The Kids are Alright. Right? Kids Mental Health Check-Up

The pandemic has been rough on everyone in the family, especially the kids. From missing out on celebrations, to seeing friends and loved ones, to a dramatic increase in screen time, childhoods have taken on historic changes. Our panel of experts will discuss the impacts the pandemic has had on our kids mental health, cognitive development, education, relationships and resiliency. We will highlight how to identify signs of a problem and how to help your child thrive through this challenging time.

