There Was Literally A Taylor Swift Question On The AP Gov Exam

Taylor Swift made an appearance on this year’s AP Government exam and everyone kinda loved it

Taylor Swift is known for dropping clues, hints, and Easter eggs about upcoming music and other big announcements, but Swift really outdid herself this week when she showed up on the national AP U.S. Government and Politics exam. Teens all over the U.S. were delighted by the surprise Swift cameo in their otherwise boring AP U.S. gov exam.

The Swift question appeared on the May 3, 2021 version of the 2021 AP US Government and Politics exam in a prompt about voter turnout, asking examiners to use Swift’s 2018 Instagram post urging her fans to vote in the midterms as a jumping off point to analyze voter registration laws and procedures that can affect civic participation, such as voter turnout.

Shoutout to the College Board for linking civic engagement, voter suppression, and Taylor Swift in one eloquent AP question that might actually radicalize even more young people to vote. Who had all that on their 2021 bingo card?

In your Wildest Dreams, did you think you’d be in an #APGov question, @taylorswift13? pic.twitter.com/8KTWXY3PXH — AP for Students (@APforStudents) May 5, 2021

Needless to say, the internet was pleasantly surprised and tons of teens were tweeting about their experience as soon as they exited that exam room.

The Taylor question will not appear on the upcoming AP Government exam dates, though the students that did take the test all told CNN they were pretty excited by the exam prompt, and like, when have you ever heard a high school student say that about an AP test?

“I am a huge Taylor Swift fan. I’ve been a fan for my whole life,” a junior in North Carolina told CNN. “That question sort of boosted my confidence and helped me write a stronger free response.”

“I opened the free response questions, and the first question was about Taylor Swift, and I was just laughing,” a senior in Texas added. “I thought it was pretty cool.”

“I have been anxiously awaiting the moment when I can show you all what made all of my classmate’s eyes instantly look to me when we started our AP Gov test,” a Swiftie shared on Reddit after taking the test.

Jerome White, a spokesperson for the College Board who administers the test, told CNN that it was a no-brainer to include the Taylor question on this year’s exam.

“We’re delighted to hear that AP students could relate what they’ve learned in their AP course to what they experience in their daily lives — and in this case, what they’ve read on their Instagram feeds,” White explained.

Not only does Taylor Swift seamlessly hop between musical genres, release multiple albums in a pandemic, single-handedly take down predatory musical giants like Scooter Braun, but she’s also a political genius and subject of an AP government lesson. Wow, a living legend.