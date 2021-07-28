The First Year: Following Up With A New Family’s Honest Experience

Join as we check in with Jasmine, Brian, and 8-month-old baby Moriah.

Last time we met with Jasmine and Brian, they told us all about the excitement of their long-awaited pregnancy and what it was like to attend doctor’s appointments and then give birth during a pandemic. They dove into new parenthood with both feet first as all new parents do, juggling the joys of getting to know their new baby with the startling revelation of next-level sleep deprivation and the frustration of not being able to accept in-person help from loved ones. Jasmine told us she was not prepared to be so sleep-deprived that she would regularly forget what day it was!

Jasmine also encountered the unexpected when it came to feeding her baby. She had always planned to breastfeed, but early on in her pregnancy she was diagnosed with MS and learned she would have to undergo chemotherapy. That meant she would need to exclusively formula feed. After a lot of research and input from trusted family members, Jasmine decided Enfamil Enspire was the right choice for her baby.

What is your current support system like? Have you been able to expand your social bubble and has that made it easier for loved ones to help out?

As restrictions of the pandemic gradually eased, life with our support system has expanded. The vaccine availability has made this decision to expand our support system [and allow] access to our home even more comfortable. This has been a great help! When our family comes, they want Moriah full time, and it gives us the break we need to rejuvenate and continue to be 100% ourselves. When they come, it’s not just to hold her and take pictures, but to really be invested in helping for the day. We are beyond appreciative for our family stepping in with such full intention.

How is feeding going? Describe what your typical feeding schedule looks like.

Feeding has been going very well. We recognize we are among the lucky parents that did not have to do trial and error in hunting for the right fit for formula. Her scheduling is changing due to her growth and teething. Moriah consumes 4 to 6 ounces of Enfamil Enspire per feed now in comparison to 2-4 ounces per feed prior. This means more formula refills needed than before, but we are happy there is no waste.

We consider Moriah’s 7:00 a.m. feed as the start of her schedule. Her general schedule is 7:00 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 12:00 p.m., 2:30 p.m./3:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m., 6:30 p.m./7:00 p.m. when she feels her sleepiness coming on, 8:45 p.m. before her actual bedtime, then again at 1:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. which are her night wakeups for formula. We’re hoping to eventually move away from the 1:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. feedings because those are the hardest hours to go back to sleep and wake up for work. We hope Moriah begins to feel like these hours should be for sleep — she’s not quite there yet, but we are optimistic.

There was a problem with Moriah taking the bottle before, but now when her gums are hurting, we give her time to soothe her gums. She often ends up taking a 10 minute nap, only to then wake up and remember she was demanding her bottle prior to her nap. We find this generally happens at her 9:30 a.m. feed and 6:30 p.m. feed, so even with the changes, she remains like clockwork in her own new way.

Are you both still working? How are you managing that balance now?

We’re both still working, and the hours of work remain long. While there is still a lot to adapt to and balance out as new parents and working parents, doing the job halfway will never be a thought. And so we do have to sacrifice hours of sleep and plan accordingly around Moriah’s ever-developing schedule. We are getting more creative each day. From letting her pretend she is a part of mommy’s meeting to letting her pick her chair of comfort for her feeding, the expansion of ideas just continues. We continue to keep Moriah happy and involved while slowly developing a schedule that works for us too.

What part of being a new parent do you feel most confident about or just love the most? Why?

We feel confident that we are giving our all as parents and giving our baby all of our love. In her own way, Moriah lets us know she sees this too. What we love the most is how happy she gets when all the undivided attention is for her. It’s almost as if she is expressing how much she misses us when we’re working and how much she loves spending uninterrupted time with us.

If you could go back to the moment you learned you were pregnant and give yourself some words of wisdom, what would you say?

I’d say, you may not realize it yet, but every decision you make from this point forward is with the parental instinct you already have within you, even as first-time parents. Your pregnancy journey may look different from others who are pregnant, and that’s okay. Do not be apologetic for making different decisions for your physical and mental well-being. You are the expert in your own journey.

Enfamil Enspire is Enfamil's closest formula to breast milk. It offers 5 important nutrient benefits in one formula to support the overall health and development of your baby including immune and gut health, language development, motor skills, and attention span.

