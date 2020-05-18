‘The Politician’ Season 2 Is Coming To Netflix Next Month

Giovanni Rufino/Netflix

Netflix has announced that season 2 of Ryan Murphy’s “The Politician” is coming in June

Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, pretty much every single one of us has taken to binge-watching television shows. From new releases including Tiger King, to old favorites such as Breaking Bad and The Wire, streaming services and OnDemand has basically been a saving grace during social distancing. Because Netflix is the gift that keeps on giving, on Monday they revealed that the second season of The Politician is returning Friday, June 19, and we have some first look photos and details about the follow-up season to Ryan Murphy’s brilliant but dark comedy.

The first season of The Politician introduced ambitious and wealthy California student Payton Hobart (Ben Platt), who has known since the early age of seven that he’s destined to be president of the United States. The only problem? He has to make it through high school — and survive the politics of it — first. Gwyneth Paltrow, Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, Bob Balaban, David Corenswet, Julia Schlaepfer, Laura Dreyfuss, Theo Germaine, Rahne Jones, Jessica Lange, and Benjamin Barrett round out the all-star cast.

During the second season, Hobart is fighting to unseat Dede Standish (Light) in the New York State Senate race. “As a long-time incumbent and greatly admired Senate Majority Leader with no-nonsense Chief of Staff, Hadassah Gold (Midler) at her side, Dede’s re-election was supposed to be easy, but Payton – who sees this as the next step on his path to the Presidency – must decide what kind of politician he ultimately wants to be in order to succeed, even if that means exposing secrets, lies, and a throuple.”

Paltrow, who plays Georgina Hobart, his mother, “makes a momentous decision that threatens to upstage him and everything he’s hoping to accomplish,” the summary continues. “But if Payton wants to rise above petty politics and succeed without compromising his character, he must find his voice and strengthen his political message to inspire and excite the voters.”

Even if you aren’t that into politics — or are simply so sick of anything politically fueled due to the current state of affairs in the country — The Politician is not to be missed. According to our own reviewer here at Scary Mommy, it is “an edgier, more cynical but odd combination of Glee with any Wes Anderson movie.” Since Murphy also created Glee, and all his projects have a campy vibe, this should come as zero surprise.

All 7 episodes of The Politician season 2 will hit Netflix on June 19.