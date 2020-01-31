Hearing is one of the first senses our little BBs develop. So it makes perfect sense that music and soothing sounds are a favorite from the very beginning. Besides developing those tiny ears, music can help with creativity, language development, memory, and emotional intelligence. Plus it’s pretty cute when they start bobbing their heads or shaking their booties to the beat.

We’ve rounded up some of our favorite baby music toys to help you start ‘em young. We’ve got everything from mini guitars to portable light-up music boxes and even a microphone that they can rattle and use to belt out those cute little squeals.

Hape Rotating Baby Music Box This soothing toy will help your BB explore and experience classical music in a fun way from their newborn to their toddler days. The colorful rotating music box can easily be wound up and includes musical symbols that change colors as is spins. $15 AT AMAZON

Baby Einstein Magic Touch Mini Piano Let them discover the magic of music with this small but mighty portable piano. Featuring 2 modes of play, they can either play their own songs or start a series of classic melodies. The bright colors and beads (made from non-toxic materials) help develop other senses while they make their way to piano prodigy status. $10 AT BUYBUY BABY

Skip Hop Egg Shaker Trio Shake up playtime with these adorable forest friends. Each shaker makes its own unique sound and is easy to hold. The bright colors and playful textures will help with sensory development and keep baby’s interest. $10 AT TARGET

Skip Hop Rock-a-Mole Baby Guitar Get ready for them to GUAC out with this deliciously adorable baby guitar. Featuring 6 songs, 6 guitar riffs, and colorful lights, it is easy to hold and helps babies fine tune motor skills while stimulating the senses. $13 AT AMAZON

LeapFrog Learn and Groove Musical Table This bad boy will give you hours of freedom while your little one gets to explore cause and effect and develop motor skills, senses, vocabulary, and more. Colorful instruments and buttons activate a variety of 70+ songs, tunes, and learning responses. They’ll get to play with a piano, drum, xylophone, trombone, and guitar…. All while practicing standing and sitting upright. $40 At AMAZON

Baby Einstein Glow & Discover Light Bar Activity Station Hello, perfect tummy time toy! This 2-position activity station is easy to activate with light-up buttons and a spin rattle at the top. Three modes introduce them to animals, colors, and xylophone music. You can also switch between three different languages: English, French, and Spanish. $15 AT AMAZON

Fisher-Price Linkimals Musical Moose This little guy knows how to party. Just press his light-up belly for 25+ playful songs and sounds. His silly bobble head and soft antlers are fun for baby to explore and touch. Its travel-friendly size makes it easy to tote around, too. $8 AT AMAZON

Hape Stay Put Suction Rattle Set Take your little explorer under the sea (and stimulate those little ears) with these aquatic suction rattles. They’re great for tummy time and encouraging gross motor skills. Plus they are easy to pop in the diaper bag for on-the-go fun. $13 AT WALMART

Bright Starts Rattle and Shake Barbell Your BB will be on their way to becoming a weightlifting champ *and* musical genius with this colorful, mirrored rattle. The twisted handle is easy to grip and will have them sh-sh-shaking away. $3 AT BUYBUY BABY

Baby Einstein Magic Touch Curiosity Tablet Skip the screen time and opt for this durable wooden “tablet” instead. Your LO will love the 48+ melodies and sounds. It encourages development of both fine motor skills and senses. $20 AT AMAZON

V-Tech Sit to Stand Learning Walker While your baby might not be walking just yet, this barnyard of friends will last well beyond their first steps. The sit-to-stand walker features a removable panel with 2 colorful spinning rollers, 3 shape sorters, 3 light-up buttons, and 5 piano keys to stimulate the senses and develop motor skills. $35 AT AMAZON

Tiny Love Musical Nature Stroll Stroller Arch Make those countless stroller walks more engaging for baby with this musical wonder. The adjustable arch will help with hand-eye coordination and stimulate your LO’s senses with its 4 playful tunes. The non-toxic materials also stand up to teething. $25 AT AMAZON

V-tech Babble and Rattle Microphone Here’s another pick that will grow with your baby and last for years to come. It’s basically 2 toys in one: a rattle with animal sounds and a sing-along microphone with music. BB can shake the rattle toy, or you can turn the ring to introduce them to 12 different animals and their sounds. $13 AT AMAZON

Infantino Hug and Tug Musical Bug Entertain little ones at home, in the crib, or on the go with this huggable and tuggable bug. With 2 clackers rings, a peek n’ see mirror, and BPA-free materials, it also makes for a sweet (and entertaining) teething toy. $13 AT AMAZON

Skip Hop Roll Around Hedgehog Rattle This cute hedgehog engages baby with its flexible body, easy-to-grasp openings, and rattle beads. They’ll be rolling, shaking, and tossing it before you know it. $8 AT AMAZON

Looking for more sensory baby toys? Check out Scary Mommy’s toy recs for all your BB needs!

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.