if you’re not involved in the absolute, the beginning of that generative process, it’s cake decoration.” — Thom Mayne

“I was a fat child and loved cake, perhaps because it was the only sweet thing in my life.” — Andre Rieu

“I grew up in a food-obsessed Italian family, so food was always front and center in my life. I was a food obsessed person who morphed into a comedian and tried to figure out a way to make fun of my cake and eat it too.” — Nadia Giosia

“In the contemporary world, we think of politeness as surface behavior, like frosting – it’s sweet and attractive and finishes off the cake. But 19th century nobility and the enlightened thinkers and stoics before them viewed manners in a very different way. To them, manners are an outward expression of an inward struggle.” — Amor Towles

“Photographing a cake can be art.” — Irving Penn

“I am putting real plums into an imaginary cake.” — Mary McCarthy

“The great thing about cake is it doesn’t feel like work. You forget about work. Kids, adults, they all get the same look in their eye when they’re decorating cakes… That’s the magic right there.” — Duff Goldman

“I think the biggest thing is people forget that we’re these crazy athletes with these athlete bodies and stuff, but it’s just important to feed the other side of it, and if there’s a piece of cake there, have the piece of cake. You earned it. You only live once.” — Hilary Knight

“I can cook to please people, but it’s quite conventional. I make a good sponge cake. I find it hard to follow recipes.” — Anna Chancellor

“I love roast chicken, juicy summer tomatoes, and carrot cake slathered with tangy cream-cheese frosting.” — Samin Nosrat

“I love chocolates. It could be something as simple as a chocolate cake with vanilla ice-cream, or it could be macarons filled with chocolate.” — Ranveer Singh

“I tried to bake a cake for my mother’s birthday – it took me four hours. It was terrible, and I cried for three days.” — Rachael Ray

“Most of us have fond memories of food from our childhood. Whether it was our mom’s homemade lasagna or a memorable chocolate birthday cake, food has a way of transporting us back to the past.” — Homaro Cantu

“In the South, I think, food mirrors our lives. When I was growing up, no matter what you were grieving or celebrating, my mama would be at the door with a cake or a pie.” — Kimberly Schlapman

“Hierarchical formulations died because their wedding cake levels posited a multiply fractured cosmos that does not match the Space Age revelation of a unified universe in which the earth is clearly in, rather than separated from, the heavens. Hierarchical representations do not reflect what either the world or we are like.” — Eugene Kennedy

“How can a society that exists on instant mashed potatoes, packaged cake mixes, frozen dinners, and instant cameras teach patience to its young?” — Paul Sweeney

“In any other context, ‘icing’ is a great and exciting word: The proverbial icing on the cake, for instance, is a bonus – a wonderful thing on top of another wonderful thing. But in hockey, icing merely results in the referee’s raising his right hand, as if swearing an oath to the deity of downtime.” — Steve Rushin

“I baked the coffee cake recipe from ‘The Joy of Cooking’ over and over again when I was a kid.” — Alex Guarnaschelli

“Everyone who knows me knows that I always eat cake. My nutritionist hates it, but I just tell her I like to eat it, and she’s not going to stop me!” — Lucy Bronze

“In all honesty my cake was baking when I met Al – I had made up in my mind already to get physically healthy. He refreshingly was on his own journey so it was almost as if we walked together.” — Star Jones

“I had a kid, so I had to step it up and get that cake.” — Ty Dolla Sign

“I’ve learnt that if I tell myself I’m not allowed something, I binge on it later. So if I want chocolate, I have chocolate. If I want biscuits, I have biscuits. I love cake. I just love cake.” — Geri Halliwell

“We actors are fortunate people, getting paid to do what we love – it’s like getting paid to eat cake! There isn’t much to complain about. In fact, on the days I have an off, I’m constantly telling my friends how I want to be on the sets because I miss it already.” — Sriti Jha

“All families had their special Christmas food. Ours was called Dutch Bread, made from a dough halfway between bread and cake, stuffed with citron and every sort of nut from the farm – hazel, black walnut, hickory, butternut.” — Paul Engle

“This may not be the most serious problem in the world, but it is a familiar one: How do you divide a piece of cake equally between two children and also make sure that each of them sees it as a fair division?” — Eric Maskin

“I never cake someone who doesn’t want to be caked – at least, I try not to. Sometimes I miss my target. I’m pretty much going through the crowd making sure I find someone who wants to get caked. If you don’t want to get caked, shake your head or tell me you don’t want to get caked. It’s that easy.” — Steve Aoki

“I am big believer that increase the size of the cake is as at least as important as distribution of the cake. To increase the size of the cake, you need to focus on progress.” — Uday Kotak

“I eat quite healthily normally but, like everyone, have relapses and give in to the odd cake.” — Denise Van Outen

“There are so many forms of love. Spending time with friends, love stories. I enjoy showing my love by baking a cake for somebody and writing his or her name on it, and seeing his or her reaction. I love to offer flowers, too!” — Pom Klementieff

“I love cake or any sweets.” — Prabhu Deva

“How many times have you wanted to make a chocolate cake from scratch or prove you can make a flakey crust as good as your grandmother’s….but you just don’t have the time! A snow day is the perfect day to enlist the kids with no time pressure, or worse, dinner guests to impress.” — Rachel Campos-Duffy

“When I learned that flour pound for pound has as many calories as sugar, and that when eating pasta you’re basically eating cake, I was size 23, and my neck was restricting my breathing, and so I got on a microbiotic diet and got myself an exercise bike.” — Caitlin Moran

“My mother still sends a cake to the office for my birthday.” — David Ulevitch

“A chocolate cake can include almond praline or blackberry, and a vanilla one can have cinnamon, cappuccino, or pistachio… Each is distinctive, and I bake only to order.” — Ron Ben-Israel

“The great American food writer M. F. K. Fisher once wrote an essay called ‘The Anatomy of a Recipe.’ To have a good anatomy, in her view, a recipe should have a sense of logical progression. She despaired of recipes with ‘anatomical faults,’ where the reader is told to make a cake batter and only then to grease the loaf pans.” — Bee Wilson

“She tells enough white lies to ice a wedding cake.” — Margot Asquith

“My mom FedExes a red velvet cake she makes from scratch to me every birthday.” — Molly Sims

“Dieting is odious and can require years of determination and sacrifice. I entirely understand the impulse to say, ‘Screw it,’ and have another piece of cake.” — Lionel Shriver

“Disappointing cakes have often been sitting out too long. They should last just long enough to have the last pieces the next morning with coffee – who doesn’t love cake with coffee?” — Tom Douglas