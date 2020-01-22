What Type of Shopper Are You?

Let’s be honest, shopping is a fun pastime, but should you bring the kids (no!) and is shopping online or in stores better? Watch as our hilarious pairs go head to head and finally answer the question: should you always return the shopping cart? (Hint: The answer is yes)

Subscribe to Scary Mommy: YouTube.com/ScaryMommyTV

More about the series: The Dilemma is just that — a dilemma that begs to be solved. In this series, our pairs take on topics like: pooping in public, kids and social media, and text etiquette. Whether it’s a kid versus a grandma or a single guy versus a seasoned mom, this diverse real cast goes at it and leaves us all laughing.