Easy, Breezy, Beautiful White Graduation Dresses That’ll Stand Out In A Crowd

Tilly's/Modcloth/Bloomingdale's

Maybe you need a white graduation dress because it’s your school’s dress code. Maybe you just want a white graduation dress because there’s something ethereal and enchanting about a flow-y white gown, and you want to channel your inner magic on the day you graduate (whether it’s from high school, college, or grad school). Either way, the internet has plenty of options for white dresses that you can easily repurpose for a white party (or even a wedding — some of these dresses are just fancy enough to be bride material).

Scroll through our picks (which we chose based on style, reviews, price tag, and whether or not we’d wear them ourselves or buy them for our daughters) and just know that whatever you choose is perfect. Your big day will be perfect, and you have such big, big things ahead of you. All those doors? They’re yours to not open, but to break down. You’re the future we want to see in this world, and your graduation is just Day One. You’ve got this.

Now, let’s get dressed TF up.

Best White Graduation Dresses

Shein Keyhole Back Puff Sleeve Schiffy Dress This A-Line dress is just a little Baby Doll and a little boho. It’s a lot cute and airy for a stifling hot graduation day (and remember, you’ll be cloaked under that gown, too). We also love that it’s made of 100% cotton, which makes it extra breathable. Details like the elegant square neck, eyelet embroidery, and subtle puffy sleeves make it just the right amount of classy. $22 AT SHEIN

UO Tangerine Mini Frock Dress This short floral dress is the perfect summer dress — and it’s great for someone who wants a casual look on graduation day. With spaghetti straps and a subtle V-neck, this dress is what “school is out for summer / school’s out forever” looks like as an outfit. Dress it up with heels and a cardigan, if you want. Plus, you can totally rewear it to just about anything. $49 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS

Nobody's Child Maxi Smock Dress in Scattered Spot We can always count on ASOS to deliver. If you’re looking for something a little different, we love this white spotted dresses by Nobody’s Child. This London brand is known for its rad prints and designs, and we love that it’s loose and casual, but easy to dress up with some boots or heeled sandals (or some Docs — we’d wear that). The fabric is lightweight, so even though it’s a maxi dress, you’ll still stay cool throughout the day. $38 AT ASOS

BB Dakota Did It My Way Lace Midi Dress What’s more fitting than a dress called “I Did It My Way”? Because hell yeah, girl, you ARE doing it your way! This dress is more formal, with its square neck, three-quarter sleeves and romantic floral lace detail. This one also requires more work, since it’s hand-wash only. But hey, you signed up for a white dress. They’re just naturally going to be more high-maintenance and less jungle juice spill-resistant. If it’s sold out on Nordstrom, try Revolve. $119 AT NORDSTROM

Eloquii Lace Wide Leg Jumpsuit Would you rather wear pants? Get a jumpsuit — the one-and-done fashion solution we’re all about. Even though it looks like a two-piece set, this jumpsuit gives you an easy, comfortable fit, so you don’t have to worry about re-tucking in a shirt every 10 minutes (with all the sitting and then standing to clap, this solution is a godsend). With wide-leg pants that let your legs breathe and a long-sleeved lace top, you can achieve a formal (and more covered) look without feeling like you’re baking. $150 AT ELOQUII

Kendall & Kylie Bungee Back Mini Dress This mini is so ’90s, we want it for ourselves. It may be simple, but it packs a statement. The square neckline is very Cher from Clueless, but we love the modern touch of the open back (the double bungee strap detail is really cute). $37 AT PACSUN

O'Neill Boyce Maxi Dress This gorgeous floral maxi dress can also double as a sundress which you can take with you on vacation this summer. It’s easy, breezy, and beautiful, and it’ll keep you cool in the blazing sun. We appreciate the small details like the front slit, and drawstring waist. It does have a deep V-neck, so you may need to plan accordingly with a bra (or no bra). $74 AT TILLY'S

Banana Republic Wrap-Effect Midi Dress Sure, Banana Republic may be known for its high-quality, sleek professional attire — you truly cannot go wrong with a BR top and blazer. But the retailer also sells some beautiful dresses perfect for just about any occasion. The beauty of this wrap-effect midi dress is that it looks like a wrap dress, but doesn’t come with the constant readjusting of one. Made of sustainable Lenzing™ EcoVero™ (a type of fiber that comes from renewable wood sources), it makes sure to keep you cool during the hot weather months. Details like the elastic waistband keep you comfortable (and are also super flattering), and the crossback shoulder straps are perfectly summer-y. (Plus, BR is almost always having a sale — at the time of publication, you can score pieces up to 40% more or higher if you have a GAP card.) $129 AT BANANA REPUBLIC

Aidan by Aidan Mattox Embroidered Fringe Cocktail Dress Want to stand out? This dress will make you stand out. With its mesh overlay and fringe detail, this is a dress a ’20s flapper girl would wear if she lived in the 2020s — it’s a cool modern take that’s structured yet still super playful and pretty. This one is dry clean only, so the only downside is that you’ll have to be *very* careful not to spill on it. $195 AT BLOOMINGDALE'S

Lauren Ralph Lauren Tiered Overlay Dress The tiered sleeves on this dress are a total showstopper. This off-the-shoulder white dress hugs your body in all the right places, and will ensure that you’re the belle of the ball, er, graduation. We’d pair this with a pair of colorful heels or sandals, but the design itself is statement-making on its own. $108.50 AT MACY'S

Modcloth Up the Excitement Mock Neck Dress While this is technically part of Modcloth’s bridal collection, we think it’s just casual enough to wear to a graduation (or honestly, any kind of semi-dress-up event). Everything from the fluttery sleeves to the pleated skirt, to to the tie-belt makes this a gorgeous option that looks and feels effortless. Bonus: It’s machine washer-friendly. $149 AT MODCLOTH

Express Tiered Lace Fit And Flare Dress We love how this tiered dress kind of makes you look like a birthday cake. Its scalloped square neck, fun spaghetti straps, and zig-zag eyelet details is what drew us to it, and it’s also a huge plus that it’s made of 100% breathable cotton. $108 AT EXPRESS

Calvin Klein Illusion-Hem Midi Dress If you’re looking for something simple, no-fuss, and elegant (but still versatile), this Calvin Klein midi dress is beautiful and totally meant to be repurposed. Made of polyester and spandex, we love that this dress isn’t stiff and actually moves with your body (so that when you’re sitting for over an hour on graduation day, you don’t feel massively constricted). Other details like that pretty see-through mesh hemline and scoop neck, make this outfit super dreamy. $99.98 AT MACY'S

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.