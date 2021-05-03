Tess Holliday Reveals She’s ‘In Recovery’ From Anorexia

Tess Holliday/Instagram

Tess Holliday recently revealed on Twitter that she’s “anorexic and in recovery,” opening up on Instagram about her experiences with an eating disorder

Content warning: This article discusses eating disorders, weight loss, and anorexia

Model Tess Holliday is frequently open with fans on social media about her struggles with mental health, along with using her platform to discuss her relationship with body image and body positivity.

As a fat activist, she also shuts down unsolicited and unnecessary commentary about her health and appearance — but the mom of two just got more candid than ever, revealing that she’s “in recovery” from an eating disorder, reminding internet trolls and body-shamers that people of all sizes can struggle with disordered eating, and that it’s never okay to comment on someone’s “weight or perceived health.”

Holliday first took to Twitter last Friday, April 30th, to address speculation about her weight. She wrote, “To everyone that keeps saying ‘you’re looking healthy lately’ or ‘You are losing weight, keep it up!’ Don’t. Comment. On. My. Weight. Or. Perceived. Health. Keep. It. To. Yourself. Thanks.” In a subsequent tweet, she added, “Healing from my eating disorder & everyone is out here thinking it’s okay to comment on my weight loss.”

Healing from my eating disorder & everyone is out here thinking it’s okay to comment on my weight loss 🙃🙃🙃 — Tess H🍒lliday (@Tess_Holliday) April 30, 2021

The next day, she followed up with a tweet specifying that she is “in recovery” from anorexia nervosa, an eating disorder defined by the Mayo Clinic as “characterized by an abnormally low body weight, an intense fear of gaining weight, and a distorted perception of weight,” with behaviors including restricting food intake, inducing vomiting after eating, excessive exercises and weigh-ins, and/or abusing laxatives, diet aids, diuretics, or enemas.