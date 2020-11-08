Trump Books Four Seasons Total Landscaping Instead Of Luxury Hotel For Press Conference

Chris McGrath/Getty Images/twitter

The Trump team held a press conference in a parking lot outside Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Philadelphia

On Saturday November 7, Joe Biden won the 2020 U.S. Presidential election. As people celebrated in the streets across the country, Trump and his legal team prepared for a news conference to talk about voter fraud (despite the fact there’s no evidence to support it) and their plans to file additional law suits. Instead of the presser being at the Four Seasons Hotel Philaelphia, where Trump initially tweeted it would be held, it was actually held at Four Seasons Total Landscaping, a landscaping company situated under the interstate, next to an adult bookstore, and across from a crematorium. I mean, the jokes just write themselves.

“Lawyers News Conference Four Seasons, Philadelphia. 11:00 a.m.,” President Trump tweeted Saturday morning, before issuing a second tweet that it was not at the luxury downtown hotel but rather outside a business called Four Seasons Total Landscaping. Slate reports that Rudolph W. Giuliani, the president’s personal lawyer, was standing by when confused journalists arrived at the site and quickly speculated that someone in the Trump campaign made an error when booking the location.

Trump, a hotelier at heart, announces a press conference at Philadelphia's "Four Seasons" at 11, before specifying it's at Four Seasons Total Landscaping at 11:30. pic.twitter.com/HmTIPeukNG — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) November 7, 2020

In the parking lot, a podium was set up in front of a closed garage door with a Trump campaign poster. Across the street, oh so poetically, a crematorium sat. Fantasy Island Adult Bookstore was located right next door. During the news conference, Giuliani insisted that Trump was not going to concede the election and again claimed, without evidence, that ballots had been tampered with in the state of Pennsylvania.

The humble area seemed a far cry from a location Trump or anyone on his team would normally hang out let alone hold a serious press conference contesting election results. As people began to realize what looked like a hilarious mistake had, in fact, happened, Twitter erupted with the kind of joy that only a moment like this could create.

The real hero today is whoever answered the phone at Four Seasons Landscaping and offered no clarification whatsoever until it was too late, I salute you, my fellow patriot. — Geraldine (@everywhereist) November 8, 2020

Trump this morning tweeted his lawyers would hold a news conference at the Four Seasons in Philadelphia, deleted it, then reissued it specifying it’s at Four Seasons Total Landscaping (apparently not a hotel) — Josh Lederman (@JoshNBCNews) November 7, 2020

I could write jokes for 800 years and I'd never think of something funnier than Trump booking the Four Seasons for his big presser, and it turning out to be the Four Seasons Total Landscaping parking lot between a dildo store and a crematorium. pic.twitter.com/P45HV1daD9 — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) November 8, 2020

I'm going to laugh about Four Seasons Total Landscaping until I die. That shit is funny as hell. What a way to end a Presidency. — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) November 8, 2020

Anniversary coming up. Surprising my wife with a trip to the Four Seasons, Philadelphia. Booking was much cheaper than I thought. Not sure what "complimentary mulch" is, but either way, she's gonna be impressed! — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) November 8, 2020

Some say the world will end in fire/

Others say at Four Seasons Total Landscaping north of the Tacony-Palmyra bridge, near the porn shop — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 8, 2020

“Four (seasons total landscaping) score and seven years ago…” — Will Arnett™ (@arnettwill) November 8, 2020

This is not over. For we shall mount our righteous stand at Four Seasons Total Landscaping. Next to Fantasy Island Adult Books. Across the street from the Delaware Valley Cremation Center. Between the fire extinguisher and yellow hose. #MAGA pic.twitter.com/hxuAsbEjXi — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) November 7, 2020

In reality, the mistake was apparently not in the booking, but in a failed game of telephone tag between Giuliani and Trump campaign adviser Corey Lewandowski, according to The New York Times. For his part, Lewandoski stuck to that story with his own tweet on Saturday night, writing, “All great Americans in PA use Four Seasons Total Landscaping. They love this country and are American Patriots. Thank you!!”

All great Americans in PA use Four Seasons Total Landscaping. They love this country and are American Patriots. Thank you!! — Corey R. Lewandowski (@CLewandowski_) November 8, 2020

Saturday Night Live got in on the action with Kate McKinnon playing Giuliani and claiming they’d planned to hold the presser at the gardening store all along.

The actual Four Seasons Hotel jumped in on the action to also clarify the situation. “To clarify, President Trump’s press conference will NOT be held at Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia,” the corporate account tweeted. “It will be held at Four Seasons Total Landscaping — no relation with the hotel.”

To clarify, President Trump’s press conference will NOT be held at Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia.

It will be held at Four Seasons Total Landscaping— no relation with the hotel. — Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center (@FSPhiladelphia) November 7, 2020

People were also quick to jump on Yelp to leave anti-Trump reviews for Four Seasons Total Landscaping.

What a perfect end to what was a historic, celebratory day.