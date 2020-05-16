Starbucks Brought Back Their Naturally Ombre Cold Cups For Summer

Instagram/Mermaid Michelle

Christmas came early this year thanks to Starbucks

Starbucks knows we could all use a little pick-me-up right now and delivered a literal rainbow this week with a brand new set of color-changing reusable cups.

People have posting pics of the adorable cups that change color when the temperature in the cup changes. Throw some iced tea in and BAM — the color changes right before your eyes. It’s like a mood ring but caffeinated. There are five cups in the set and based on photos people have been posting, the colors are brighter and bolder than ever.

The colors will make you want to jump right into summer. There’s a tomato-red that changes into purple, a peach number that becomes hot pink, a marigold cup that fades to tangerine, a light blue that turns to sky, and a bright blue that turns eggplant purple.

Each box of Color-Changing Reusable Cold Cups is priced at $18.95 and comes with five reusable BPA-free 24oz cups and five straws that will inevitably get lost within the first 24 hours of owning them if you have kids. The cups are recommended for cold beverages only and are top-rack dishwasher safe (thank you Starbucks).

Last year, Starbucks came out with a similar style of these color-changing magic cups and they were so popular that they flew off the shelves within days of being spotted. Now, with everyone looking for any possible day-brightener, I’m thinking these will be gone in similar fashion. So far, they have been spotted at Starbucks locations, grocery stores, and Target stores that have a Starbucks inside. If you miss out this year, you can always score last year’s pastel colors on Amazon.

What’s even better is that if you’re a Starbucks regular (or own a tween or teenager), these puppies will eventually pay for themselves. Customers save 10¢ every time they order a drink and use one of these cups.

These cups would be perfect with one of their new signature drinks like a Pineapple Matcha or Golden Ginger drink, or my daughter’s favorite, Strawberry Acai Refresher with light ice, add half-lemonade, add one Splenda, which gives you a tiny bit of insight into her personality. Plus, the company has made it easy and safe during this pandemic by offering entryway pickup, grab-and-go service, and drive-thru. At most locations, customers can also order ahead with the Starbucks app, and then pick up at the door or drive-thru, keeping contact to a minimum.

Here’s hoping you find one of these magical five-packs during your weekly grocery run.