The Trailer For The Clinton-Lewinsky ‘American Crime Story’ Series Is Here

FX Networks/Youtube

Monica Lewinsky is telling her side of the story in the upcoming series

Impeachment: American Crime Story is coming, and we’re finally getting a look at the full trailer. The star-studded cast looks absolutely amazing, and it’ll have you counting down the days until the show hits FX.

Clive Owen stars as former president Bill Clinton, and Edie Falco is Hillary. Beanie Feldstein plays former White House intern and current-day Twitter darling/overall badass Monica Lewinsky. We also see shots of Cobie Smulders as Anne Coulter and Sarah Paulson, who has literally transformed into Linda Tripp.

Let’s just call it right now: this show’s hair, make-up, and wardrobe teams deserve all the awards.

This is the third iteration of American Crime Story, and it obviously follows the affair between President Clinton and Lewinsky and the massive political scandal that followed. We see Owen utter the famous “I did not have sexual relations with that woman,” line in the trailer, and see a shot of the two huddled inside the Oval Office. It all hits a little different in light of the #MeToo movement and the way society’s opinion has (mostly) evolved when it comes to powerful men using their position to prey on younger women.

It’ll be especially interesting to see how the show examines that perspective — especially given that Monica Lewinsky herself serves as one of the producers. Actress Beanie Feldstein said in an interview with The Daily Beast that she’s incredibly excited to be playing Lewinsky, and eager to help tell a different side of the story than the salacious version that made Lewinsky the butt of a million undeserved jokes.

“The facts and the details are all exactly as they’ve always been, and yet we see it completely differently now,” Feldstein said. “I’m honored to be a part of bringing this story to light right now, and hopefully getting to frame her in a completely new way for the next generation.”

The show’s executive producer Ryan Murphy told Vanity Fair that it took some convincing to get Lewinsky on board with the project. “Nobody should tell your story but you, and it’s kind of gross if they do. If you want to produce it with me, I would love that; but you should be the producer, and you should make all the goddamn money,” he said he once told her.

Ultimately, Lewinsky agreed, telling the magazine that it was time for her to reclaim the narrative. “People have been co-opting and telling my part in this story for decades… I’m so grateful for the growth we’ve made as a society that allows people like me who have been historically silenced to finally reintroduce my voice to the conversation.”

The show premieres on September 7.