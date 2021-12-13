55 ‘That ’70s Show’ Quotes That Are Still Hilarious

Fox

Fox’s That ’70s Show seemed to be on TV forever, having first aired in 1998 and ending in 2006. The series documented the lives of a group of teenagers — Eric, Kelso, Jackie, Hyde, Donna, and Fez — living in 1970s Wisconsin, hanging out in a basement, falling in and out of love with each other, smoking weed, and tormenting Eric’s parents upstairs. The show was genuine and hilarious, as the kids dropped one-liners and digs at each other and Red, Eric’s dad, tended to lose his temper at every turn. That means there are tons of great That ’70s Show quotes to use on your family or caption an Instagram post. It’s not surprising the show has spawned a new, highly anticipated spinoff: That ’90s Show.

Wilmer Valderrama, who played Fez on the OG show, reflected on the series for its 20th anniversary in 2018 on Instagram, writing, “[We] had no idea what was ahead of us, or if it would even las. But we knew it was gonna be fun. We spent eight years and 200 episodes together; we traveled the world … [and] we grew up together. We were a family and will always be.”

And that family had a lot to say about each other on the show. Read on for some of them.

That ’70s Show Quotes That’ll Get You Pumped for the Spinoff