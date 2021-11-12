Celebrate Red Season At Starbucks With ‘Taylor’s Latte’

Taylor Swift/TikTok and Starbucks/Twitter

Starbuck is celebrating Red Season with a special drink (Taylor’s version) that you can now order online or in stores

If you woke up today and the world felt a little bit lighter, happier, and cozier, that’s because today is finally the day: The beginning of Red Season, AKA the day that Taylor Swift released her rerecorded version (Taylor’s version) of her fan-favorite album, Red. The new album includes 30 songs, including some from Swift’s vault, as well as the highly anticipated 10-minute version of the only breakup anthem that’s ever mattered, “All Too Well.” And to celebrate this momentous day in Swiftie history, you can grab a Red Season drink from Starbucks — by asking your barista for a latte (Taylor’s version).

That’s right — the rumors are true, and Swift and Starbucks have officially teamed up for the collaboration of our dreams. Starting today, you can visit any Starbucks in the U.S. and order a red cup of Swift’s favorite drink — a Grande Caramel Nonfat Latte — by asking for “Taylor’s Latte” or “Taylor’s Version.” The coffee chain is also doing a few other fun things to celebrate, like offering Taylor-themed gift cards just in time for the holiday season, and playing Swift’s new album in its stores across the country.

“Starbucks may have celebrated its 50th anniversary this year but stores are feeling ~22~ again,” the company said in a press release.

Both Starbucks and Swift have been teasing this collab for weeks. One hint came when Swift shared this video on TikTok, all about her love for all things fall — and prominently featuring a Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte.

https://www.tiktok.com/@taylorswift/video/7023361413620026630

And in the days leading up to the announcement and the start of Taylor’s Version lattes, Starbucks has been tweeting cryptic things that seemed almost-Swift related but maybe not? Like this tweet, celebrating Red Season, which had fans wondering if it was in reference to the coffee chain’s popular holiday cups, or if a Swiftie had somehow hacked the Starbucks corporate Twitter account.

It's Red Season. ☕️✨🧣❤️ — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) November 8, 2021

In response to fans’ questions, Starbucks tweeted more cryptic things, like a string of 13 red hearts. As most people know, 13 is Swift’s favorite number (and the day of her birthday).

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) November 8, 2021

We appreciate the concern, but you need to calm down. We have full control of our account. ❤️ — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) November 8, 2021

Finally we have the answer: Yes, Starbucks loves Taylor Swift just as much as we do, and we can sip on a Taylor Latte while we listen to “All Too Well” and the rest of Red on repeat. Happy Red Season!