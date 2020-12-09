2020 Doesn’t Totally Suck Because A ‘True Blood’ Reboot Is Coming

HBO

The hit HBO series True Blood is coming back from the dead

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing restrictions, the influx of new entertainment has been dramatically impacted. With a limited amount of new television shows to binge on and movies to watch, many of us are desperate for the quality programming of yesteryear. And no, the upcoming Lifetime “short movie” with Mario Lopez playing Colonel Sanders doesn’t count. This is why the latest news out of Hollywood has us totally blood thirsty for vampires and excited for the future (which we all need right about now, right?): There is a True Blood reboot in the works.

According to Variety, a True Blood reboot is in the “early development stages” at HBO. The publication has confirmed that Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Jami O’Brien are already attached to write the script and executive produce, with the series’ OG creator and showrunner, Alan Ball, attached to executive produce. While the show has yet to be cast, according to the publication none of the show’s original cast is set to return at this time.

‘True Blood’ Reboot in Early Development at HBO https://t.co/rETfsOkRcw — Variety (@Variety) December 9, 2020

The hit HBO series ran for seven season, from 2008 until 2014. It was based on the Charlaine Harris novel series “The Southern Vampire Mysteries” and was centered in a world where vampires and humans were able to coexist, due to the formulation of a synthetic blood (Tru Blood) that curbed a vampire’s need to feast on humans. In the fantasy world there were also werewolves and witches (the majority of them quite easy on the eyes, of course) who battled it out with the vamps and humans.

The show took place in a fictional town dubbed Bon Temps, Louisiana, and starred Anna Paquin as Sookie Stackhouse, a waitress with telepathic powers, who falls in love with a 173-year-old vampire, Bill Compton, played by her real-life husband Stephen Moyer. The show also starred Alexander Skarsgård, Joe Manganiello, Sam Trammell, Ryan Kwanten, and Rutina Wesley.

TVLine was the first to report the reboot.

Fans were pretty mixed about the news. While some were over the moon, others maintain that the show doesn’t need a reboot because it was perfect the first time. And then, there were people who pointed out that perhaps six years is simply too soon for a reboot. And then there were also those who simply wondered if Hollywood had run out of original ideas.

TRUE BLOOD REBOOT??? pic.twitter.com/6nvcGnlkyl — hails is tired (@stxrlightcas) December 9, 2020

Dear Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, we do not want/need a reboot of True Blood to exist. That's it. That's the tweet. — shannon's on mars 🛸 (@bluddyfreakshow) December 9, 2020

HBO Already Developing a “True Blood” Reboot Just Six Years After the Show’s Final Season Based on the novels by Charlaine Harris and created by Alan Ball, HBO’s vampire/werewolf/were-panther/you-name-it series “True Blood” aired between 2008 and 2014, … https://t.co/uZ8RqRwMt6 — The Real Mr. J (@TheRealMrJ_) December 9, 2020

Real talk: can we be creative and make new shows rather than sadly rebooting old ones? I’m bored of it all #TrueBlood #SavedByTheBell #gossipgirl — Al (@micmack14) December 9, 2020

If it seems like every single show that you have ever watched has been rebooted in recent years, you aren’t imagining it. The Peacock network recently resurrected Saved by the Bell, the 1980s-1990s high school show that defined teenagers of the time. Several of the show’s original cast reprised their roles — including Elizabeth Berkley, Mario Lopez, and Mark-Paul Gosselaar, and Tiffani Thiessen– playing the adult versions of their teen selves.

It was also recently announced that there will be a reboot of The Wonder Years, starring a Black family, and even another Lizzie McGuire.