This Top-Rated Yeti Mug Dupe Is Affordable And Just As Effective As The OG

We all love a Yeti mug, but let’s be honest, the cost can be a bit pricey — especially for parents-on-the-go who don’t have the best track record for keeping up inventory. I, for one, have lost many a mug by placing them on the top of the car and then driving away (a truly sad sayonara). If you’re anything like me, you’ll be comforted to know there’s an equally amazing mug out there for almost half the price: the CIVAGO Stainless Steel Coffee Mug. It’s well-insulated, cute as hell, and doesn’t break the bank — what more could you ask for?

Like the classic Yeti, the CIVAGO mug holds 12 ounces of hot or cold beverages and offers maximum temperature protection. Want your Crystal Light icy for a trip to the pool? Check. How about steamy instant coffee for a morning picnic in the park? It’ll taste like the park had a microwave.

Over 10,000 people have raved about the CIVAGO mug on Amazon—for context, that’s greater than the population of Decorah, Iowa. It features a translucent lid with a rubber gasket, which keeps opening and closing secure and simple. The slender handle is easy and comfortable to grasp, and the mug’s matte no-sweat design keeps cupholders dry and hearts happy.

Reviewer Aaron C. Carlson, a 17-year Marine Corp member, called this mug the “manliest sparkles on the market.” After commenting extensively on the mug’s “sparklation,” he added, “And oh yeah it holds my coffee and keeps it warm for a substantial amount of time, which I think was the primary focus of this product but 100% not why I acquired it.”

If sparkles aren’t your thing, you have 18 other cool colors to choose from, some more subdued than others. You can get the LBD of Yeti knockoffs and go with a classic black, or you can spice it up with a shimmery hot pink (rosé anyone?). Hot pink mug owners Eric and Becky reviewed their new favorite kitchen item on Amazon and said, “This stainless steel mug is awesome. With four kids my coffee is usually cold by the time I get to finish it. But with this mug my coffee stays nice and hot…Easy to clean and very durable.”

And just so you know, the CIVAGO Mug is so insulated this rave review awards it the “Worst. Hand. Warmer. Ever.” award. So, if you’re looking for a mug to toast those mittens this may not be the one. But if you’re in the market for a supremely insulated, cost-effective cup to keep yourself satisfied while your little ones play, you may have found your match!

