Tess Holliday Calls Out ‘Trash’ Beach Body Criticism: ‘I’m Hot AF’

Your ‘beach body’ is whatever body you bring to the beach

You’d think in this year 2021 that even pubs like The Enquirer would get their shit together and realize criticizing people’s bodies is complete garbage. But, as model Tess Holliday pointed out, they are still very much peddling and profiting off of it.

“LOL I WAS VOTED THE WORST BEACH BODY THIS YEAR,” wrote Holliday, who has been anything but shy with her fans on social media about her struggles with mental health and her ongoing relationship with body image and body positivity. “This Year’s 50 Best and Worst Beach Bodies.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CR9afuAl3V6/

Holliday showed some of the mag’s pages including herself and other “worst bodies,” including Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, Janice Dickinson, and Katie Holmes. The caption next to Holliday read in part: “That she blows. Tess Holliday, 36, doesn’t shy away from having a whale of a time at the beach.” Can we take a moment to fully appreciate that it’s someone’s actual job to write something as abhorrent as this about another human being for money?

The makeup artist said it’s upsetting because there are still people publishing “trash like this.” She also said it makes her laugh because, “IM HOT AF LOLLLLL.”

“They used a photo from last year,” Holliday explained. “I included some more recent photos (keep swiping) of me last month looking FOIIIINE as hell in a string bikini so they can have the most updated ‘not hot’ content.” The mom shared several pics of herself sporting a bright red bikini, looking as gorgeous and confident as ever.

Holliday continued, “Also, I was hot last year too. The media always acts shocked when ‘celebs’ suffer mental health breakdowns but they continue to perpetuate unrealistic body standards & push toxic diet culture on us all.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRXKoPXjuNd/

Holliday announced earlier this year that she’s been receiving treatment for anorexia, telling fans she decided to go public to stop the idea that, “only very underweight people can have anorexia.”

The fat activist wrote on Twitter: “I’m anorexic and in recovery … I’m the result of a culture that celebrates thinness and equates that to worth but I get to write my own narrative now. I’m finally able to care for a body that I’ve punished my entire life and I am finally free.”

It’s important that people like Holliday with such a large platform address this nonsense and make it known to those who struggle with body image that they are enough. A tabloid deciding you’re not “beach ready” means nothing.

The model wrapped up her opinion on their decision to print such trash: “If you are seeing this & you’re fat as hell or just have a body that isn’t chiseled & traditionally ‘hot’ & wanna go to the MF beach or put on a swimsuit: DO IT,” she said. “You only get one life, & WE ARE MAKIN THE MOST OF IT BABY!!!”