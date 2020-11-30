25 Gift Ideas For Violinists, In Case You’re Having Treble

Looking for the best violin gifts? The violin is a notoriously complicated instrument to master. Listening to a beginner practice is arguably just as painful as listening to any 5-year-old with a motherf*cking recorder. (Weird how those things always get lost!) But if your favorite music lover got past that awkward stage, you might find yourself shopping for the best violin gifts to encourage their orchestra obsession. Personalized violin gifts are a great way to acknowledge their identity as a musician, but there’s plenty of violin accessories that could always use a refresh.
Whether you’re shopping for a music student or having treble (ha!) coming up with a gift for a violin teacher, here’s a round up of the highest rated (and pretty affordable) violin gifts, accessories, and beginner sets. (If purchasing a beginner set, then I suggest you pre-gift yourself some ear plugs, just to get you through the first few months.)
Best Violin Gifts
Fiddlerman Wood Violin Shoulder Rest
Not sure what size instrument your violinist is working with? No worries, this solid wood shoulder rest fits both 4/4 and 3/4 size violins.
Tempi Metronome
For the seasoned musician or someone who is just starting out, this mechanical metronome helps your music lover play on pace.
Vekkia Music Stand with Carrying Bag
For performing musicians or traveling instructors, this sturdy fold-and-go music stand comes with its own case for easy transporting.
Eastar Solid Wood Violin Set
For the violinist who is just starting out, this kit comes with a full size violin and all the accessories to get them orchestra ready.
22ndOfOctober Violinist Coffee Tumbler
I will never know how violinists can move their fingers so fast but I suspect coffee has something to do with it. This sassy tumbler is for the violinist who likes to blow their own horn.
Fino Violin Hard Case
This full size violin hard case has extra straps so it can be carried as a backpack and is an Amazon Best Seller, so you can’t go wrong. “This FINO violin case is EXACTLY what you’re looking for in a case!!
Lightweight (you can hold it with your pinkie!)
It holds huge sheet music or more..I had a folding violin stand, folding shoulder rest, a glasses case, my rosin..all in the zipper pouch with room to spare..TREAT yourself,” one reviewer wrote.
D’Addario Nylon Violin Strings
These affordable and durable violin strings break in quickly and offer a mellow tone even the most untrained ear can appreciate.
Kmise Violin Bow
Made with natural horsehair, this fiddle bow comes in five different colors and promises easy balancing, thanks to its carbon fiber construction.
KLIQ UberTuner
This clip-on turner can read vibrations from most string instruments, ensuring a pitch perfect performance every time. One person reviewed, “I have been in the Music Business for 47 years and have seen a number of tuners come and go… some immediately, some failed over time. This KLIQ tuner is by far the easiest to read (more important as time goes on), fast reacting and convenient tuner I have ever used.”
Precious Moments LED Angel with Violin
This totally adorable ornament is perfect for the violin instructor who celebrates Christmas or a for young player as a stocking stuffer.
Vekkia Music Stand Light
This rechargeable music stand light has 9 levels of brightness so the audience sees your performer and not a blinding light.
Hand Grip Strengthener Set
For new musicians building their agility or experienced musicians who want to stay nimble, this Hand Strengthening Set has 14 pieces that can be used anywhere.
Gift for Violin Teacher
Violin Serving Board
Handcrafted from yellow birch, this gorgeous serving board will start any dining occasion on a high note. No, we will never stop with the musical puns. Ever.
Tascam DR-22WL Portable Handheld Audio Recorder
This handheld digital recorder is the perfect pocket-sized recording studio for the musician who likes to playback their performances. “I’ve been using the Tascam DR-44WL for a almost a year now. The recordings have been flawlessly capture,” one reviewer wrote.
Vivaldi: The Four Seasons
This vinyl of Itzhak Perlman directing the London Philharmonic Orchestra from his violin will thrill any classical music fan.
Crosley Mint Cruiser Bluetooth Record Player
Most musicians have a preference for analog sound, and this affordable (and portable) record player doubles as a bluetooth speaker, so it’s still compatible with digital devices.
Moleskine Art Music Notebook
Aspiring songwriters will love this understated sheet music journal when they’re composing their next masterpiece.
AUSELILY Women Long Sleeve Maxi Dress
This black maxi dress fulfills the requirements for professional concert attire, but is cute enough to wear to brunch with a jean jacket, and that’s music to our ears.
Tie Bar Grosgrain Solid Black Bow Tie
For those musicians who prefer not to perform in a dress, this affordable bow tie is the perfect finishing touch for their tux.
Daochong Musical Note Necklace
For the elegant violin teacher who is on the nice list, this delicate treble clef necklace “celebrates how music resonates through our lives.”
Haucoze 3 Piece Musical Sculpture
This three piece music note sculpture set will jazz up any bookcase or music studio, and comes in gold, silver, or white finish.
Ambesonne Music Apron
This practical apron is machine washable and has a fun musical print for the chef who knows their clefs.
Jekeno Music Note Blanket
This black and white music note blanket made of a super soft microfiber and is perfect for any gift-giving occasion.
Socks n Socks Novelty Music Socks
If you’re shopping for a music instructor, these printed novelty socks set runs the gamut of popular instruments. And aren’t we all in perpetual need of new socks?
Personalized Violin Gifts
MyBlueSnowflake Personalized Violin Charm Bracelet
Most violinists tend to remove their jewelry while they practice, but they just might break their own rules for this super cute and customizable charm bracelet.
StainedGlassware Violin Hand Painted Coffee Mug
This stained-glass inspired mug is hand-painted and can be personalized with a name or initials.
WMCGifts Violin Player Christmas Ornament
For your violin player who loves the holidays, this glittery ornament will brighten up their tree for years to come.
Looking for more gift ideas? Check out the rest of our gift guides!