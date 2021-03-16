Tiffany Haddish Shares Wholesome Grammy Win Moment With Kids

Tiffany Haddish/Twitter

Tiffany Haddish turned her Grammy win into a sweet and inspiring moment for these kids

This year’s Grammys were full of major milestones — like when Beyoncé won her 28th award, making her the most decorated female performer in Grammys history, or when her daughter, Blue Ivy, also won a Grammy. But another important one you may not have heard about was Tiffany Haddish’s win for Best Comedy Album — she’s the first Black woman to win that category since Whoopi Goldberg in 1986. And when she found out she won, she was filming her ABC series Kids Say the Darndest Things, and turned the exciting moment into a sweet and wholesome discussion with her co-stars.

Haddish was standing on set between two young girls, explaining to them what an honor it was to even be nominated for a Grammy Award, when a producer in her earpiece told her the big news that she had won.

“I just what? I just won a Grammy? Are you serious? I really won?” Haddish asked, looking visibly shocked. Then, she got tears in her eyes, turned to the two young girls on stage, and asked them, “You know a Black woman hasn’t won in that category since 1986?”

One of the girls adorably responded, “Yes, I learned that from Black History Month.”

Haddish was still clearly emotional, but she quickly turned her winning moment into an important lesson for the two girls who were onstage with her, sharing some of the wisdom she’s gained on her path to being a Grammy winner.

“Can I tell you why I’m crying?” she asked. When the two girls nodded, she continued, “It’s a lot of bumpy roads that you cross. It’s a lot of times you feel like, ‘Am I doing the right thing? Is this good enough? Am I good enough? Am I strong enough to do this job?'”

Haddish added, “You just have to believe in yourself as much as you can, and against all odds, you just say, ‘You know what? I’m going to just put my best foot forward and I’m going to give the world the best that I’ve got. Anything is possible.'”

At that, the two young girls on the stage burst into applause for Haddish, and TBH, we kind of wanted to, too. She’s accomplished so much in her career, and this Grammy is well-deserved. The fact that it made history is just icing on the cake.