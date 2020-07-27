Twitter Is Practically Glowing Over Taylor Swift’s Album ‘Folklore’

findingfletcher/Twitter and Taylor Swift/Youtube

Last week, Taylor Swift surprised the world when she announced the surprise release of her latest album. Which means that while the rest of us were baking bread or crying ourselves to sleep during quarantine, Taylor Swift was recording her latest album. This just proves that it’s Taylor’s world and we’re just living in it.

In isolation my imagination has run wild and this album is the result. I’ve told these stories to the best of my ability with all the love, wonder, and whimsy they deserve. Now it’s up to you to pass them down. folklore is out now: https://t.co/xdcEDfithq 📷: Beth Garrabrant pic.twitter.com/vSDo9Se0fp — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 24, 2020

Not surprisingly, Twitter has been practically glowing since the announcement was made and the album dropped.

Taylor Swift sold 1.3 albums in 24 hours. No big promo, no performances, interviews, nothing. She let her art speak for itself. Congratulations queen @taylorswift13 https://t.co/vUiEOjHazI — Ryan Schocket (@RyanSchocket) July 25, 2020

Celebs can’t get enough of Folklore.

Hanging w Carl in my @taylorswift13 cardigan listening to the new record on repeat 🥰🥺😭all the feelings. Can’t stop listening. Masterpiece. pic.twitter.com/ga288zp0oy — kesha (@KeshaRose) July 25, 2020

Spent the last two days listening to folklore in the car with my son as we drove up and around Maine. @Taylorswift13 is a true poet. A perfect album for another month of lockdown. — Patti LuPone (@PattiLuPone) July 26, 2020

Congrats @taylorswift13 on the highest debut for a female in Spotify history! This album is so breathtaking. On repeat. — Todrick Hall (@todrick) July 25, 2020

Gulp. I stayed up late last night and listened to #folklore and just cried. @taylorswift13, this is the best thing you’ve ever done. The whole thing. Soup to nuts. A masterpiece. Sending you, @jackantonoff, and @aaron_dessner all of my love and sincere gratitude for this album. https://t.co/dXFZrxEvXH — Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) July 25, 2020

I needed this @taylorswift13 album — Heidi Montag (@heidimontag) July 24, 2020

I mean, we all needed this. 2020 needed this. She is saving us all.

Taylor Swift said save 2020 — FLETCHER (@findingfletcher) July 23, 2020

We’ve witnessed the evolution of Taylor Swift over the years, but this album takes it to new levels.

i think that we all can agree that folklore by taylor swift is a masterpiece but listening to folklore with headphones on is a mystical experience — veronica ᶠᵒˡᵏˡᵒʳᵉ (@soitfuckingoes) July 25, 2020

Folklore is basically the soundtrack for everyone from Gen Z to Xennials.

folklore feels like Taylor finally entering her The O.C. Soundtrack era and I mean that in the best way — alanna (@AlannaBennett) July 24, 2020

And who could have expected a collaboration with Taylor and Bon Iver?

“exile” has some of my favorite lyrics of the year on it. Go @taylorswift13 go @boniver — FINNEAS (@finneas) July 24, 2020

Then there is the Easter egg of “Betty” — OMG!

Taylor Swift's song 'Betty' confirms the name of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' third daughter https://t.co/zhFZV8elpu — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) July 25, 2020

BETTY IS NAMED AFTER BLAKE LIVELY AND RYAN REYNOLDS DAUGHTER LEAVE ME ALONE EVERYTHING HURTS — lexi ミ☆ (@groffdeutch) July 24, 2020

james might have cheated on betty, BUT at least he showed up at her party jake gyllenhaal on the other hand…. you should’ve been there. — dallas (@dallas_dante) July 25, 2020

Okay I can’t shut up about the #Folklore love triangle. “Betty” is James’ perspective

“Cardigan” is Betty’s perspective

“August” is the other woman’s perspective Look at how the lyrics all connect. This is storytelling. This is a masterpiece. & yes I feel like Charlie. pic.twitter.com/7d3eNPhQTk — Lex (@lexie_labollita) July 24, 2020

The music on Folklore is more than songs; it is magic and we can’t stop telling everyone about it.

i remain increasingly impressed by taylor swift’s ability to make me cry on a moments notice #folklore — ashe (@ashemusic) July 24, 2020

And she did all of this basically in secret.

How can Taylor Swift drop the news of her next album JUST LIKE THAT omg — Sarah Close 🌟 ANWS (@Sazclose) July 23, 2020

After listening to Folklore, you almost have to ask yourself: Is Taylor Swift a human or a goddess? (Answer: goddess)