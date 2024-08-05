12 TikTok-Approved Trader Joe's Snacks You’ll Want Immediately

We all know that Trader Joe’s is the place to go for easy dinners, whether it’s for five-minute microwavable meals or quick recipes. You probably have your go-tos that you reach for every time you walk in the door — we certainly do at Scary Mommy. (For me, it’s the mushroom risotto.) And I bet you can’t walk in for one thing without leaving with ten additional items.

But we can’t forget the snacks, either. There are so many it can be downright overwhelming. Luckily, TikTok also loves TJs and, it turns out, has some pretty solid recommendations! Whether you want snacks straight out of the freezer or snacks with minimal cooking time, check out these TikTok faves, which will have you running to the shelves.

Chili crisp hummus with pita chips

A confession: I’m neither a dip nor condiment person. If you find hummus boring and bland, you’re in for a kicker. Pair these with pita chips or anything really.

Garlic naan crackers

A little bit garlicky. A little bit buttery. A little bit salty. Add these to your next charcuterie board. I guarantee that they’ll be gone in minutes.

Jerk chicken plantain chips

Give it up to TikTik for finding products I never knew existed. Sprinkle these into your sandwich for a spicier crunch.

Chile lime rolled chips

If you somehow manage to snag one of these almost sold out bags, count yourself lucky. The perfect Takis alternative.

Herb cheese bites

Calling all mozzarella lovers! Pop these in the air fryer for the best movie night snack.

Sublime ice cream sandwiches

True to its name, these ice cream sandwiches taste like baked cookies with ice cream on top. The best part? They’re huge.

Dark chocolate covered powerberries

These little treats are the perfect balance between bitterness and sweetness. Though if you’re anything like me, the bag will be gone within a day.

Mango sticky rice bars

Trader’s is always working on new snacks. The latest addition? Mini bars of mango sticky rice that will surely become your new favorite.

Tinned mussels and buttered bread

Feeling fancy? This little snack will have your friends swiping up on your Instagram stories, asking what the recipe is. They just don’t know how easy it is!

Taki cream cheese red bell pepper

Going viral last year, TikTok had just about everyone trying this snack combo, including me. Yes, it’s that good.

Mini brie bites with fig butter

We can always rely on Trader Joe’s to create food options we didn’t know we needed. Mini brie bites? Take my money.

Watermelon whipped cream

Before you run away, all I have to say is: trust the process. You most likely already have both ingredients. Just try it. Why not?