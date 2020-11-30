25 Gift Ideas For Violinists, In Case You’re Having Treble

Getty Images/South_agency

Looking for the best violin gifts? The violin is a notoriously complicated instrument to master. Listening to a beginner practice is arguably just as painful as listening to any 5-year-old with a motherf*cking recorder. (Weird how those things always get lost!) But if your favorite music lover got past that awkward stage, you might find yourself shopping for the best violin gifts to encourage their orchestra obsession. Personalized violin gifts are a great way to acknowledge their identity as a musician, but there’s plenty of violin accessories that could always use a refresh.

Whether you’re shopping for a music student or having treble (ha!) coming up with a gift for a violin teacher, here’s a round up of the highest rated (and pretty affordable) violin gifts, accessories, and beginner sets. (If purchasing a beginner set, then I suggest you pre-gift yourself some ear plugs, just to get you through the first few months.)

Best Violin Gifts

Fiddlerman Wood Violin Shoulder Rest Not sure what size instrument your violinist is working with? No worries, this solid wood shoulder rest fits both 4/4 and 3/4 size violins. $22.89 AT AMAZON

Tempi Metronome For the seasoned musician or someone who is just starting out, this mechanical metronome helps your music lover play on pace. $39.99 AT AMAZON

Eastar Solid Wood Violin Set For the violinist who is just starting out, this kit comes with a full size violin and all the accessories to get them orchestra ready. $99.99 AT AMAZON

22ndOfOctober Violinist Coffee Tumbler I will never know how violinists can move their fingers so fast but I suspect coffee has something to do with it. This sassy tumbler is for the violinist who likes to blow their own horn. $28.22 AT ETSY

Fino Violin Hard Case This full size violin hard case has extra straps so it can be carried as a backpack and is an Amazon Best Seller, so you can’t go wrong. “This FINO violin case is EXACTLY what you’re looking for in a case!!

Lightweight (you can hold it with your pinkie!)

It holds huge sheet music or more..I had a folding violin stand, folding shoulder rest, a glasses case, my rosin..all in the zipper pouch with room to spare..TREAT yourself,” one reviewer wrote. $44.99 AT AMAZON

D’Addario Nylon Violin Strings These affordable and durable violin strings break in quickly and offer a mellow tone even the most untrained ear can appreciate. $32.99 AT AMAZON

Kmise Violin Bow Made with natural horsehair, this fiddle bow comes in five different colors and promises easy balancing, thanks to its carbon fiber construction. $34.99 AT AMAZON

KLIQ UberTuner This clip-on turner can read vibrations from most string instruments, ensuring a pitch perfect performance every time. One person reviewed, “I have been in the Music Business for 47 years and have seen a number of tuners come and go… some immediately, some failed over time. This KLIQ tuner is by far the easiest to read (more important as time goes on), fast reacting and convenient tuner I have ever used.” $23.97 AT AMAZON

Precious Moments LED Angel with Violin This totally adorable ornament is perfect for the violin instructor who celebrates Christmas or a for young player as a stocking stuffer. $25.10 AT AMAZON

Vekkia Music Stand Light This rechargeable music stand light has 9 levels of brightness so the audience sees your performer and not a blinding light. $23.99 AT AMAZON

Hand Grip Strengthener Set For new musicians building their agility or experienced musicians who want to stay nimble, this Hand Strengthening Set has 14 pieces that can be used anywhere. $19.99 AT AMAZON

Gift for Violin Teacher

Violin Serving Board Handcrafted from yellow birch, this gorgeous serving board will start any dining occasion on a high note. No, we will never stop with the musical puns. Ever. $84 AT UNCOMMON GOODS

Tascam DR-22WL Portable Handheld Audio Recorder This handheld digital recorder is the perfect pocket-sized recording studio for the musician who likes to playback their performances. “I’ve been using the Tascam DR-44WL for a almost a year now. The recordings have been flawlessly capture,” one reviewer wrote. $89.00 AT AMAZON

Vivaldi: The Four Seasons This vinyl of Itzhak Perlman directing the London Philharmonic Orchestra from his violin will thrill any classical music fan. $22.98 AT AMAZON

Crosley Mint Cruiser Bluetooth Record Player Most musicians have a preference for analog sound, and this affordable (and portable) record player doubles as a bluetooth speaker, so it’s still compatible with digital devices. $69 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS

Moleskine Art Music Notebook Aspiring songwriters will love this understated sheet music journal when they’re composing their next masterpiece. $19.95 AT AMAZON

AUSELILY Women Long Sleeve Maxi Dress This black maxi dress fulfills the requirements for professional concert attire, but is cute enough to wear to brunch with a jean jacket, and that’s music to our ears. $28.99 AT AMAZON

Tie Bar Grosgrain Solid Black Bow Tie For those musicians who prefer not to perform in a dress, this affordable bow tie is the perfect finishing touch for their tux. $22 AT TIE BAR

Daochong Musical Note Necklace For the elegant violin teacher who is on the nice list, this delicate treble clef necklace “celebrates how music resonates through our lives.” $23.99 AT AMAZON

Haucoze 3 Piece Musical Sculpture This three piece music note sculpture set will jazz up any bookcase or music studio, and comes in gold, silver, or white finish. $45.98 AT AMAZON

Ambesonne Music Apron This practical apron is machine washable and has a fun musical print for the chef who knows their clefs. $24.99 AT AMAZON

Jekeno Music Note Blanket This black and white music note blanket made of a super soft microfiber and is perfect for any gift-giving occasion. $29.99 AT AMAZON

Socks n Socks Novelty Music Socks If you’re shopping for a music instructor, these printed novelty socks set runs the gamut of popular instruments. And aren’t we all in perpetual need of new socks? $25.99 AT AMAZON

Personalized Violin Gifts

MyBlueSnowflake Personalized Violin Charm Bracelet Most violinists tend to remove their jewelry while they practice, but they just might break their own rules for this super cute and customizable charm bracelet. $26.75 AT ETSY

WMCGifts Violin Player Christmas Ornament For your violin player who loves the holidays, this glittery ornament will brighten up their tree for years to come. $21.15 AT ETSY

