Best Activity Tables For Toddlers & Babies Guaranteed To Keep Them Busy Through That Second Cup Of Coffee

Kids activity tables have built-in toys and games to keep babies and toddlers entertained for long-term fun. (To clarify, these are different from a kid-sized table and chairs set that are perfect for doing puzzles, building with LEGOs, or using coloring books). Activity tables build dexterity and fine motor skills while developing imagination, inquiry, and independent play. There is no hard and fast rule as to what makes a great activity table; some are wooden with handmade interactive parts, others are fully digital, and some are just well-planned imagination stations to get the creative juices flowing. No matter what style of activity table you choose, the rewards are worth the investment. Babies and toddlers spend hours engaged with their activity tables, and many toddler tables work well into the preschool years and beyond. It’s also a smart way to help your kiddos stay busy inside when the weather’s too rainy, or even too hot, for wading in the inflatable kiddie pool.

What is the best activity table for a baby / What is the best activity table for a toddler?

When shopping for an activity table for babies, keep in mind they love ones with gears and moving parts, music, and animals. Bright colors, fun patterns, and things that can be touched are key. Whereas toddler activity tables can focus more on preschool readiness through stories, music, letter and number instruction, or developing motor skills and imagination through building and design.

Figuring out what the desired outcome of the activity table is before beginning to shop is essential. Some mamas we know wanted ones that had very few removable parts (aka less mess to clean up in the playroom!) and others wanted ones that played music and stories to keep the littles entertained.

With so many options it’s hard to know which one will work perfectly for your LO. To help sift through the chaos we’ve curated a list of our favorite baby and toddler activity tables in a variety of styles (some not even requiring batteries!). So go ahead and make (and enjoy) that second cup of coffee while BB is happily entertained!

P.S. If you’re looking to combine the entertainment value of an activity table plus splashy summer fun, check out our favorite toddler water tables for the best of both worlds!

Best Baby Activity Tables

Fisher-Price Around Town Learning Table We love this Fisher-Price Learn Around the Town sit-to-stand learning table. Designed for babies as young as 6 months and adaptable for toddlers up to 3 years old, this size-efficient activity table does it all, from learning about animals at the zoo and the farm to visiting the market and puppy’s home. Information can be shared in English or Spanish, and as your LO develops, their activity table can level up as well. Level 1 is first words and sounds, level 2 engages Baby with simple questions, and level 3 introduces early role play. $19.91 AT AMAZON

VTech Magic Star Learning Table VTech is known for creating baby and toddler toys that are both electronic and educational (and usually LOUD!) but if Baby loves them, we love them! The Magic Star Learning Table is no exception. This sit-to-stand activity table encourages active play and grows with your baby from ages 6 months to 3 years old. The pretend phone allows BB to look and act like Mama while dialing their animal friends and hearing words in both English and Spanish. One reviewer wrote, “My daughter LOVES this!! I’ve had it for a year now and she still plays with this every day. My daughter is like a magnet when it comes to this activity table.” $39.99 AT AMAZON

Bright Starts Around We Go 2-in-1 Walk-Around Activity Center & Table Every mama wants Baby to move … until they actually start doing it, then we have to keep track 24/7! The Bright Starts Activity Center allows for controlled movement by BB in this walker-shaped design while keeping engagement high with the attached activity table. Suitable for babies ages 6 months and up, Baby will be drawn to the bright colors, fun sounds on the musical keyboard, and rattle noises from the bobble toys. As your little one gets bigger, the seat can be removed and the activity table can be used as a stand-up only option! $89.00 AT AMAZON

Best Toddler Activity Tables

CIRO Toddler First Activity Table Clearly, whoever invented this 6-in-1 Activity Table had a child that was super attached to their toys. This activity table works as a playroom staple for building blocks (it works with all different block brands), a painting easel, or even a homework and game table as the littles get bigger. Our hands-down favorite part is this activity table’s ability to fold up into a pulley suitcase to transport from place to place! One mama reviewer shared, “The first feature I have to say that my daughter adores is that it has little wheels at the bottom and she’s able to pull it around the house when it’s in the suitcase mode. It’s a great diverse table. She’s able to do many different activities on it. Play with blocks, draw, pretend she’s leaving town …” $59.99 AT AMAZON

Alex Discover Sound and Play Busy Table Kids Art and Craft Activity Recommended for older babies and toddlers ages 18 months and up, the Alex Discover Sound Play Table is a wooden activity table that’s suitable for multiple kids at once, nurturing early collaboration and musical fun. The beautiful (and battery-free) design looks great in playrooms and bedrooms and introduces musical instruments such as the xylophone and drum. Additionally, there are spinning gears, a bead maze, and other interactive shapes to pound, slide, peek and play with! $72.21 AT AMAZON

Guidecraft Arts and Crafts Center This Guidecraft Arts and Crafts activity table is one that the toddlers can grow into for years to come! The large tabletop design is perfect for whatever artistic creation your LOs can dream up. The included craft paper roll rolls out neatly and is held in place by the cutout design. The included cups can hold crayons, paints, or markers and the storage bins hold construction papers, toys, puzzles, or whatever is needed. One reviewer shared, “This craft table is wonderful! My girls are 2 and 4 and LOVE it! A great size for them to both work on it at the same time. Love the paper roll as this will always be accessible to them. It was very easy to assemble and is extremely sturdy.” $319.95 AT AMAZON

Best Toddler Play Tables

KidKraft Wooden Play Table Train Table KidKraft is known for its cool and innovative kids playroom gear from bookcases to play tables, and this Wooden Play Train Table is no exception. Every toddler boy and girl will love spending hours building their ideal railroad on this large-scale table. We love this table, in particular, because the train set pieces store away nicely in drawers along the side, plus the tabletop flips over to be a whiteboard for free play and drawing. One mama shared, “When my first daughter was 2, she spent a good year drawing on the white side and just loved doodling all the time. Now that she is 3.5, she has asked me to flip the surface boards over so she can build block castles and Legos on the grass and play make-believe.” $146.99 AT AMAZON

Melissa & Doug Deluxe Wooden Multi-Activity Table Melissa & Doug is a family favorite for all wooden toys that build imagination and gross motor development. We love the Melissa & Doug Wooden Multi-Activity Table for its ability to house train sets, arts and crafts, dollhouses, block play, puzzles, and more. The convenient storage drawer holds whatever your kiddos want to use for multiple activities. Mamas will love the lift-out panels that allow for easy access for vacuuming (we all hate when that dog hair gets into the nooks of kids’ toys!). $95.99 AT AMAZON

Imaginarium 100Pc Wooden Ready to Play Table Significantly smaller than other wooden toddler play tables, the Imaginarium Wooden Ready To Play Table comes with 100 pieces to play with and is a size that fits most small spaces. The four storage fabric bins under the table are big enough to hold the included 18-piece train set, 12-piece animals, 30-piece wooden blocks, 36-piece puzzle, and 12-piece chalk set. The tabletop has a train set and block-friendly designs on one side and a chalkboard on the other for creative design. One gift-giving uncle wrote, “My nephew loved all the different things he could play with. My sister was very happy about the size and that it had storage for all the pieces.” $129.54 AT AMAZON

Best Activity Desks For Toddlers

Step2 Great Creations Art Center Art Desk Easel Step2 is a brand that is a family favorite for designing low maintenance, long-lasting, fun designs. This Art Center Easel is a no-brainer given its 360-degree design allowing for multiple kid-play at once and a variety of activities. Anything a budding toddler artist could imagine having, there is a spot for: paints, markers, Playdoh, even a bin for craft paper and coloring books. We love the dry erase board and flat top table, allowing our littles can create in a way that works for them! $99.99 AT AMAZON

VTech Touch and Learn Activity Desk Deluxe We cannot say enough amazing things about the VTech Touch and Learn Activity Desk and neither can the 17,000 Amazon reviewers! Every mama we know who owns it has marveled at the unmatched educational information their toddlers have learned from it. This interactive desk features multiple activity pages that explore different content with over 100 vocabulary words, activities, and songs. When your LO is looking for a little quiet activity (okay, Mama too), the desk flips up into an artist’s easel for easy painting and drawing. $69.90 AT AMAZON

