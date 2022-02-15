The Rock Shares Adorable Valentines Made By His Daughters

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for DJ

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s daughters swooped into his home office yesterday with a Valentine’s Day message that stopped him in his tracks.

“These two little tornadoes 🌪 busted into my office with their special Valentine’s Day surprises for Daddy,” Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson wrote in an adorable Instagram post. The professional-wrestler-turned-actor parents little ones Jasmine, 5, and Tiana, 3, with wife Lauren Hashian. He is also a proud dad to grown daughter Simone with ex-wife Dany Garcia.

“They made a heart with hand prints ✋🏼❤️✋🏼and a Daddy Tree 🌲 where every limb represents the things I am to them.”

Johnson shared a picture of the epic valentine, which features pink and red hearts as leaves on a tree, each labeled with Johnson’s fatherly attributes: “Surpriser/Big heart/Puts me to bed/Happy/Kind/Lifts things with his muscles/Generous/Plays toys with me/ A ‘rock’ /Gives me frozen bananas.”

One heart leaf really stuck out to Johnson. “But the one that made me stop and take a deep breath — and once they left my office, I just sat there in my thoughts (and got all emotional 🥺🤦🏽‍♂️)–was both of them called me ‘Friend’.”

“I never really had that feeling growing up with my old man,” the actor explained. “He loved his kids and we loved him. He raised me with tough love and very tough discipline ~ but I never considered him a friend.”

Johnson has spoken before about his relationship with his own father, and how he hopes to be a different kind of paternal presence in the life of his daughters. In 2019 he told Extra, “My dad was tough. He kicked my ass, so there was a lot of testosterone growing up, so there is this balance, having all this estrogenic energy, then also me having the opportunity to infuse ‘father’ and hopefully setting a standard of what a man should be in their lives.”

The girl’s valentines are proof positive the Rock is meeting his parenting goals. “Being a friend is a new one for me,” he continued in yesterday’s post. “I love it – and makes me realize I’m giving my children some pretty strong anchors. Love, discipline, kindness.. and friendship.”

“A day will come when these little tornadoes will no longer be running in my office giving me stuff like this, so I’ll cherish these moments while I can get ‘em. And when they grow up ~ I hope they still consider their father, their friend 😊🙏🏾.”

“If not, I’ll just go back to picking up things with my muscles 💪🏾🤣.”