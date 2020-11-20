These 10-Minute Dinners Will Save Your Sanity As You Prepare For Thanksgiving

Family cooking a cake

Who doesn’t love Thanksgiving? Family, football, and of course food. Lots and lots of food. But Thanksgiving wasn’t cooked in a day. Doing it right takes a ton of time and preparation–unless you want to end up with a dry turkey and nobody, not even your weird uncle, likes that.

And let’s not forget that while you’re prepping like mad to get ready for the Big Day, you’ve still got a family that needs three square meals a day. To survive the days leading up to Thanksgiving, you’ll need uncomplicated recipes that your family will love. Before you lose your mind and stuff your turkey with pumpkin pie by mistake, try out some of these quick and delicious dinner recipes featuring RAGÚ® Old World Style® Traditional Sauce. The prep time for all of these recipes is ten minutes or less so you can stay focused, sane, and relaxed as you prepare for your holiday feast.

It can be a battle to get kids to eat their vegetables, but not when they’re hiding in these amazing veggie quesadillas! In this simple recipe, zucchini, red pepper, and onions are your secret weapon. Emphasis on secret. They’re undercover in this cheesy, savory dish that also makes a delicious contrast to the classic Thanksgiving flavors that await you.

Or maybe you’re trying to prep your family so they don’t complain about being too full to try all the food you spent so much time cooking. Train their tummies with this tasty lasagna that’s so good everyone will go back for seconds–or thirds.

Thanksgiving food typically doesn’t take center stage in the spice department, but this spicy classic is a great way to exercise some of those taste buds you won’t be using on turkey day. Also, shrimp cooks super fast so you can feed your family in no time at all. Warning: If your kids don’t do well with spicy flavors, go easy on the pepper flakes. But only a little.

Cauliflower, not heavy cream, is what gives this ravioli dinner its creamy texture. You’re probably going to want to save the heavy stuff for Thursday so using cauliflower instead of cream is a great pre-Thanksgiving hack– what better way to sneak one more veggie into your kid’s diet than by giving them ravioli to eat? If it weren’t all about healthier eating for your family, it would be diabolical.

Cooking a massive turkey is an art form. Chicken? Not so much. With this chicken margherita dish, you can crank out some delish protein for the whole family in a matter of minutes. If you want to get a bit fancy, serve it up with some penne–but only if you want to.

You know what you’re in for this Thanksgiving, but there’s no need to make it harder on yourself. You just need some time and space! With these recipes, you’ll be able to win back some precious minutes and brain cells so you can stay sane and focus on making the best basted bird you know you’re capable of doing.

