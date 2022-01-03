Stormi-Hilariously-Saves-Kris-Jenner-From-An-Awkward-Interview-Question

CNN

When Kris Jenner was asked about Kim and Pete Davidson during a New Year’s Eve interview, Stormi Webster saved the day with a perfectly timed entrance

In case you live under some kind of rock, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been making headlines left and right for their “friendship,” which most of the internet has decided is definitely more than just a friendship. As they continue to be spotted and photographed together all over the country, the family’s matriarch and marketing genius, Kris Jenner, is having to work overtime to dodge questions about what exactly is going on between the two.

On New Year’s Eve, Jenner was being virtually interviewed by Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper for their CNN ball drop special, and of course they asked about the most “It” couple of 2021.

“Everyone is talking about Kim’s new relationship with Pete Davidson. Have you had the chance to spend time with them? How are they as a couple?” Cohen asked.

Jenner tried to stall for time before having to answer the question, laughing and joking that Cohen is “always digging.” And that’s when she got saved, as Kylie Jenner’s daughter, 3-year-old Stormi Webster, suddenly popped up onto the screen.

“Little Stormi. Thank you, Stormi,” Jenner said. “You sit right here.”

Cohen and Cooper of course dropped the interview for a moment to wave “hi” to the adorable Stormi, before Jenner added, “Nice distraction. Good timing, Stormi. Perfect! Right on cue.”

It was the perfect save, and completely got Jenner out of having to answer an awkward question. But if sources close to the Kardashian/Jenner family are to be believed, mama Kris is definitely a fan of Kim and Pete as a couple.

“Kris is already obsessed with him,” an anonymous source told E! News last month. “The whole family is a fan of Pete’s and would love to spend a holiday with him.”