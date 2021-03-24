Staples Is Offering To Laminate Your Vaccination Card For Free

Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Staples is just one retailer out of many offering freebies to people who get the COVID vaccine

The vaccine card you receive after getting the COVID vaccine is, inarguably, one of the most important pieces of documentation you can have outside of an official I.D. and your social security card. And since those of us who are vaccinated are likely to need them for any number of things for the foreseeable future, it only makes sense to laminate the thing. Enter: office supply store Staples.

The coveted COVID-19 vaccine cards can be laminated for free at Staples, so your card stays safe from wear, tear, and spills. For a limited time, if you go to Staples and flash that card (after you finish all of your doses, of course) they’ll laminate it for you.

Staples Offering Free Lamination Of COVID Vaccine Cards https://t.co/rb9weo3oSm — WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) March 16, 2021

A Staples spokesperson confirmed the offer to Channel 6 News in Orlando, saying all locations will honor the in-store deal until May 1. In order to take part in the offer, vaccinated individuals will need to head to Staples with their card at the printing area. The offer is good for one free lamination per guest.

Earlier this week, Krispy Kreme donuts announced they had an offer of their own for vaccinated individuals. If you’ve been vaccinated, you get free donuts. That’s it. No catch. Basically, if you have a vaccine card, you can present it to any participating Krispy Kreme store and get one free Original Glazed donut. Every. Single. Day.

Yes, that’s right. If you’ve gotten the COVID jab, you get A FREE DONUT EVERY DAY FOR THE ENTIRETY OF 2021.

You know what? If you’ve survived a year of avoiding a deadly plague, the least you deserve is a free damn donut. Hell, Krispy Kreme might be responsible for getting more shots in arms than most of the governors in the U.S. The company is also offering its employees paid time off so they can get vaccinated.

According to CBS News, Uber and Lyft are offering free rides to get people to vaccination sites. Other retailers are offering time off and cash bonuses to employees who get the vaccine. Supermarket chain Publix is giving $125 Publix gift cards to each of its more than 225,000 employees who get vaccinated, and major employers including Tyson Foods and McDonald’s, like Krispy Kreme, are offering workers up to four hours of paid time off to get the shots.

Are they doing this because it’s in the best interest of capitalism? Yes, absolutely. But it’s also in the interest of public health, so there’s that. Whatever gets people to get the shot, right?

If you’re worried about laminating your card because of possible future booster shots or the heat of the machine messing up your card, you could make a photocopy of your card and laminate that in the meantime.

If you’re looking to get your vaccine card laminated, check out a list of Staples locations here.