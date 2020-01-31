Hearing is one of the first senses our little BBs develop. So it makes perfect sense that music and soothing sounds are a favorite from the very beginning. Besides developing those tiny ears, music can help with creativity, language development, memory, and emotional intelligence. Plus it’s pretty cute when they start bobbing their heads or shaking their booties to the beat.
We’ve rounded up some of our favorite baby music toys to help you start ‘em young. We’ve got everything from mini guitars to portable light-up music boxes and even a microphone that they can rattle and use to belt out those cute little squeals.
Hape Rotating Baby Music Box
This soothing toy will help your BB explore and experience classical music in a fun way from their newborn to their toddler days. The colorful rotating music box can easily be wound up and includes musical symbols that change colors as is spins.
Baby Einstein Magic Touch Mini Piano
Let them discover the magic of music with this small but mighty portable piano. Featuring 2 modes of play, they can either play their own songs or start a series of classic melodies. The bright colors and beads (made from non-toxic materials) help develop other senses while they make their way to piano prodigy status.
Skip Hop Egg Shaker Trio
Shake up playtime with these adorable forest friends. Each shaker makes its own unique sound and is easy to hold. The bright colors and playful textures will help with sensory development and keep baby’s interest.
Skip Hop Rock-a-Mole Baby Guitar
Get ready for them to GUAC out with this deliciously adorable baby guitar. Featuring 6 songs, 6 guitar riffs, and colorful lights, it is easy to hold and helps babies fine tune motor skills while stimulating the senses.
LeapFrog Learn and Groove Musical Table
This bad boy will give you hours of freedom while your little one gets to explore cause and effect and develop motor skills, senses, vocabulary, and more. Colorful instruments and buttons activate a variety of 70+ songs, tunes, and learning responses. They’ll get to play with a piano, drum, xylophone, trombone, and guitar…. All while practicing standing and sitting upright.
Baby Einstein Glow & Discover Light Bar Activity Station
Hello, perfect tummy time toy! This 2-position activity station is easy to activate with light-up buttons and a spin rattle at the top. Three modes introduce them to animals, colors, and xylophone music. You can also switch between three different languages: English, French, and Spanish.
Fisher-Price Linkimals Musical Moose
This little guy knows how to party. Just press his light-up belly for 25+ playful songs and sounds. His silly bobble head and soft antlers are fun for baby to explore and touch. Its travel-friendly size makes it easy to tote around, too.
Hape Stay Put Suction Rattle Set
Take your little explorer under the sea (and stimulate those little ears) with these aquatic suction rattles. They’re great for tummy time and encouraging gross motor skills. Plus they are easy to pop in the diaper bag for on-the-go fun.
Bright Starts Rattle and Shake Barbell
Your BB will be on their way to becoming a weightlifting champ *and* musical genius with this colorful, mirrored rattle. The twisted handle is easy to grip and will have them sh-sh-shaking away.
Baby Einstein Magic Touch Curiosity Tablet
Skip the screen time and opt for this durable wooden “tablet” instead. Your LO will love the 48+ melodies and sounds. It encourages development of both fine motor skills and senses.
V-Tech Sit to Stand Learning Walker
While your baby might not be walking just yet, this barnyard of friends will last well beyond their first steps. The sit-to-stand walker features a removable panel with 2 colorful spinning rollers, 3 shape sorters, 3 light-up buttons, and 5 piano keys to stimulate the senses and develop motor skills.
Tiny Love Musical Nature Stroll Stroller Arch
Make those countless stroller walks more engaging for baby with this musical wonder. The adjustable arch will help with hand-eye coordination and stimulate your LO’s senses with its 4 playful tunes. The non-toxic materials also stand up to teething.
V-tech Babble and Rattle Microphone
Here’s another pick that will grow with your baby and last for years to come. It’s basically 2 toys in one: a rattle with animal sounds and a sing-along microphone with music. BB can shake the rattle toy, or you can turn the ring to introduce them to 12 different animals and their sounds.
Infantino Hug and Tug Musical Bug
Entertain little ones at home, in the crib, or on the go with this huggable and tuggable bug. With 2 clackers rings, a peek n’ see mirror, and BPA-free materials, it also makes for a sweet (and entertaining) teething toy.
Skip Hop Roll Around Hedgehog Rattle
This cute hedgehog engages baby with its flexible body, easy-to-grasp openings, and rattle beads. They’ll be rolling, shaking, and tossing it before you know it.
