14 Tweets That Sum Up The Stupidity Of ‘Mask-Holes’

Sam Ghali, M.D/Twitter and Scary Mommy

In the latest edition of American Idiot: mask-holes.

By now, I think we all likely know the basics. Face masks safe lives. That’s right, a simple piece of cloth can help prevent the spread of coronavirus. So much, in fact, that experts say that if 95% of Americans wore a face mask in public, we could save 33,000 deaths by October 1. Not to mention all the illnesses that would be prevented. It’s staggering, really.

Yet following on the heels of our Idiot-In-Chief, something as simple as face masks have become a political statement. Some folks think that face masks are some grand conspiracy by folks like Fauci to get us to… do what I’m not sure. Others think is just one step in the left’s attempt to radicalize us all, which is racist and xenophobic AF. And some folks refuse to wear face masks simply because they are whiny selfish assholes whose motto is basically “BUT I DON’T WANT TO!”

It’s all so ridiculous and maddening that daily life feels like an article in The Onion these days. And recognizing that we have to laugh or we’ll cry, Twitter is filled with a gold mine of hilarious content about “mask-holes” who basically just don’t seem to give a shit about their fellow humans.

Because apparently some folks seem to think that going mask-free is the ultimate flex. (Spoiler alert: it’s not.)

Sure, dude. Don't wear a mask. You don't have to. This is America. You're so cool, bro. You made it. So much freedom. Wow. No mask. Way to stick it to the man. Damn, dawg. Mask free. Fucking legend. Huge pp. — Snaccy Chan (@SnaccyChan) July 1, 2020

You aren’t “not giving in to fear;” you just look like a weak-ass idiot.

I laboured for 7 hours and gave birth in a mask so I think the rest of you can wear one for like 10 minutes to go inside a store to grab a Jamba Juice or whatever you do — amil (@amil) June 17, 2020

And believe me, you are not making any friends.

My face inside my mask when I see a mf not wearing one pic.twitter.com/jtLtI7bf5Y — June25th ♋️ (@lamarlavishh) June 20, 2020

Because one thing is abundantly clear: anti-mask folks are hypocritical AF.

BAKERY: We refuse to serve gay people.

CONSERVATIVES: That is their right!

BAKERY: We refuse to serve anyone not wearing a mask.

CONSERVATIVES: You’re violating our rights! — Just Mary (@BlueHenArt) May 20, 2020

if "all lives matter" why won't you wear a mask at the grocery store? — mark glick (@anxietymachine) June 8, 2020

So true it hurts…

It's glaringly obvious that the men who complain about not being able to breathe in a mask have never gone down on a woman long enough for her to finish. — lil Intro Vert (@AshleeTho23) July 1, 2020

Feel like the same guys who refuse to wear masks because they say they can't breathe are the same guys who tried to convince us that they didn't need to wear condoms in college because they were "too constricting" — Geraldine (@everywhereist) July 4, 2020

2020 has basically ruined post-apocalyptic movies because they are just too damn real.

Any zombie movie that doesn't have hordes of people running towards the zombies to deliberately get bitten because they're convinced it's a liberal hoax is going to look pretty unrealistic now. — SlothHammer 40K (@CaseyExplosion) June 27, 2020

After seeing half a country actively reject wearing a mask during a pandemic, I would like to apologize to the filmmakers of every horror movie ever made for calling their characters unbelievably dumb for going into the murder basement. — Matthew Federman (@matthewfederman) June 19, 2020

Heads up, whiny jerks: COVID-19 is way worse than that little piece of cloth on your face.

Hi, ER Doc here. If you think wearing a piece of cloth makes it “hard to breathe”, then trust me you do NOT want COVID-19. — Sam Ghali, M.D. (@EM_RESUS) July 6, 2020

By the way some people are behaving, you’d think that coronavirus wasn’t really a thing anymore. (It very much is.)

Whoever made this didn’t miss pic.twitter.com/fKnPUGgo4L — troy oi (@troy_do) June 16, 2020

Most of the anti-maskers make absolutely no sense at all.

If you’re pissed off about wearing a mask, wait till you hear about seatbelts! — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) June 18, 2020

The really frustrating thing about the face masks “debate” is that it really shouldn’t be a debate at all. Yet here we are.

All we had to do to eliminate Covid was be courteous to our neighbors and every country but the U.S. was able to do that. — Jennifer Wright (@JenAshleyWright) July 6, 2020

The mask debate, like virtually every other major conflict in American politics, can be boiled down to "I don't know how to convince you to care about other people." — Geraldine (@everywhereist) June 26, 2020

Please, friends. Care about other people. Wear a mask.