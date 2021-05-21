“Vaccinated” Jewelry Is A Thing—Because We Want People To Know We’re Not A-Holes

Etsy

Last week, it was announced by the CDC and President Biden himself that, if you’re fully vaccinated, you don’t have to wear a mask or practice social distance. Of course, there’s a lot to unpack here, like, what if people who aren’t vaccinated decide to forgo masks? What about kids, who may not be vaccinated? What about businesses who still require people to wear masks? “I think people are misinterpreting, thinking that this is a removal of a mask mandate for everyone. It’s not,” Dr. Anthony Fauci recently stated.

Fauci says the CDC stated that, “If you are vaccinated, you can feel safe — that you will not get infected either outdoors or indoors. It did not explicitly say that unvaccinated people should abandon their masks.”

With all that said! As someone who is fully vaccinated (and doesn’t have anyone else living in my home who isn’t vaccinated), the thought of going out and not wearing a mask feels weird. At the moment, since I live in California, I still have to wear mine until June 15, but after that? According to reports, Californians will be allowed to do just about anything without a mask if they’re completely vaccinated. My main concern? I don’t want people to think I’m a lying asshole if I go out without a mask.

Which is why I thought of a brilliant solution: I can put on some jewelry that literally lets people know I’m vaccinated. Sure, I could still a lying asshole with some new bling, but at least I’m trying. And some pieces I found online that are really cute. And functional! Behold:

Best “Vaccinated” Jewelry:

ArmoniaJewelryStore Vaccinated Necklace Choose between gold, rose gold, and silver. This vaccinated personalized necklace reminds me of Carrie Bradshaw’s necklace in SATC, and I feel like the sex columnist herself would approve of this classic pick. $20.45 AT ETSY

SilverByAphrodite Vaccinated Necklace If you like the letter-by-letter look, we love this option, which comes in gold, rose gold, silver, and you can customize the size. $61 AT ETSY

N+A Medical Alert COVID-19 Vaccinated Pendant Necklace This military-style tag necklace is less about fashion and more about practicality, which is totally okay. Made of eco-friendly stainless steel, this lets people know you’re vaccinated, whether you’re at the grocery store, or if you’re, heaven forbid, in a medical emergency. $9.69 AT AMAZON

Silveregy Vaccinated Necklace This vaccinated necklace has a little more flare and style to it, which will make you stand out even more. Vaccinated *and* stylish! It comes in gold, rose gold, and silver, and you can customize the size. $19 AT ETSY

ZootilityCo Vaccinated ID Necklace This ID-style necklace is different from the other nameplate-style choices. Made of stainless steel, this necklace is on the longer side, at 20 inches. $18 AT ETSY

Luca + Danni I Am Vaccinated Bracelet More of a bracelet person? This adorable bracelet (which comes in silver tone and brass tone) is made to look like a Band-Aid (or Fauci Ouchie). $34.00 AT AMAZON

