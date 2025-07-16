10 Easy Green Bean Recipes For Snazzy Sides & Tasty One-Pot Dinners

Growing up, we ate green beans at least twice a week. They’re just a super versatile veggie, and frankly, they’re pretty darn affordable whether you buy them fresh or canned. They also go with literally every protein, from chicken thighs to steaks. I recently joined our neighborhood’s little co-op farm, and my son and I love going to pick green beans off the bushes. But once we get home, I often find myself wondering what to do with all of them — butter and salt goes a long way, but only so far. So, if you have a batch of fresh beans to use up or you’re just craving something green and crunchy, these green bean recipes are about to come in really handy.

01 Roasted Green Beans With Crispy Shallots & Feta All The Healthy Things Green beans with butter and salt are great, but if you’re looking to add a little something-something, try All The Healthy Things’ recipe. The crunchy, crispy shallots add so much flavor and are complemented beautifully by the tangy feta.

02 Slow Cooker Honey Garlic Chicken & Veggies Damn Delicious I love the idea of setting up the slow cooker in the morning on low, returning home after work, throwing the green beans in for 30 minutes, and then gobbling it all up. Damn Delicious’ recipe for honey garlic chicken and veggies goes just like that, and the sauce is super simple and made with pantry staples you probably already have lying around.

03 Sausage, Potato & Green Bean Foil Packets Damn Delicious Another easy dinner idea: Damn Delicious’ sausage, potato, and green bean foil packets. Just toss all the components in seasonings, wrap ‘em up, and grill them for about 15 minutes. It’s the kind of simple, filling, flavorful dinner that screams summertime.

04 Pesto Potato Salad With Green Beans Foodie Crush Pesto pasta salads and potato salads are my favorite filling yet fresh meal to eat for lunches or dinners al fresco in the summer. Foodie Crush’s take on pesto potato salad includes plenty of fresh green beans for crunch, and I can’t wait to try it.

05 Charred Green Beans With Cilantro Vinaigrette A Beautiful Plate I would never think to put together green beans and cilantro on my own, but now that I’ve heard it, I just have to try. A Beautiful Plate’s recipe will teach you how to perfectly char-grill your beans — easy enough if you’re already heating it up for steaks or your main dish — and then whip up a quick homemade vinaigrette that will take them to another level.

06 15-Minute Sheet Pan Lemon Pepper Chicken Averie Cooks A 15-minute sheet-pan dinner sounds almost too good to be true, but Averie Cooks has done it for real. The crunchy green beans, tender onions, and juicy chicken would all go so well together just like they are, served over rice, or thrown in a quick wrap.

07 Instant Pot Chicken & Potatoes With Green Beans Simply LaKita If you love your Instant Pot, you have to try Simply LaKita’s quick and easy chicken, potato, and green bean dinner. Using the Instant Pot is probably the easiest way to get perfectly tender green beans in the history of ever, now that I think about it.

08 Creamy Crockpot Chicken Stuffing & Green Beans Family Fresh Meals Sometimes you need comfort food that is Thanksgiving-adjacent, without requiring a week’s worth of prep. Family Fresh Meals’ Crockpot chicken stuffing with green beans yields a super warm, homey, and filling meal your whole family can enjoy.

09 Quick & Easy Five-Bean Salad Averie Cooks This easy five-bean salad from Averie Cooks has all the protein and fiber you could ever want, and as we all know, beans are one of the more affordable grocery items these days, bless them. Plus, all of these beans are canned, so you won’t have to do any trimming or cooking.

10 Baked Green Bean Fries Damn Delicious Want to turn your surplus of beans into something snackable? Damn Delicious’ recipe will help you make nutritious, crunchy little green bean fries to dip in whatever your heart desires. Serve ‘em with dinner and maybe, just maybe, your kids will finally cave and eat a vegetable.

So, how will you use up your green bean haul?