Universal Standard Is Having A * Deeply * Discounted Sample Sale

Get your wallets ready: Universal Standard is having a major sample sale, with closet staples up to 75 percent off

We normally don’t get sales smack dab in the middle of the summer, but Universal Standard has decided to bless our wardrobes and our wallets. Universal Standard, a brand known for its high-quality and luxurious minimalist basics, is having a major sample sale. This means closet staples (like blouses, jeans, comfy tanks, versatile dresses) are up to 75 percent off. Not only do we love the prices, but we love that Universal Standard is committed to representing and dressing diverse bodies, prioritizing inclusion above all else.

“We wanted a size 40 to shop in the same way as a size 00 — using style as her only filter, and we wanted to be the ones to make that happen,” founders Polina and Alex pledged in a letter to their customers.

So, let’s get to the sale part. Here are some of our faves we’re currently adding to our carts. (PS. Every purchase over $150 qualifies for a free face mask!)

If you’re in the market for a non-fussy top you can wear on a work video call (you can tuck it into your sweatpants, we won’t tell anyone), out for brunch, or just because, the Abigail top is made with soft material that’ll make you forget it’s not actually a pajama top.

A dress that doubles as “I’m trying” and lounge-friendly is our kind of dress. Part of the sandwash jersey collection, the Katherine Side Tie Knot dress is comfortable and elevated, instantly making you feel more put together.

We know. A sweater? In late July? But it’s smarter to shop off-season anyway because nobody wants to pay full price for warm clothes when we need it most. Plus, this olive hoodie, made from fleece fabric so soft and comfy you’ll feel like you’re wearing a blanket all day, is made from high-quality material that will last you through many, many seasons.

Our uniform these days almost always requires a simple, soft T-shirt that gets us from breakfast, to last-minute deadlines, to dog walks and game nights with the family, to finally winding down with a glass of something preferably alcoholic on our couch. This striped V-neck is comfy, cute, and made of sturdy stuff (you won’t be seeing holes in the fabric anytime soon, that’s for sure).

Need an effortless top you can throw on and immediately look like you have your shit together? The Vienna Dolman Sleeve tee exists just for that purpose. Its slouchy design goes with everything from a pair of skinny jeans, to breathable culottes, to the yoga pants you don’t really feel like taking off (we are right there with you). Bonus? The tee’s satin fabric feels like butter.

In the dead of summer, who wants to deal with PJ sets? Throw on this breathable, ultra-light jersey dress before bedtime, and marvel at how much more sleep you get when you’re actually cooled down and comfortable all night long. And if we’re being honest here, this slip can totally double as a casual daytime dress if you pair it with a blazer or cardigan. It’s always ideal when your clothes do double-duty for you.

If you’re on the lookout for a more creative (but hassle-free) top, the Murano Wrap top gives your outfit a little splash of drama with that bow. Consider this a statement piece that’s simultaneously comfortable, made with soft material that hugs your body versus constricts it. This is yet another top you can wear with your sweatpants on a video call. Be prepared for everyone to ask you where you got your blouse.

The iconic Geneva dress, which we wrote about back in May, is the ultimate stress-free, versatile dress you can wear for literally any occasion. Its Peruvian cotton blend makes it silky soft yet durable enough to withstand piling. Wear it with a blazer. Wear it with boots. Wear it barefoot or with your favorite pair of slippers. The Geneva dress might just be our year-round uniform. The sale starts today and goes through Sunday, August 2, 2020.

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.