Tiffany Haddish Is Getting Ready To Adopt Older Kids From Foster Care

Tiffany Haddish, who grew up in foster care, is now taking parenting classes to prepare to adopt older kids from the foster system

Is there anything not to love about Tiffany Haddish? The author, actress, and comedian is side-splittingly funny, but also politically active, a proponent of science and public health — and, a mom-to-be of adopted children. In a recent interview, she revealed she’s taking parenting classes because she plans on adopting kids out of the foster care system — a full circle moment for her after she herself grew up in foster care.

“I’m taking parenting classes to adopt,” she told E! earlier this week. “I’m looking at five and up, really like seven. I want them to be able to know how to use the restroom on their own and talk. I want them to know that I put in the work and wanted them.”

In her memoir, “The Last Black Unicorn,” Haddish opened up about her own experiences in foster care from ages 13 to 18. She wrote about how much she struggled, including having only a first or second grade reading level until she was in high school.

“I just want to bring to them survival skills, share everything that I know with them,” she said on her boyfriend Common’s podcast late last year. “I definitely want to either foster kids or adopt and get them at, like, 7.”

Haddish has been open about wanting to adopt children rather than have any biological children of her own, and she’s also been open about the heartbreaking reason she came to that decision: the deeply systemic racism that still exists in the U.S.

“I would have to give birth to someone that looks like me … knowing that they’re going to be hunted or killed. Like, why would I put someone through that?” Haddish said on NBA star Carmelo Anthony’s podcast last year. “And white people don’t have to think about that, that’s something they don’t have to think about. It’s time to talk about that.”

In her E! interview, Haddish also explained why she’s not interested in using a surrogate or going through IVF.

“I don’t want to pay nobody to carry my baby either because then I have to go through a process of giving myself injections and all that stuff,” she said.

However, she did reveal that in her early 20s, she donated her eggs.

“When I was 21, I was really hard up with money and gave up a bunch of eggs,” Haddish said. “So who knows? I might got some kids out in these streets. I doubt it though because I never got the bonus.”

However she chooses to become a mom, we know Haddish will be great at it.