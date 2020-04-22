Netflix

There are plenty of ways to celebrate the premiere of ‘The Willoughbys’ with your kids

Raise your hand if you feel like you’ve streamed every possible thing you could stream for your kids at this point in our period of self-isolation (I see those hands!). Welp, Netflix just cured our stagnant streaming issue by dropping an adorable family movie, The Willoughbys TODAY. You don’t even have to wait until the weekend to have a movie day — what are days, now, anyway?

The movie is based on Lois Lowry’s novel of the same name. It’s about (surprise, surprise) the Willoughbys, who were once proud about their weird, whimsical nature but aren’t happy with themselves anymore. The parents are terrible parents, and the kids are, well, kids — who need love.

Convinced they’d be better off raising themselves, the Willoughby children hatch a sneaky plan to send their selfish parents on vacation. The siblings then embark on their own high-flying adventure to find the true meaning of family.

Famous voices include Jane Krawkowski, Martin Short, Will Forte, Alessia Cara, Maya Rudloph, Ricky Gervais, and Sean Cullen.

In order to celebrate the new surefire hit movie, Netflix is making all kinds of activities available for kids and families to do together. There are coloring pages, activity sheets, how-tos for drawing pictures from the movie, and more.

And, much like with Trolls World Tour, there willl be a #TheWilloughbys Watch Party on Twitter on tonight at 7 p.m. EST. If you’re planning on joining the party (and really, what else are we all doing?), try this official Willoughbys Shirley Temple recipe to sip and enjoy with your popcorn tonight!

You can find plenty of on-theme recipes for your movie night here.

Now we’ve got our plans all set for tonight (and, if the kids love this movie as much as they should, the next night, the next night, and the night after that). Let them color, draw, drink their fancy drink, and maybe Mom and Dad can get a few moments’ peace to enjoy the movie, too.