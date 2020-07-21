Trump Now Saying It’s ‘Patriotic’ To Wear A Mask

Donald Trump/Twitter

Trump shared a photo taken earlier this month from the first time he was seen in public wearing a mask

Trump has been outspoken for months about his opinions on wearing a mask. Despite the fact that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization state that they prevent the spread of the coronavirus and do, in fact, help, Trump has been dangerously anti-mask. However, it seems he’s changed his tune, albeit briefly, and finally tweeted a picture of himself wearing one and calling it “patriotic.”

“We are United in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus,” Trump tweeted while still using a racist term to describe the virus. “Many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance. There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President!”

The image was from his visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center earlier this month — his first and only time wearing one in public. Though hours later, he was seen at a DC fundraiser sans mask. So much for patriotism. Or common decency.

We are United in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus, and many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance. There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President! pic.twitter.com/iQOd1whktN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 20, 2020

To recap the months since the pandemic started, when the CDC issued new guidelines in April recommending face coverings, Trump said he would likely not follow the suggestion. “I don’t think I’m going to be doing it,” Trump said at the time. “Wearing a face mask as I greet presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings, queens — I just don’t see it.” He also commented in early May that experts are learning “the good and the bad, by the way. It’s not a one-sided thing, believe it or not.” He’s repeatedly said wearing a mask is a personal choice, then roasted Democratic nominee Joe Biden, for wearing one.

1) It's not the "China Virus" you racist jackass.



2) You're months late to the mask party.



3) You're only wearing one now because your poll numbers collapsed.



4 )You'll need a mask when you lose and try to flee the country in disguise.



5) You're no one's favorite President. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) July 20, 2020

In recent weeks, Trump changed course, telling Fox News, “I’m all for masks,” adding that he would wear one “in a tight situation with people.” He then sat down for an interview with The Wall Street Journal and said his big issue with masks is that people fidget with them. “They put their finger on the mask, and they take them off, and then they start touching their eyes and touching their nose and their mouth,” he said. “And then they don’t know how they caught it?”

OH PLEASE!!!



News of the coronavirus first broke around January & February. Trump did nothing until March. And he didn't wear a mask in public for the first time until July. Now he wants to claim he is being patriotic for wearing a mask once - which was for a campaign video!?! — MURRAY 🗽 (@murray_nyc) July 20, 2020

Gee, it only took you

- 5 months

- 143,000 dead Americans

- 42,000,000 unemployed Americans

- 18 states SHARPLY spiking upward

- 15 point poll deficit to Joe Biden



Let's be real, though: You only cared about the poll numbers. You are neither Patriotic nor "favorite." — BrooklynDad_Defiant Rep John Lewis! (@mmpadellan) July 20, 2020

But now it seems masks are a patriotic statement — if by patriotic he means finally putting American lives above his own agenda. Many, however, see this new turn on masks as being politically motivated. In recent weeks, high profile Republicans have broken with Trump about wearing a mask. “We must have no stigma, none, about wearing masks,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, said in early July. “Wearing simple face coverings is not about protecting ourselves; it is about protecting everyone we encounter.” Senator Marco Rubio echoed his statement, saying, “Everyone should just wear a damn mask.”

“I’ll be right eventually,” Trump said during a sit down with Chris Wallace on Fox Sunday. Wallace then laughed, and Trump didn’t back down. “I said it’s going to disappear. I’ll say it again: It’s going to disappear — and I’ll be right.”

