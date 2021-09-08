Steve From ‘Blue’s Clues’ Sends Message To Grown-Up Fans And We’re Emotional

Nick Jr./Facebook

Grown-up fans of “Blue’s Clues” are in their feelings after seeing Steve’s touching video explaining why he left the show in 2002

It seems like everything is making me cry lately and I know I’m not alone. Take a quick scroll through your socials and you’ll see the world exploding, COVID running rampant, schools shutting down, and all kinds of natural disasters. We aren’t on a happy timeline these days, my friends. That’s probably why we’re soaking through a whole box of tissues after seeing the sweet video posted by Steve Burns, former star of Blue’s Clues. In a poignant and personal message, he explains why he left the show in 2002 and it’s truly something.

Before we chat, just take it in. And seriously — have some tissues handy.

Feeling sufficiently emotionally destroyed? Same. Ok, time to unpack it.

The video is in honor of the show’s 25th anniversary so just sit with that for a minute — 25 years. We are old AF.

Steve starts off with his trademark of speaking to viewers and giving it a beat so they can respond. For me, the feels were instant. Pure nostalgia. “You remember how when we were younger we used to run around and hang out with Blue, and find clues, and talk to Mr. Salt, and freak out about the mail, and do all the fun stuff? And then one day, I was like, ‘Oh hey, guess what? Big news… I’m leaving,'” he says of the time he left the show for “like, a really long time.”

“Can we just talk about that?” he asks in his extremely soothing and familiar voice. Like we kinda have to talk about it Steve, because we’re all a sobbing mess now.

If you happened to be a kid in the late ’90s or early 2000s, you no doubt recall the day Steve introduced his brother Joe as the show’s new host. Horrifyingly enough to those of us old enough to remember, that was an entire 19 years ago in an episode called “Steve Went to College.” Now, Steve explains that when he was away, he got to use his mind and do so much of what he always wanted to do.

He then addresses us grown-up kids and if you weren’t crying yet, welcome to Sobsville. “Look at all you have done and all you have accomplished in all that time,” he says. “And it’s just… it’s just so amazing, right? I mean, we started out with clues and now it’s what? Student loans, and jobs, and families, and some of that has been kind of hard, you know? I know you know.”

Oh we know, Steve. We definitely know.

Can Steve come back and compassionately tell me how to get a Clue as an adult. Like how to qualify for a mortgage and meal prep? — The wild wild Des (@ManiacDrapto) September 7, 2021

well i didnt expect to be crying today but here we are ;_; — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) September 7, 2021

Steve thanks us for being there and helping him, letting viewers know that we’re still helping him today. “And that’s super cool,” he says. “I guess I just wanted to say that after all these years I never forgot you. Ever. And I’m super glad we’re still friends…”

Welp. That’s it. All I’m doing for the rest of the day is crying. Please feel free to join me.