Starting Today, You Can Finally Stream ‘Toy Story 4’ On Disney Plus

Disney

So much for getting anything done today (other than watching Disney+, that is)

Since it launched back in November, Disney+ has fast become one of the most popular and loved streaming services on the internet. It’s packed full of Disney goodness, from the classic animated films of all our childhoods, to nostalgic Disney Channel original movies, to brand-new content created specifically for the platform. All of it is excellent, as you would expect from Disney. But there’s been one movie we’ve been waiting not-so-patiently to be able to watch over and over at home.

Stress not, Disney fans. The day has finally arrived. Toy Story 4, the latest installment in one the best franchises Disney has ever created, is finally online and available to stream on Disney+, starting today. Sorry if you had any plans to do anything productive today, because you’re gonna have to cancel them. We’re posting up on the couch with some snacks and settling in for a Toy Story marathon, because the addition of Toy Story 4 means that you can now stream all four movies right in a row.

There’s also some other great Toy Story content on Disney+, like Forky Asks a Question, a 10-episode miniseries featuring Forky, one of the most beloved new characters from Toy Story 4, asking life’s “timeless questions.”

We’ve been waiting quite a while to have all this Toy Story content in one place — Toy Story 4 was released in theaters almost eight months ago, so it’s about time it got added to Disney+. Eagle-eyed fans may have noticed that there’s been a Toy Story 4 page on the site for a while, but it didn’t allow streaming and read, “Due to existing agreements this title will be available on February 5, 2020. Add to your Watchlist now.” Finally, the day has come and we can watch the whole movie. Forky is officially where he belongs.

Of course, streaming Toy Story 4 on Disney+ will require you to have a subscription to the streaming service. Luckily, it’s one of the most affordable streaming platforms online. You can get a monthly membership for a recurring charge of $6.99 a month, or if you pay for a full year upfront, the total cost is just $69.99, which comes out to around $5.83 per month. That’s a very small price to pay for all the Disney content your heart could ever need. If you’re not quite ready to pull the trigger on a membership, you can also get a free 7-day trial to see how you like it before you commit.