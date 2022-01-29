‘Pod Save America’ Co-Host Tommy Vietor Shares Loss Of Daughter At 24 Weeks

(Paul Marotta / Getty Images)

The former spokesperson for President Obama announced that he and his wife Hanna suffered a pregnancy loss at 24 weeks

On Friday, January 28, Tommy Vietor posted a heartbreaking Instagram revealing that he and his wife Hanna had just experienced a miscarriage. “Tragically, cruelly, this was not our first miscarriage,” Vietor noted on Twitter. “Before, we suffered privately. This time, we wanted to sharer and honor our beautiful girl, and for others who’ve been through this to know you’re not alone.”

“On Thursday, January 27th our baby girl arrived into this world after only 24 weeks. A knot in her umbilical cord robbed her of nutrients and us of our future together,” Vietor starts the caption. “We are so blessed and grateful for the hours we had to stare at her, kiss her, and hold her in our arms. She is perfect. Delicate little hands. Big goofy feet. Hanna’s dark hair and olive skin. We are now home from the hospital, hearts and plans for the future shattered into pieces, without our baby girl. But she is part of us, and we will love and honor our daughter forever. We wish you could have met her.”

“Life is a gift, one that can float by unnoticed, routine and mundane. At life’s most extreme moments, whether from overwhelming joy or inconsolable grief, you often feel the most alive – enharmonic notes that sound a profound awareness of and gratitude for life. Our baby girl gave us that gift, even as life was stolen from her,” he continued.

“Over the last few days, we have found so much comfort in small acts of kindness from strangers. The man who asked if we needed help navigating the hospital complex, the volunteers who made tiny blankets and hats we used to swaddle our baby girl after delivery, and the doctors and nurses who cared for and consoled us during the worst moments of our lives. The nurses at Cedars-Sinai are angels — literally the best that humanity has to offer. Sophie, Taylor, we will never forget you.”

Vietor then noted that he and his wife would be stepping away from the world ‘for a while’ to mourn and heal

“We know this is going to get worse before it gets better, so Hanna and I are going to step away from the world for a while, seek a lot of help, and try to put each other back together. I am in awe of Hanna’s strength, and have never loved her more. We are so grateful to our friends and family and are surrounded by love. There may be people reading this who want to send flowers or just do something. To you we say, thank you from the bottom of our hearts, but we are OK and well taken care of. The thing that would make us happiest is if you put those resources towards helping women and parents who aren’t as lucky as we are.”

Vietor also shared the post on Twitter, and gave a brief update thanking strangers for their kindness. “I want to say thank you to all who responded to this or reached out in some way. I’m trying to respond to as many people as I can, but I want you all to know that the kindness, love and empathy we’ve received from friends and strangers is literally keeping us alive. So thank you.”

As they noted in their post, Tommy and Hanna would like any support to be directed toward helping families in similar situations who don't have the same resources.



They've identified a handful of foundations including:@starlegacyfdn, @BabyQuestGrants, and @baby2baby



Thank you — Crooked Media (@crookedmedia) January 28, 2022

Crooked Media, the company behind Pod Save America, said that the couple “identified a handful of foundations” to support in the honor of their daughter, including the Baby Quest Foundation, Baby2Baby, and the Star Legacy Foundation.