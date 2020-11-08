 Four Seasons Total Landscaping Odd Spot For Trump Press Conference

Trump Books Four Seasons Total Landscaping Instead Of Luxury Hotel For Press Conference

by November 8, 2020

four-seasons
Chris McGrath/Getty Images/twitter

The Trump team held a press conference in a parking lot outside Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Philadelphia

On Saturday November 7, Joe Biden won the 2020 U.S. Presidential election. As people celebrated in the streets across the country, Trump and his legal team prepared for a news conference to talk about voter fraud (despite the fact there’s no evidence to support it) and their plans to file additional law suits. Instead of the presser being at the Four Seasons Hotel Philaelphia, where Trump initially tweeted it would be held, it was actually held at Four Seasons Total Landscaping, a landscaping company situated under the interstate, next to an adult bookstore, and across from a crematorium. I mean, the jokes just write themselves.

“Lawyers News Conference Four Seasons, Philadelphia. 11:00 a.m.,” President Trump tweeted Saturday morning, before issuing a second tweet that it was not at the luxury downtown hotel but rather outside a business called Four Seasons Total Landscaping. Slate reports that Rudolph W. Giuliani, the president’s personal lawyer, was standing by when confused journalists arrived at the site and quickly speculated that someone in the Trump campaign made an error when booking the location.

In the parking lot, a podium was set up in front of a closed garage door with a Trump campaign poster. Across the street, oh so poetically, a crematorium sat. Fantasy Island Adult Bookstore was located right next door. During the news conference, Giuliani insisted that Trump was not going to concede the election and again claimed, without evidence, that ballots had been tampered with in the state of Pennsylvania.

The humble area seemed a far cry from a location Trump or anyone on his team would normally hang out let alone hold a serious press conference contesting election results. As people began to realize what looked like a hilarious mistake had, in fact, happened, Twitter erupted with the kind of joy that only a moment like this could create.

In reality, the mistake was apparently not in the booking, but in a failed game of telephone tag between Giuliani and Trump campaign adviser Corey Lewandowski, according to The New York Times. For his part, Lewandoski stuck to that story with his own tweet on Saturday night, writing, “All great Americans in PA use Four Seasons Total Landscaping. They love this country and are American Patriots. Thank you!!”

Saturday Night Live got in on the action with Kate McKinnon playing Giuliani and claiming they’d planned to hold the presser at the gardening store all along.

The actual Four Seasons Hotel jumped in on the action to also clarify the situation. “To clarify, President Trump’s press conference will NOT be held at Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia,” the corporate account tweeted. “It will be held at Four Seasons Total Landscaping — no relation with the hotel.”

People were also quick to jump on Yelp to leave anti-Trump reviews for Four Seasons Total Landscaping.

Yelp
Yelp
Yelp

What a perfect end to what was a historic, celebratory day.