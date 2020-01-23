The Final Trailer For ‘To All The Boys 2’ Is Here!

Netflix

In ‘To All The Boys 2,’ Lara Jean is still looking for her happily ever after

We’re just weeks away from the release of the highly anticipated sequel to To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before. P.S. I Still Love You drops on Netflix Feb. 12 (yes, just two days before Valentine’s Day, making it the perfect movie to giggle to with your Galentines or snuggle up with a special someone to enjoy the romance). And in case the hype isn’t enough for you yet, the final trailer for the movie is finally out, and will definitely get you in the mood to see more of Lara Jean’s story unfold.

For those who haven’t been following the news about the sequel, here’s Netflix’s official synopsis:

“It’s a new year and Lara Jean and Peter are no longer pretending to be a couple. They ARE a couple… But when John Ambrose, another recipient of one of Lara Jean’s old love letters, enters her life again she must rely on herself more than ever as she’s confronted with her first real dilemma: Can a girl be in love with two boys at once?”

So basically, To All The Boys 2 is asking the question we all wondered in high school.

The trailer reveals a little bit about the angst Lara Jean is apparently facing in the sequel. There are plenty of scenes showing her and Peter being totally in love and adorable together, just like Lara Jean always dreamed of.

But there are also hints that things aren’t as perfect as they may seem on the surface, like when Lara Jean struggles with the attention that the very popular Peter gets from other girls at school.

And then things take a major turn when Lara Jean receives a letter back from one of the recipients of the five letters her sister sent out for her in To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before. It’s John Ambrose, Lara Jean’s love from Model U.N., and wouldn’t you know it? He loved her back.

With John back in her life, Lara Jean finds herself struggling to figure out where her heart really lies: With Peter, her now-official boyfriend, or with John, her past love who is now solidly back in her life and clearly hoping to be more than friends. Will Lara Jean stay with Peter? Or will she fall for John? We’ll just have to tune into Netflix next month to find out.