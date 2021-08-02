The Best Travel-Friendly Umbrella Strollers For Mom-ing It On The Go

Getty Images/ images by Tang Ming Tung

Umbrella strollers make mom-ing so much easier when you have a baby or toddler in tow. Okay, maybe not so much easier, but an umbrella stroller will definitely lighten your load. If you’re looking for a lightweight, compact stroller that is smaller and more portable than a full-size bassinet stroller, an umbrella stroller is the way to go. Yes, regular strollers are great and serve their purpose, but can you fold a heavy-duty stroller with one hand and throw it in your trunk while holding your kid and one too many grocery bags? Probably not. But can you multitask like the badass supermom you are when using an umbrella stroller? Absolutely.

Why is it called an “umbrella stroller”?

For starters, an umbrella stroller doesn’t get its name because it has a protective hood to shield your LO from the rain (although, many do). Rather, these strollers are designed to be lightweight and travel-friendly, as they can easily fold up (you know, like an umbrella). These miracles-on-wheels are easy to lift, easy to push, easy to collapse, and easy to love. Depending on your needs, this style is great option to use as an everyday stroller, as a supplement to your regular stroller, to take traveling, or to keep in your trunk for errands.

When can you start using an umbrella stroller?

It’s important to note that most umbrella strollers are designed for babies 6 months and older who can sit up on their own. Ask you’re pediatrician if you’re unsure whether your babe is ready.

What should you look for in an umbrella stroller?

Here are some things to keep in mind before jumping into an umbrella stroller (figuratively speaking): They typically have less storage than larger strollers and may have a lower weight limit. Some are easier to maneuver than others, some have reclining seats while others don’t, but most have a sunshade so you can protect your tiny passenger from the elements.

Now that your questions are answered, are you ready to shop? Good news! We gathered our favorite umbrella strollers that don’t cut corners with key features — check ’em out below.

Best Umbrella Strollers

Uppababy G-Luxe Stroller For an umbrella stroller, this one has some unexpected bells and whistles. The stroller itself weighs 15 pounds and has a 30-pound weight limit. Its UPF 50+ sunshade and shock-absorbing wheels make for a smooth ride, so naps are possible. It can be maneuvered with one hand, it stands when folded, it comes with a cup holder, it has a storage basket with a 10-pound weight limit, and the fabric is washable. Really, what more could you ask for? $172.43 AT AMAZON

gb Pockit+ All Terrain Travel Stroller At only 9.5 pounds, this stroller will fit in most overhead compartments on planes and trains. It can be pushed using one hand so the other is free to hold coffee or do whatever the F you want it to. Also, the stroller can collapse in two steps and it can easily be carried using the attached handle. And although it’s lightweight, it has an impressive weight capacity of 48 pounds. One reviewer wrote, “This stroller is tiny, it’s thin, and it’s light — awesome for traveling! Also, it folds to the perfect size, and I took it on the plane as a carry-on — it slid right under the seat.” $229.95 AT AMAZON

Graco NimbleLite 2-in-1 Stroller We wanted to give you the option of a lightweight “regular” stroller, which is pretty darn similar to an umbrella stroller, except with more features. This 2-in-1 stroller can be used with an infant car seat carrier (sold separately), which is super convenient, plus it has cup holders for both the baby and the parent. It has taller handles for taller parents, a large storage basket, a sunshade, and a reclining seat. It weighs under 15 pounds and can hold up to 5o pounds of baby. This one even folds up in one step, so really, it’s as portable as the rest. $85.99 AT BUYBUYBABY

Kolcraft Cloud Umbrella Stroller You’re going to love the convenience this stroller offers. Perhaps most importantly, it has cup holders for you and your baby and storage for your keys, phone, etc. It also features an extended sunshade with a see-through window so you can see your kiddo, a large storage area, a reclining seat, and an easy one-hand fold. It weighs a little over 11 pounds and can hold up to 50 pounds. Plus, the bright red color means you can find it in a flash when you do stroller parking at Disney (it’s also available in gray). $69.99 AT AMAZON

Chicco Mini Bravo Stroller You won’t have any trouble fitting through doorways or tight spaces with this pick. It’s compact with all the features you’d want out of a lightweight stroller. It has a removable cup and snack tray for your kiddo and a cup holder for you (is it 5:00 yet? But seriously, you’ll want it to stash your water or coffee). It also has a storage basket and a reclining seat. Plus, you can attach a compatible infant car seat until your baby is big enough to sit on their own, so you’ll get several years of use out of it. $179.99 AT AMAZON

Baby Jogger City Tour 2 Stroller If you love Baby Jogger strollers, you’re going to love this portable version of the OG design. The City Tour 2 is just as sleek as its full-size counterparts, only easier to schlep around town; it even has a storage basket, reclining seat, and adjustable ottoman (it’s not actually an ottoman, but it might as well be). The stroller is 14.5 pounds and can hold a rider up to 45 pounds. $229.99 AT AMAZON

Thule Spring Compact Stroller If storage space is important to you, this stroller is worth considering based on the large basket to hold all the things. At 22 pounds, this lightweight stroller is more compact than the average three-wheel stroller and can easily be carried, transported, and stored. It can hold a child up to 64 pounds, so you and your mini-me can shop ’til you drop. $399.95 AT AMAZON

Maxi-Cosi Lara Ultra Compact Stroller There isn’t a ton of storage space in this compact stroller (if there was, it wouldn’t be so compact), but it can hold the essentials (sippy cups, stuffie, blanket, etc.). At 14 pounds, this stroller is foldable with one hand and can be easily carried, thanks to the built-in strap. Designed for kids up to 50 pounds, reviewers say it’s a great option for younger kids, but it’s probably a bit too small for older ones. $286.98 AT AMAZON

Baby Trend Rocket Stroller This compact stroller has a parent organizer with two cup holders, which truly makes life a little easier. It also features a 5-point safety harness to ensure your little one stays put and stays safe, plus it has a removable canopy that can partially block the sun. Plus, it just looks cool — you can’t miss that neon yellow stripe (it also comes in pink and black). And, at 12.6 pounds (with a 50-pound weight limit), this pick is truly lightweight. $98.99 AT WALMART

